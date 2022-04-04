Shopping

9 Heavy Home Essentials Target Will Deliver Straight To Your Door

Save yourself time and sweat by getting these hefty items delivered.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Whether you’re carrying your shopping haul up five flights of stairs or straight from the trunk, there are some items that are just annoying to lug home. Who needs the gym when just unloading your bags makes you break out in a sweat?

One store that no one ever leaves with just one item is Target. It really does have it all. Here’s the thing: You can save yourself loads of time and sweat by getting your goods delivered. Here are nine such items that it is well worth paying the delivery fee to have someone else do the heavy lifting for you, all found online at Target.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Gain
Laundry detergent
On its own, laundry detergent may not be that bad to carry home, but rarely is it the only item on your list. Pro tip: Go for a value pack like this one. The savings of buying the bigger size offsets any potential shipping fee.
Get it from Target for $15.99.
2
Cottonelle
30 rolls of toilet paper
Remember when people were literally throwing elbows at the store to buy some TP? Ah, memories. Fortunately, there’s no longer a shortage and it’s OK to get your toilet paper in bulk, like with Cottenelle’s pack of 30 mega rolls, which equals 120 regular rolls.
Get it from Target for $25.99.
3
Viva
8 double paper towel rolls
If you’re getting ready to do some hardcore spring cleaning, you definitely need to have your paper towels ready. Or hey, maybe you just spill stuff a lot—another good reason to make sure you have a few rolls at home. Either way, Viva’s pack of eight mega rolls (which comes out to 16 regular rolls) will keep your counters sparkling clean for months.
Get it from Target for $12.99.
4
Arm & Hammer
38 pounds of cat litter
This cat litter is a whopping 38 pounds—you’ll be hard up to find a bigger size than this, which means you’ll be stocked up for a while.
Get it from Target for $24.49.
5
Purina
27.5 pounds of dog food
More of a dog person? Getting dog food to and from your car can be just as annoying as cat litter. Fortunately, you can get this massive 27.5 pound bag delivered straight to you and your pup.
Get it from Target for $46.49.
6
Mrs. Meyer's
Dish soap refill
While dish soap isn’t as heavy as, say, cat litter, it’s one of those essentials that many people run out of semi-frequently and then completely forget about once they’re at the store. Going big, like with this one from Mrs. Meyers, will make sure that happens less often. Plus, it smells so, so good.
Get it from Target for $9.99.
7
Dirt Devil
A Dirt Devil vacuum
If you don’t have a vacuum, one of the reasons you’re probably putting it off is because they’re super annoying to get home. This one by Dirt Devil has a really good customer rating (four out of five stars) and is only $55. Like other vacuums, it is pretty heavy though, which is why it’s worth it to get it delivered.
Get it from Target for $54.99.
8
Ecoscraps
Potting mix
Giving your garden or balcony a spring makeover is dreamy when it’s done, but it’s not exactly easy to get all your supplies home. Save your arm strength for the fun stuff (like flowers and ferns) and get the basics, like potting mix, delivered.
Get it from Target for $5.99.
9
Pampers
80 diapers
Not only are diapers surprisingly heavy, but a pack never lasts as long as you think it will. These Pampers will likely be the biggest pack you’ll find, with 80 diapers and is available in sizes between three and seven. Another perk to getting them delivered is that you won’t have to navigate the store with your little one. That alone is worth it!
Get it from Target for $42.99.
Let your sponge dry out every single night, whether you use a simple binder clip or a stainless sponge holder

Here's How To (Correctly) Clean Your House From Top To Bottom For Spring

shoppingCleaningtargethome goods

