Heidi Montag Made An Outrageous Comment About Diversity On 'The Hills'

Heidi Montag gave a very Heidi Montag answer to a question involving representation on her former hit reality series “The Hills” and its upcoming reboot, “The Hills: New Beginnings.”

On Wednesday, Vogue published an article and video with the cast of “The Hills: New Beginnings.” The show, which will premiere this summer, stars Montag, actress Mischa Barton and Montag’s former “The Hills” castmates Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port and Stephanie Pratt. Much like “The Hills,” all the stars of “The Hills: New Beginnings” are white, non-disabled and heterosexual. With this in mind, Montag was asked during her video interview to give her opinion about the lack of diversity in her upcoming series.

Heidi Montag talking about diversity on The Hills ;awHWG$(B@ahw2@#$ pic.twitter.com/GSoPw6zXEF — trey taylor (@treytylor) March 6, 2019

In response, the 32-year-old who claims to run a “crystal empire” said: “We don’t all look the same. I mean, Audrina has darker hair, I feel like Mischa has darker hair. We’re California girls and it’s a group of friends, and that just happens to be the group that came together.”

“I have other very diverse friends that are not featured on the show,” she added.

When the video hit Twitter, people had plenty of opinions about her comments.

Heidi Montag‘s response to being asked about the lack of diversity on The Hills is precisely what you would expect pic.twitter.com/YFDXqHRuJI — Gianluca Russo (@G_Russo1) March 6, 2019

Sskkkggjdksnesa what does Heidi think diversity means?!?! 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/Iq9NpWlvjD — Taylor Hawken (@wayharshTay) March 6, 2019

“We don’t all look the same” is such a poor attempt at avoiding what she knows is the real point 🙄 — CretaceousCasey🦕🐊🦈🐋 (@caseycatface) March 7, 2019

Heidi Montag answering a question about diversity on The Hills might as well have been Ron Burgundy thinking diversity is an old wooden ship...#heidimontag #thehills #diversity #brownhair #anchorman pic.twitter.com/xY4DKgeEvU — Alexandra Sweet (@ASweetGreek) March 7, 2019

Lmao I spent the past five minutes going through Google Images searching for a picture of Heidi Montag where she is photographed standing next to a person of color and I couldn’t find a single picture! pic.twitter.com/QR3kX5m27c — pray4mischa (@pray4mischa) March 6, 2019

Every white person when confronted with discussions of racism pic.twitter.com/dEj674fCLw — trey taylor (@treytylor) March 6, 2019

I'm gagging. First of all the question is stupid bc no one cares about diversity on The Hills. For me it was like a valley girl safari. Representation ain't everything PLS. Secondly "we don't all look the same,I mean Audrina has dark hair"..a perfect Heidi answer tbh https://t.co/QVXNKiL7lw — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) March 7, 2019

I’m crying @ that video asking Heidi about diversity on the Hills 😂😂 are people okay?



Did we watch The Hills for accurate POC representation? Lmao!!!



Next we’ll be asking for more queer Muslim representation on Made in Chelsea or some shit. Lol — Ruqaiya (@ruqaiya_h) March 7, 2019

The Hills was the whitest show ever — we all know it. It is fine. We made peace with that. It was peak valley girl. We want new shows with new concepts... but we can appreciate the hills and laguna beach for what they were at that time — Still Low Key Dying/ Struggle is realistic (@NeoLibMess) March 7, 2019