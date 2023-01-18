Chefs Share The One Kitchen Tool That Helps Them Eat Healthy

If you’ve set a goal to eat more nutritiously at home, then you’ll want to make sure you have the best tools to help you get on track. But you don’t need to fill up your kitchen with gadgets and appliances that aren’t helpful, effective and easy to use. So why not ask the experts?
We talked to health-minded chefs to find out what they use almost daily to help them eat as nutritiously and deliciously as possible.
1
OXO Good Grips citrus squeezer
2
OXO Good Grips soft- handled garlic press
3
Le Creuset enameled cast iron signature round Dutch oven
4
Ninja BL455_30 Nutri Professional personal blender
5
Vitamix Ascent Series smart blender
6
Dash deluxe electric air fryer
7
Cuisinart food processors (14 cup and 7 cup)
8
Subpod mini compost system