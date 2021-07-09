Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera's Legacy With A Beautiful Tattoo

Heather Morris marked the first anniversary of Naya Rivera’s death by getting a tattoo in memory of her longtime “Glee” co-star and friend.

Morris, who played Brittany S. Pierce on all six seasons of “Glee,” showed off the new ink Thursday on Instagram. “Tomorrow is not promised,” reads the tattoo, which was reportedly designed by artist L Garza of Iron & Ink Los Angeles.

“Glee” fans may recall that Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on the Fox series, tweeted that phrase just days before her death last year.

In the accompanying caption, Morris praised Rivera as “the brightest star in my eyes” and went on to note, “I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between.”

“I love you forever bebe girl,” she added.

Rivera went missing on July 8, 2020, during a boating trip on California’s Lake Piru. Her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, was found alone on the pontoon hours after it was due to return.

The 33-year-old actor’s body was recovered from the lake days later. Medical examiners ruled her death an accidental drowning.

Morris was among the members of the “Glee” cast who reunited virtually in April to honor Rivera’s legacy at the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards.

Santana came out as a lesbian in a Season 3 episode, which aired in 2011, and began a relationship with Brittany shortly thereafter. The two women tied the knot in a joint ceremony with gay couple Blaine (Darren Criss) and Kurt (Chris Colfer) that aired during the show’s sixth and final season in 2015.

Rivera’s passing was also commemorated on social media this week by “Glee” actors Kevin McHale, Lea Michele and Amber Riley, among others.