My Bedtime Routine Is Simply Not Complete Without This Ridiculously Relaxing Eye Massager

“This is my 3rd eye massager. This one is by far the best one. I use it everyday. It has gotten rid of my dry eyes. My eyes constantly burned, felt like something was in them, had broken blood vessels and my vision was blurry. I took the eye massager with me to my eye appointment and the dr was so impressed with my renpho eye massager that she ordered her one! The heat is just the right temperature. I personally like the strong pressure setting. With the othere I had bought, I never truly relaxed and was glad to take them off. This one is soooo soothing that I have fallen asleep several times while using it. That is very unlike me because it takes me hours to fall asleep. So far it has gotten completely rid of 2 migraines before they got too bad. That is amazing to me. My migraines always last 3 days and nothing has ever stopped them. I would definitely by them again and I will be buying them for gifts. I have everyone that comes over to try them on. Even those that were skeptical and thought I was a little crazy when I suggested they should try them out, loved them too.” — Amazon Customer

“So on the first night I used it was awesome. It massaged and heated my eyes oh so good. I suffer from dry eyes and let me tell you, this worked wonders. I fell asleep like a baby. The music is soothing and I haven’t slept like that in a very long time. I use it every night for the massage, music and heat. It’s programmable to your music and it has different settings. Buy it, you won’t regret it” — Claudette Bryan

“I purchased this during Prime Day. This was the eye mask I didn’t know I needed lol. It fits very snuggly over your eyes, which that’s what you want so that you can feel the rotation of the massagers. The music plays very softly. And even though it has Bluetooth which is a plus, I never use it. The calm music that plays works fine for ME. You can even turn the music off if you want. You can turn heat on or off or apply more pressure along your temples. Just continue to press on the shaker button. The mask pad is removable so that you can clean it. The only CON-(if this even a con) the sound on the massagers are pretty loud BUT I will say that once you are relaxed, you don’t hear them anymore because you are SLEEP!!! This thing will put you to sleep sleep! I mean, snoring sleep! Just lay there and let it do what it’s supposed to do and that’s for you to relax. I honestly use it a lot. It sits on my night stand. When my husband see me put this on, he knows to leave me alone…hahahaha. I fall asleep with it on and then wake up at night and remove it lol. I don’t have the one with the remote but I don’t need a remote. It really is worth the money.” — tiffany