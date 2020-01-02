Maybe you’re trying to eat healthier, or want to cook at home more often. Or, perhaps, you just need a couple of weeks of clean eating to jumpstart 2020 and your healthy eating resolution.

Whatever your reason, meal kits with pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes can eliminate a lot of the stress that comes with trying to eat healthier. Some don’t even require you to cook at all with fresh, ready-to-eat meals delivered right to your door.

With a slew of meal kits out there promising to cut cooking time in half, transform your eating habits and leave you feeling satisfied with delicious dishes, how do you know which meal kit is best for you, your lifestyle and your family?

We’ve had the opportunity to simmer, sauté, steam and, occasionally, microwave our way through many of the top meal kits out there. That’s why we’ve rounded up all of our meal kit delivery reviews in one place, so you can find the best one for you.