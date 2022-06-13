Record-Breaking Heat Wave Hits Over 75 Million Americans

Kids play at a water park as the temperature reaches 115 degrees on June 12, 2022, in Imperial, California. Sandy Huffaker via Getty Images

A record-breaking heat wave scorched states in the Southwest this past weekend as higher temperatures are expected to move east.

Over 75 million people were impacted by some sort of heat warning or advisory Sunday as a heat wave swept parts of the country, The New York Times reported.

The National Weather Service warned of the heat wave moving into central and eastern states with “normal to record-breaking temperatures” hitting the midwest to North and South Carolina on Tuesday.

California’s Death Valley hit 123 F on Saturday, 11 degrees short of the hottest recorded temperature ever recorded in Death Valley, according to the Times.

That record-high temperature was discovered at Death Valley in 1913 although the record’s validity has been questioned by climate experts.

Robert Oravec, a lead forecaster at the National Weather Service, described the heat wave as “very typical” as it began in the Southwest and its headed to the Plains.

“You’re almost into mid-June now, so it’s not uncommon to see weather patterns that support a heat wave,” he told NPR.

The National Weather Service recommends a number of actions people can take to stay safe in a heat wave.