Heather Dubrow Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“Real Housewives of Orange County” fans have been put through the wringer over the past few seasons of the show — better known as its “flop era” by fans. We had to deal with the problematic Kelly Dodd, relive the beginning of COVID on TV and sit through multiple snooze-worthy seasons.

But after the chaos of Scandoval, “RHOC” is offering Bravo fans something a little lighter in Season 17 — and I’m not complaining. It’s also been offering a bit of a lighter side of one real housewife in particular: Heather Dubrow.

But she’s worried it’s unlikely to last.

“Look, for every 30 hours we film, 20 minutes makes it to the air,” Dubrow said. “I think that people that know me well would say, you know, that’s my personality. I’m lighter and sillier and maybe, yeah, a bit more fun, but let’s hope that lasts.”

During her time on the show, Dubrow has gained a reputation for being pretentious and condescending, and her castmates have really been pushing that narrative this season. Let’s be real: She is incredibly rich. Dubrow and her husband, Terry, recently sold their 14-bedroom mansion for a whopping $55 million.

Observing her at a recent press event, I found Dubrow to be particular, but not uppity. I was one of the first to arrive to interview her and while she asked for things to be a certain way, she seemed respectful in every request of restaurant staff. After the event, when everyone had left ― including Dubrow, initially ― I watched her come back alone and appear to personally thank the man who had waited on us.

Dubrow returned to “RHOC” last year and Bravo put her at the center in an attempt to bring “class” back to the show. She was quickly tasked with “saving it” by many fans — which is quite a tall order. Her first season back didn’t go particularly well: The show’s ratings were low and it was given a lackluster two-part reunion.

It was proof that one person alone can’t save a show. (As Dubrow says herself, it is an ensemble cast, after all.) Bravo brought back longtime staple Tamra Judge for Season 17, along with Taylor Armstrong from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a friend, and OG Vicki Gunvalson has made a few cameos.

HuffPost sat down with Dubrow to talk about the naysayers, what to expect from this season of “RHOC” and who she predicts is going to be this season’s villain.

So what can we expect from this season and how do you think it differs from last season?

When I rejoined the cast last year, it was very odd. The only one I knew was Shannon. And other than that, it was a completely different show. This year, I think especially with the return of Tamra, it feels more familiar. And I really think the audience is gonna feel that way too. I think it’s what was missing.

Do you think viewers are ready for something a little lighter, especially after the weight of Scandoval?

I mean obviously, that’s a real thing that happened, kind of like the Brooks cancergate thing. They were all real things and very heavy. But I agree with you and I think in general I prefer my Housewives sillier and pettier. Like, you broke the bow off my cake and ate it. We like that and that’s stuff we can get behind. That’s why even though this whole thing you see with me and Taylor and this movie that she’s doing and whatever ― it’s like, it’s petty. And it’s good. Petty’s good.

You were kind of brought in last season to save the show. What do you say to the haters and those who think Tamra being back means she was brought in to revamp the show again?

Someone told me today that Shannon said that Tamra’s comeback is bigger and better and I’m like, take it. First of all, why is everything a competition? Who’s more iconic? I don’t need it. You can have it, honestly, but let’s be practical. This is an ensemble show. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. And I can’t come back and save the show. Tamra can’t come back and save it. Everyone’s gotta be firing on all cylinders. It’s a group thing and none of that bothers me. We all want to be a part of something successful, and whatever that means and whatever it takes to get there is what we all want. And that’s what we all should want. But labeling it as who’s the hottest and who’s the more iconic and who’s bigger? If someone needs a title, take it. I’m totally fine with that.

Shannon also told Us Weekly that you’re “on your own this season.” Was there some sort of falling out with the group?

I think that somewhere in the middle of the season I realized like, what is going on? I really was on an island. The question is: Did I isolate myself or did they isolate me? I have my own opinions about that, but I really wanna watch it. Am I wrong? Are they? I don’t know.

This scene that you’re alluding to that you felt very alone — can you talk more about that?

Just the whole thing is so odd. I don’t even know how to describe it because I feel like I was there, I know how I feel. I know the things that happened and then other things happened and I felt like I was constantly playing catch-up or saying the wrong thing or doing the wrong thing. I mean, I’m no perfect person. That’s for sure. No one is. But I’m also not a bad person and so the amount of things that I feel came my way seem like a lot. But I can also be overly sensitive so there’s that too.

Was there anyone who you really thought would have your back this season that didn’t?

Yeah, I’m surprised by Gina. I’m surprised by Gina in the first episode, I have to say. I texted her and I went, ‘Whoa. Wow. Your comments in your confessional, even in the first episode ― I’m just, I’m so hurt.’ I really connected with her last year and when we were done filming the season, we hung out and we had dinners and lunch with Emily, too, and had Gina’s family over to my house. We had dinner together with my kids. I felt very close to her and then she disappeared. And that’s why when I had her over [in the first episode], I’m like, what’s the story? Are we friends? Are we not friends? And yeah, I watched the comments she made, which I guess I didn’t realize at the time, like her saying, I missed your castle and stuff like that. You know, people made comments last year like, ‘Oh, Gina really likes you because you take her places.’ And I was like, that is such bullshit. That’s not true. But then I watched it back and I went, was that true?

What about Tamra coming back? How do you feel like that played out?

Well, she is Orange County. I thought it was great. She’s angry with me because I made a comment before I knew she was coming back and I said something like, how could Tamra come back when she has a show talking about the housewives? It felt very meta to me. It wasn’t meant to be, but she took it very negatively. I didn’t really mean it negatively. And then Andy Cohen said something very similar, so she thinks I called him, which didn’t happen. I’ll tell you, Andy and I have a very nice relationship, but I am a very tiny cog in the Andy Cohen world. If you think I’m gonna use my three minutes of time that I have with Andy to talk about someone else, you’d be wrong. I have my own things to talk about that are important.

Who do you predict is this season’s villain?

I mean, I keep going, is it me? Like, am I a villain? I don’t know. I mean, I don’t feel like a villain and I don’t feel like I did anything. Definitely not anything on purpose to hurt anyone.