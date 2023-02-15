New York Democrats Again Reject Gov. Kathy Hochul's Top Judge Pick

Judge Hector LaSalle's defeat is a blow to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who won her first full term in November. Hans Pennink/Associated Press

A majority of the New York state Senate voted down Judge Hector LaSalle, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee for chief judge of the state’s highest court, on Wednesday, making official a stinging defeat for Hochul that had been all but assured since mid-January.

The partisan breakdown of the state Senate vote was highly unusual, as was the legislative wrangling that led up to it.

Although Hochul is a Democrat, her fellow Democrats’ opposition ensured LaSalle’s defeat on the state Senate floor. These Democrats objected to LaSalle’s judicial record in the areas of union rights, civil rights and abortion rights.

In fact, LaSalle would likely not have even received a floor vote were it not for the state Senate’s Republican minority.

State Senate Democrats considered the matter closed after narrowly defeating LaSalle’s nomination in a Judiciary Committee vote on Jan. 18. The majority party argued that a committee hearing and vote were sufficient to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities to provide “advice and consent” on the governor’s appointees.

Hochul ― and state Senate Republicans ― maintained, though, that the state constitution required a vote on LaSalle’s nomination by the entire Senate.

In the end, state Senate Republicans, rather than Hochul, forced action on LaSalle’s nomination. State Sen. Anthony Palumbo, the ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, sued his Democratic colleagues on Feb. 9 to force a floor vote on LaSalle’s nomination.

Faced with a potential defeat in court ― or at least a prolonged legal battle ― state Senate Democrats opted to accede to a floor vote in which they remained confident they could defeat LaSalle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.