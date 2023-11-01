Heidi Klum Takes Halloween Costume To New Heights With Wild, 11-Person Getup

The worm was hard to top, but Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween metamorphosis did not miss a beat this year.
The supermodel enlisted the help of ten Cirque du Soleil performers to deliver a hypnotic, moving peacock ensemble for her famous Halloween bash in New York City on Tuesday night.
Klum was the centerpiece in a shiny blue unitard topped by a bird’s head, complete with a prosthetic beak. The circus performers, in shades of blue and green, served as the mind-bending tail feathers of the exotic bird.
On arrival, the circus performers twisted, flipped and tossed one another, before assembling to form the peacock in a human pyramid, hoisting Klum to stand on the legs of a performer.
Klum’s husband, German musician Tom Kaulitz, was on theme as a giant egg.
″I wanted to make something very elaborate,” Klum told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “And I wanted to make a costume with multiple people ... I wanted to make an art performance out of it.”
She said it took about six hours to put it all together.
Last year, Klum made waves with a gross-but-amazing giant worm costume that apparently took four months of planning and 12 hours to apply. Kaulitz went as a fisherman who hooked her.