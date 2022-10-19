Back pain seems to be a pretty common condition that plagues all of us at some point or another. In fact, a 2019 study conducted by the CDC reported that nearly 40% of adults in the U.S. experienced back-related pain in the three months prior to the study.

Dr. Grant D. Shifflett, an orthopedic spine surgeon for DISC Sports & Spine Center in California, previously told HuffPost that finding supportive pillows and ergonomic chairs that promote better posture can help alleviate back pain in the long run. However, if immediate relief is what you’re after, it might be worth your while to seek out the soothing benefits of heat.

According to Dr. Rahul Shah, a board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon in New Jersey who previously spoke with HuffPost, the use of warmth can work to soothe muscles locally by either reducing inflammation or encouraging blood flow.

Whether you occupy an office chair for most hours of the day, sit in the car for long periods of time or just want a relaxing recliner in the living room, these everyday items can be quickly transformed into comforting and warming pain relievers while still retaining their function. Peruse the following lineup of heated chairs, seat cushions and lumbar support pads that other sufferers swear by for reducing back pain.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.