“I am currently in college doing a lot of walking. I have gotten there worse blisters of my life, larger than quarters. I found these and decided to try them out. They work like a charm! So soft and flexible. Perfect under those uncomfortable sandals or inside rainboots. Socks fit right over them! Highly recommend.” — Olivia

“These are the bomb. I ordered them because I was (and still am) breaking in new paddock boots. These have saved me. My boots are little torture devices where I’d have to take longer breaks between rides because the blistered were so bad. These helped prevent new blisters and protected existing ones. I got bold and rode my horse without them and bam. GIANT blister. The next ride I wore them and I didn’t even notice the bandaid I had on it had unstuck but the heel protectors were still gentle on my then-open blister. I now wear them each ride. They’re squishy and add extra cushion. I’ve tested these in South Carolina heat and they have been amazing. I’m still on my first pair but love there’s a second just in case. Highly recommend!” — Jenny

“These have saved my life from a 2 years (off and on) of trying to break into Chanel loafers. I no longer have blisters, after a week of wearing this product with shoes, the back of the loafers are now soft. Will be purchasing another pack for my kid sister.” — ACA

“I have bone spurs, I have plantar fasciitis, I also am INSANELY prone to blisters. Every closed toe pair of shoes I have ever worn give me blisters. I also ride horses so I wear boots often. Today, before these arrived I wore my new pair of boots for 30mins and ended up with a nice open wound on my heel. These arrived right before a training session I had to attend. I slipped them on once I got to my client’s home. I PUT THEM ON OVER AN ALREADY POPPED BLISTER and gave a lesson, rode a horse, and then spent 2hr walking around Costco!!!!!!” — Amanda

“I bought these to help heal some really bad, open blisters on the back of my heel. I put them on under a pair of socks & slept in them. I was absolutely blown away with how they worked just overnight. I also got an added bonus of all the cracks on the bottom of my heel being gone the next morning too.” — Shawnee Grant