A portable massaging seat cushion

Great for the car or an existing office chair, this plush massage cushion is equipped with full seat and back-warming therapy and six precise vibrational massage modes that can target specific areas of the back and legs at four varying intensities. The no-slip back also ensures that the cushion stays secure while in use."My wife and I both spend A LOT of time driving, so having this in each of our vehicles is SO nice. By the end of the day, the tension from driving starts to bother my back so I turn on the heat mode to get some relief. The vibrations of the seat just kind of help relax my muscles a bit so I can make it home with a little less pain. I like that it isn't as bulky as my shiatsu massage cushion. It also stays in place pretty well and I don't really worry about accidentally pulling it out of my car with me when I get out. The auto shut-off function is my lifesaver because I'm the kind to mindlessly leave it on for hours at a time otherwise and be burning up and not think a thing about it!" — Fabian L