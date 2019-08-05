Heidi Klum thought marrying hubby Tom Kaulitz was so nice, she did it twice.
The former “Project Runway” host tied the knot with the German musician aboard the Christina O yacht in Capri, Italy, on Saturday surrounded by friends and family.
The elaborate affair was actually the couple’s second ceremony; they secretly wed at a more low-key gathering back in February, just two months after Kaulitz proposed in December 2018.
On Instagram on Monday, Klum shared a sweet snap from the big day:
Klum captioned a photo of the pair kissing with a ton of heart emojis. “We did it! Mr. & Mrs. Kaulitz,” she wrote.
Klum, 46, wore a billowing strapless gown and let her hair down for the special day. Kaulitz, the 29-year-old guitarist from the German rock band Tokio Hotel, donned a chic white suit and also wore his hair down.
The two were first linked in March 2018 and went public with their relationship shortly thereafter. In an interview with People in September 2018, Klum denied engagement rumors, but couldn’t help but gush over the musician.
“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she told the magazine. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”
In December 2018, they revealed their engagement via Instagram.
“I said yes,” the mom of four captioned the black and white photo, which showed a massive rock on her ring finger.
This is the third marriage for Klum, who was married to Seal from 2005 to 2014. (Who could forget their endless vow renewal ceremonies and wild Halloween couple’s costumes?) Klum was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002.
Kaulitz was married to Ria Sommerfeld from 2015 to 2018.