Shop The Trend: Heeled Flip-Flops From The Early Aughts Are Back

This summer sandal trend is apparently making a comeback.

We all know summer is flip-flop season, but this year, it seems it may be heeled flip-flop season as well.

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio and Rihanna have been photographed in this style of shoe in recent months, a callback to a trend that was all the rage in the early to mid-2000s.

It seems only natural that these shoes are making a comeback along with other Y2K trends like tracksuits, wide-legged pants and tie-dye. And the casual-yet-elevated vibe of heeled flip-flops strikes the perfect balance as we transition from our pandemic sweatpants style into dressier situations.

Heeled flip-flops, flip-flop heels, thong heels ― whatever you call them, there are many ways to style this footwear. You can pair them with long pants to elevate a casual look or wear your heeled flip-flops with your favorite summer dress.

As for the shoes themselves, you can dabble with square toes, patent leather finishes, puffy straps and more. Your feet may not thank you from a comfort perspective, but at least they won’t be confined and sweaty in the sweltering heat.

However you style them, the key is to strut with confidence. If you’re looking to try out the heeled flip-flop trend in 2021, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

ASOS
Get the ASOS DESIGN Hissy Toe Thong Mid Heeled Sandals for $43.
Macy's
Get the INC Dionne Thong Slides for $48.65.
Reformation
Get the Reformation Simonetta Square Toe Kitten Heel Thong Sandal for $178.
SHEIN
Get the Tie Dye Braided Design Thong Sandals for $25.
Anthropologie
Get the Marc Fisher Heeled Flip-Flop Sandals for $99.
Macy's
Get the INC Myrene Clear Vinyl Toe-Thong Sandals for $63.60.
Amazon
Get the Vince Camuto Sabrinda Thong Sandal Heeled for $61.22.
SHEIN
Get the Braided Pyramid Heeled Thong Sandals for $30.
DSW
Get the Vince Camuto Cannetta Sandal for $59.99.
Mango
Get the Mango Heel Leather Sandals for $49.99.
Zappos
Get the Steve Madden Hyria Heeled Sandal for $79.95.
Amazon
Get the WETKISS Heeled Sandals for $32.99.
Neiman Marcus
Get the Gianvito Rossi Tropea Braided Thong Sandals for $336.
Amazon
Get the Jessica Simpson Zayde High Heel Sandal for $68.14.
DSW
Get the Steve Madden Jaam Sandal for $59.99.
Amazon
Get the LISHAN Stiletto Slip On Square Sandal High Heels for $39.99.
Nordstrom Rack
Get the Vince Camuto Saresta Thong Sandal for $44.98.
Zappos
Get the Bandolino Selem Electric Pink Shoes for $58.95.
Amazon
Get the Cape Robbin Tibi Woven T-Strap Heels with Square Open Toe for $34.99.
