Heidi Montag Made An Outrageous Comment About Diversity On 'The Hills'

Heidi Montag gave a very Heidi Montag answer to a question involving representation on her former hit reality series “The Hills” and its upcoming reboot, “The Hills: New Beginnings.”
On Wednesday, Vogue published an article and video with the cast of “The Hills: New Beginnings.” The show, which will premiere this summer, stars Montag, actress Mischa Barton and Montag’s former “The Hills” castmates Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port and Stephanie Pratt. Much like “The Hills,” all the stars of “The Hills: New Beginnings” are white, non-disabled and heterosexual. With this in mind, Montag was asked during her video interview to give her opinion about the lack of diversity in her upcoming series.
In response, the 32-year-old who claims to run a “crystal empire” said: “We don’t all look the same. I mean, Audrina has darker hair, I feel like Mischa has darker hair. We’re California girls and it’s a group of friends, and that just happens to be the group that came together.”
“I have other very diverse friends that are not featured on the show,” she added.
When the video hit Twitter, people had plenty of opinions about her comments.
