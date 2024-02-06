Heidi Klum’s Daughter Gets Vulnerable With Makeup-Free Selfie Of Her Acne

Leni Klum, the daughter of model Heidi Klum, is giving a raw look at her skin troubles on social media.
On Monday, the teen model shared a close look at her acne breakout on Instagram Story with her nearly 2 million followers.
In the vulnerable selfie, the 19-year-old showed off her blemished skin without makeup to highlight the flare-ups on her cheeks, nose and forehead. She didn’t reveal what caused the breakout.
In 2022, Leni Klum opened up to People about how she came to realize that acne is a normal part of life.
“I feel like there is a thought behind having acne that you’re not beautiful with it or it makes you look not as good as you could look,” she said, adding, ”Then I realized, ‘Oh my God, this is normal.’ Everyone goes through it ... It’s not bad if you have it. It’s something that anyone can get and it’s not your fault and it’s hormonal.”
Leni Klum isn’t the only teen star who has used social media to try and normalize skin issues.
Back in October, “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown gave her fans a glimpse of her acne struggles in an Instagram post.
The post included a blemish-free photo of herself wearing makeup and a second photo showcasing her inflamed, bare skin.
Brown’s more than 63 million followers took to her comments section to praise the actor for her transparency.
“This just made my daughter feel better about her new hormonal acne. She’s been self conscious, being in 5th grade and getting pimples before everyone else,” one person wrote. “Showing her this, she is now understanding it’s all normal, and even pretty girls get pimples. Thank you.”
Even Drew Barrymore chimed in, telling Brown, “You are the greatest.”