FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

nd3000 via Getty Images Don't let the holiday stress get you down — these deals on healthy meal kits are great for the new year, new you (who cooks!).

Once you’ve finished making new meals with your Thanksgiving leftovers — leaving only crumbs of your turkey paninis and pecan pie truffles — you might be craving a healthy meal as we head into the new year.

The holiday are usually an excuse to stuff your face with all the recipes you’ve been waiting since last year to have again, but with the end of the year around the corner, you might be thinking about a New Year’s Resolution to eat healthier in 2020. Super splurgy folks might even be committing to trying out Peloton or MIRROR workout in the new year.

Whether you pull from your mental cookbook all the time and have a pretty good palate or just want to learn a little more to be confident with a paring knife, healthy meal kits might be something you’re looking for to make your time in the kitchen more merry.

With brands like Blue Apron and Freshly— both of which we reviewed earlier this year — finding a meal kit isn’t too hard. It’s just about finding the right one for you.

Luckily, you won’t have to spend a fortune to get deals on healthy meal kits. We found the best ones that are on sale for Cyber Monday, so you can kick off your healthy eating resolution sooner than later.

Now all you have to do is grab your fork and knife.