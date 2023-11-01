Heidi Klum Takes Halloween Costume To New Heights With Wild, 11-Person Getup

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The worm was hard to top, but Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween metamorphosis did not miss a beat this year.

The supermodel enlisted the help of ten Cirque du Soleil performers to deliver a hypnotic, moving peacock ensemble for her famous Halloween bash in New York City on Tuesday night.

Klum was the centerpiece in a shiny blue unitard topped by a bird’s head, complete with a prosthetic beak. The circus performers, in shades of blue and green, served as the mind-bending tail feathers of the exotic bird.

Heidi Klum's party was held this year at the Marquee New York nightclub. Udo Salters via Getty Images

On arrival, the circus performers twisted, flipped and tossed one another, before assembling to form the peacock in a human pyramid, hoisting Klum to stand on the legs of a performer.

Klum’s husband, German musician Tom Kaulitz, was on theme as a giant egg.

″I wanted to make something very elaborate,” Klum told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “And I wanted to make a costume with multiple people ... I wanted to make an art performance out of it.”

She said it took about six hours to put it all together.

Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz, completed the ensemble. Noam Galai via Getty Images