Heather Locklear's Daughter Makes Us Do A Double Take In Her Mom's Bon Jovi T-Shirt

Heather Locklear’s daughter is giving us full early-2000s vibes.

Ava Sambora, the “Melrose Place” actor’s daughter with Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, shared a snapshot on Instagram that proves the apple did not fall far from the tree.

The 22-year-old posted a photo of herself wearing her mom’s vintage T-shirt emblazoned with the name of her father’s band — then another photo of her mother wearing the same shirt years earlier.

“I got it from my mama (Like I literally got this shirt from my mom’s closet 🤪)” quipped the recent Loyola Marymount University graduate in the caption.

The photo of Locklear shows her during the ABC Summer Press Tour at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in California in 2000. Who knew that shirt would still look great after 20 years?

Ron Galella via Getty Images Heather Locklear during 2000 ABC Summer Press Tour at Ritz Carlton Hotel in Pasadena, California.

Sambora doesn’t often share images of her famous parents, making notable exceptions for their respective birthdays.

So we can only hope she keeps up the nostalgia vibes in the future. Raid your mom’s closet more often, Ava!