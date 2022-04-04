Whether you’re carrying your shopping haul up five flights of stairs or straight from the trunk, there are some items that are just annoying to lug home. Who needs the gym when just unloading your bags makes you break out in a sweat?

One store that no one ever leaves with just one item is Target. It really does have it all. Here’s the thing: You can save yourself loads of time and sweat by getting your goods delivered. Here are nine such items that it is well worth paying the delivery fee to have someone else do the heavy lifting for you, all found online at Target.