Healthy Meal Kit Deals You'll Want To Snag Now For The New Year

Give yourself the gift of a healthy meal that's not so hard to prepare.

Don't let the holiday stress get you down&nbsp;&mdash; these deals on healthy meal kits are great for the new year, new you (who cooks!).&nbsp;
Once you’ve finished making new meals with your Thanksgiving leftovers — leaving only crumbs of your turkey paninis and pecan pie truffles — you might be craving a healthy meal as we head into the new year.

The holiday are usually an excuse to stuff your face with all the recipes you’ve been waiting since last year to have again, but with the end of the year around the corner, you might be thinking about a New Year’s Resolution to eat healthier in 2020. Super splurgy folks might even be committing to trying out Peloton or MIRROR workout in the new year.

Whether you pull from your mental cookbook all the time and have a pretty good palate or just want to learn a little more to be confident with a paring knife, healthy meal kits might be something you’re looking for to make your time in the kitchen more merry.

With brands like Blue Apron and Freshly— both of which we reviewed earlier this year — finding a meal kit isn’t too hard. It’s just about finding the right one for you.

Luckily, you won’t have to spend a fortune to get deals on healthy meal kits. We found the best ones that are on sale for Cyber Monday, so you can kick off your healthy eating resolution sooner than later.

Now all you have to do is grab your fork and knife.

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 healthy meal kit deals:

Blue Apron
Blue Apron
With Blue Apron, you can choose what meals you want to cook from chef-designed recipes and the ingredients will be delivered to your door. So you won't have to second-guess the right portion for you at the grocery store. For Black Friday, Blue Apron's offering new subscribers $80 off their first four weeks of deliveries and 30% off Blue Apron Market.For Cyber Monday, the site is giving $60 off your first four weeks of deliveries and if you redeem the offer, you can receive a coupon for $20 off Blue Apron Market. Blue Apron also has a Weight Watchers meal kit that's perfect for people who want an easy way to watch what they eat.
Daily Harvest
Daily Harvest
Daily Harvest delivers frozen, healthy meals with fruits and veggies picked at their peak so you can have a mango and papaya smoothie even when it's cold outside. For Cyber Week, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, Daily Harvest is offering a BOGO deal. New users can buy one Daily Harvest box and get a box of equal value free on their second delivery.
EveryPlate
EveryPlate
With EveryPlate, you pick from eight meals and get the recipes and all the ingredients to make the meal from the comfort of your kitchen. Plus, most of the meals should take less than 30 minutes to cook up. For Black Friday, EveryPlate is offering new users $3 per meal for the first three weeks of their subscription with code EPBFRIDAY.
Green Chef
Green Chef
Whether you've gone gluten-free or following a keto diet or curious about being vegan, Green Chef has meals that are for those who sometimes have a hard time finding food options. For Black Friday, Green Chef is offering $90 off your first four boxes and free shipping on the first box with code GCBLACKFRIDAY.
HelloFresh
HelloFresh
Whether you're single and cooking for yourself or feeding your family, HelloFresh has plans for different lifestyles with fresh ingredients and recipes that are easy to follow. For Black Friday,HelloFresh is offering $90 off your first four boxes and free shipping on your first box with code HFBF2019.
Sakara Life
Sakara Life
Sakara Life is an organic meal delivery program that's focused on giving you ingredients that are fresh and filled with nutrients. The site doesn't usually do sales, but for Black Friday until Cyber Monday, the site's offering their one and only sale of the year. You can get 25% off sitewide, including meal programs and Clean Boutique, with code BLACKFRIDAY19.
