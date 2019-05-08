Heather Nauert To Be Nominated To Post Overseeing White House Fellowships

Former State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert will be nominated to help oversee the White House fellowships program, the Trump administration said on Tuesday.

Nauert would join the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships, a group of 20 to 30 “outstanding citizens who represent a broad range of backgrounds, interests, and professions,” according to a description of the body. Members of the commission interview potential fellows and then recommend them to the president for appointments.

The fellowship program, which has been around since 1964, is touted as one of the most distinguished political postings for young people in the country. Fellows work in the White House for a year full time alongside high-ranking officials, and the program says the roles are awarded on a “strictly non-partisan basis.”

Nauert, a former host on “Fox & Friends,” was most recently President Donald Trump’s intended nominee to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She reportedly withdrew her name from consideration because she employed a nanny that did not have a proper work visa, according to The New York Times. But others said her nomination faced difficulties over concerns that she lacked the experience needed for the role.

She also drew fierce criticism over her history of anti-Muslim statements, although many members of Trump’s administration, including the president himself, have made similar remarks.

“I am grateful to President Trump and Secretary [Mike] Pompeo for the trust they placed in me for considering me for the position of US Ambassador to the United Nation,” Nauert said in a statement at the time. “However, the past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration.”