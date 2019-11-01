No one does Halloween like Heidi Klum.

The supermodel held her 20th annual Halloween party on Tuesday night and brought jaws to the floor with her gory costume choice.

Appearing at New York’s Cathédrale as a bloody, tube-covered alien monster, Klum wore a horrifying outfit featuring exposed muscles and intestines. The 46-year-old was accompanied by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed as an astronaut who likely “found” her alien self and was outfitted with a bloody face and shattered helmet.

Heidi Klum is famous for her outrageous Halloween costumes, and this year was no different. Klum came dressed as a gory alien monster. Husband, Tom Kaulitz, completed the look by dressing as a bloodied astronaut pic.twitter.com/36epqSBmuA — Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2019

Klum got ready for the day inside an Amazon Books store on 34th Street, posting images and video of the 12-hour process.

Klum’s first tweet about getting ready went out just before noon and she appeared to still be in the makeup chair as late as 10:30 p.m.

Luckily, she still made it to her fete and looked truly unhinged in the process.

Never stop with the surprises, Heidi!