Street Artists Come Up With Heartening Way To Socially Distance During Pandemic

Parks in Bristol, southwest England, have been covered in hearts so people can socially distance within them as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Artists involved with Upfest, the city’s live street art festival, painted 365 hearts ― spaced more than 2-meters apart ― in eco-friendly chalk line mark paint on the grass at College Green, Queen Square and Castle Park.

They also painted “#LoveBristol” murals in the parks and on the city’s streets.

The artworks were unveiled Monday, when non-essential stores were allowed to reopen following a three-month national lockdown. They form part of the yearlong #LoveBristol campaign — led by the nonprofit Bristol City Centre BID — which is working to help businesses recover from the pandemic.

The group also painted hearts in the parks last summer, when restrictions from the first national lockdown were being eased, and projected festive song lyrics onto buildings in the run-up to Christmas.

Watch the video here: