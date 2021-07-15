We all know summer is flip-flop season, but this year, it seems it may be heeled flip-flop season as well.

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio and Rihanna have been photographed in this style of shoe in recent months, a callback to a trend that was all the rage in the early to mid-2000s.

Advertisement

Getty Celebrities are repurposing this early 2000s trend for 2021.

It seems only natural that these shoes are making a comeback along with other Y2K trends like tracksuits, wide-legged pants and tie-dye. And the casual-yet-elevated vibe of heeled flip-flops strikes the perfect balance as we transition from our pandemic sweatpants style into dressier situations.

Heeled flip-flops, flip-flop heels, thong heels ― whatever you call them, there are many ways to style this footwear. You can pair them with long pants to elevate a casual look or wear your heeled flip-flops with your favorite summer dress.

As for the shoes themselves, you can dabble with square toes, patent leather finishes, puffy straps and more. Your feet may not thank you from a comfort perspective, but at least they won’t be confined and sweaty in the sweltering heat.

Getty There are many ways to style your heeled flip-flops.

However you style them, the key is to strut with confidence. If you’re looking to try out the heeled flip-flop trend in 2021, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

Advertisement