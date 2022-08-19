Heidi Klum Says A Movie Date Once Pulled Creepy Stunt With Popcorn

Heidi Klum said Thursday that a movie date once shoved his penis through a box of popcorn and she unwittingly reached for it as she snacked. (Watch the video below.)

Klum, the “America’s Got Talent” and “Making the Cut” star, told the bizarre anecdote to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Nicole Byer, who noted that she had tried speed-dating.

Klum responded that she had gone on her share of dates, including one “weird” one. The German supermodel recalled that she was annoyed that her date bought a big tub of popcorn and kept it on his lap during the movie.

“I’m reaching over and eating the popcorn and then all of a sudden there’s a hot dog in the popcorn — but it was attached,” she said.

Byer clarified what transpired and Klum threw it out to the audience: “Have you ever had a hot dog in your popcorn? That was a first.”

“That’s something you talk about in therapy,” Byer said.

The 1982 movie “Diner” featured a scene in which Mickey Rourke’s character attempts the same stunt on a date. But Klum’s real-life encounter didn’t seem so cinematic.

Fast forward to 3:45 for her “worst” date ever: