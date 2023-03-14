What's Hot

Entertainment

Heidi Klum Takes Flight In Yellow 'Big Bird' Dress At Elton John's Oscar Party

The supermodel's feathery ensemble wasn't her first to be compared to the "Sesame Street" character.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Like many stars who attended the 2023 Academy Awards, Heidi Klum knows that the boldest fashion choices are best saved for the after-parties.

The German American supermodel toasted Hollywood’s biggest night by making the rounds at a number of soirées, including Vanity Fair’s Oscar party. True to form, she opted for several wardrobe choices as the evening progressed, including a beaded Zuhair Murad Couture dress and opera coat in mint green.

Klum’s wildest look, however, was unveiled at the Elton John AIDS Foundation party. She arrived at the Rocket Man’s bash in a canary yellow Georges Hobeika gown covered in feather appliqués that resembled flowers.

Heidi Klum in Georges Hobeika at the Elton John AIDS Foundation party.
Heidi Klum in Georges Hobeika at the Elton John AIDS Foundation party.
Jerod Harris via Getty Images

She accessorized the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and high-heeled sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Among the partygoers to comment on Klum’s plumage was Eric McCormack.

“Big Bird, it’s so nice you came to the Elton John AIDS Foundation this year,” the “Will & Grace” actor quipped, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images

Many on social media echoed McCormack’s assessment.

“Heidi got her dates mixed up and wore her Halloween Big Bird outfit,” one person tweeted, alluding to Klum’s well-established love of the fall holiday.

Added another: “I can’t hate it because she always makes every event fun. gorgeous bird vibes.”

Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

Joining Klum at John’s party Sunday was her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who commanded a bit less attention in a navy suit and a black collared shirt. The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last month.

Interestingly, it wasn’t Klum’s first look to draw comparisons to Big Bird. In 2015, she wore a yellow Versace gown to the Emmy Awards that many also felt gave off “Sesame Street” vibes.

