HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Maybe you’re trying to eat healthier, or want to cook at home more often. Or, perhaps, you just need a couple of weeks of clean eating to jumpstart 2020 and your healthy eating resolution.
Whatever your reason, meal kits with pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes can eliminate a lot of the stress that comes with trying to eat healthier. Some don’t even require you to cook at all with fresh, ready-to-eat meals delivered right to your door.
With a slew of meal kits out there promising to cut cooking time in half, transform your eating habits and leave you feeling satisfied with delicious dishes, how do you know which meal kit is best for you, your lifestyle and your family?
We’ve had the opportunity to simmer, sauté, steam and, occasionally, microwave our way through many of the top meal kits out there. That’s why we’ve rounded up all of our meal kit delivery reviews in one place, so you can find the best one for you.
Take a look:
Blue Apron Review
The Best Meal Kit For Learning How To Cook
Meals: Blue Apron’s meal kit delivery service sends you all of the pre-portioned ingredients and seasonings to create delicious, creative meals at home. Choose from a wide variety of cuisines with the signature, vegetarian or WW-approved (previously Weight Watchers) meals.
Plans: Two servings two to three times a week, or four servings two to four times a week
Price: From $8 to $10 per meal with free shipping, depending on delivery frequency
The Takeaway: Read our full Blue Apron review, or try Blue Apron for yourself
Freshly Review
The Best Meal Kit If You Don’t Want To Cook
Meals: Freshly prepares a variety of meals for different lifestyles, from gluten-free to peanut-free, with a wide selection of low-calorie, low-carb, dairy-free, vegetarian and paleo-friendly options to choose from. All meals are freshly prepared, refrigerated for shipment and just need to be reheated to be enjoyed. No food prep or sautéing required.
Plans: From 4 to 12 servings
Price: From $9 to $13 per serving
The Takeaway: Read the full Freshly review, or try Freshly for yourself
Sakara Life Review
The Best Meal Kit For “Luxury” Clean Eating
Meals: Sakara offers fresh, organic, ready-to-eat meals filled with superfoods for optimal nutrition. You also get supplements to maximize results, detox teas to support digestion and eliminate bloat, as well as guidance from certified health coaches.
Plans: Choose between a three- or five-day option that includes breakfast, lunch and dinner. Sakara also offers detox teas and supplements as separate add-ons
Pricing: Ranges from around $56 to $80 per day
The Takeaway: Read our full Sakara Life review or try Sakara Life for yourself
Home Chef Review
The Best Meal Kit For Variety And Customization
Meals: With Home Chef, create a “taste profile” and select your dietary preferences, as well as foods to exclude, like dairy or shellfish. According to our review, Home Chef offers more recipe and meal variety than many other meal kits. There’s an option to add on breakfasts and quick lunches for a small additional charge per meal.
Plans: Two to six recipes per week, with two, four or six servings per meal
Pricing: $10 per serving, and free shipping on orders over $45
The Takeaway: Read our full Home Chef review, or try Home Chef for yourself
Home Chef Coupon Code: Use code HUFFPOST100 for $100 off. That’s $25 off your first four boxes!
HelloFresh Review
The Best Meal Kit For Flexibility
Meals: HelloFresh allows you to choose from 20 recipes a week. You can skip weeks, swap recipes and cancel anytime without any commitment. Choose from a variety of recipes like 20-minute meals, taste tours and one-pot wonders, as well as dietary restrictions like veggie or low-carb.
Plans: From two or four-person servings, with two to four recipes a week
Pricing: Meals starting at $7.50 per serving
The Takeaway: Read our full HelloFresh review, or try HelloFresh for yourself