Chefs Share The One Kitchen Tool That Helps Them Eat Healthy

Cuisinart food processors (14 cup and 7 cup)

Speeding up prep time is a great incentive for cooking better at home. For Chef Rossi , owner and executive chef of New York caterer The Raging Skillet, a set of small and large Cuisinart food processors are the “secret ingredients” for many healthful meals. “In my early chef days, I remember killing myself chopping, smashing and mixing up the ingredients for a simple pesto,” she recalled. “A co-worker noticed and said, ‘Sweetheart, if you like suffering, there’s a lovely S&M bar down the street. If not, buy a food processor. Life is short.’"“From the moment I brought my first Cuisinart to the kitchen, I was reborn, and there was no more mincing and moaning,” Rossi said. “I could make four quarts of pesto in less than 10 minutes. Hummus came together like magic. My vinaigrettes emulsified in seconds."“Now, I can’t imagine my life as a caterer without my large Cuisinart, which I call my esposa, or wife, and my small one, nicknamed my esposo, or husband. Not only do they make my life easier, but I now find I can often actually leave work before sunset. Even in the middle of high wedding season, I can take a long walk by the river, breathe deeply and smell the flowers. Folks ask me what I do to say trim and healthy. I tell them that my esposa does most of the work, so I have time to exercise and channel my inner child.”