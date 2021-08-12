Run For The Hills, Because Heidi Montag And Lauren Conrad Are Feuding Again

As if our nation wasn’t divided enough, now we must relitigate Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag’s feud, so grab some waterproof mascara and enough cash for the Les Deux valet because “The Hills” are very much alive again.

More than a decade after the reality TV stars’ friendship crashed and burned (“You know what you did!”) on the MTV series, Montag, like some sort of heat-seeking missile for messy mid-aughts drama, is airing out their dirty laundry.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast Wednesday, Montag revisited her clash with Conrad by bringing up the one person whom she presumably despises most: Kristin Cavallari.

“I feel like Kristin, let’s be honest, is the most successful,” Heidi said of Conrad’s former “Laguna Beach” co-star and on-screen enemy. “I feel like Lauren didn’t make it like she should have. She should be Kylie [Jenner]. She was so good at makeup, she should have done the tutorials. If she had a good team, she’d be a billionaire. She’d be a hundred-millionaire.”

Conrad famously exited the series in in 2009, going on to create a lifestyle empire with a string of bestselling books and fashion lines. She’s since pulled back from public life and started a family of her own, welcoming her first child with husband William Tell in 2017.

John Shearer via Getty Images Montag and Conrad pre-feud on the red carpet from MTV Video Music Awards in 2006.

But, according to Montag, her co-star is “not where she should have been at all” given her major MTV launchpad.

“She has a Kohl’s line — great, whatever. But she should be a hundred-millionaire—are you kidding me?” Montag continued. “Who gets that big promotion, that big fame, that big engine behind her, the loved one, the this-and-that. The narrator — no one even gets the narrator show. Kylie didn’t get a narrator show. She should be so rich.”

Montag made it clear that despite it all she’ll “always love” Conrad, who was instrumental in getting her a role on the show, which was rebooted in 2019 under the title “The Hills: New Beginnings” sans its original star.

“I appreciate everything she’s done for me. I think that she never needed to do that,” Montag added. “I always, she knows, was her best friend ... I was there for her for everything and it didn’t have to go that way.”

The duo’s major clash surrounded Montag’s now-husband Spencer Pratt, whom Conrad believed was spreading rumors about a sex tape with then-boyfriend Jason Wahler ― yes, the one she chose over going to Paris.

Michael Tran via Getty Images Heidi Montag with Spencer Pratt and their son Gunner at the premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" in 2019.

“She had a boyfriend I didn’t like, when she was with Jason [Wahler], and I supported her,” Montag said. “I literally was like, ‘I’m your girl, I’m here for you, whoever you’re with I just want to support you with.’”

She continued, “And then when that whole Spencer thing happened, she’s like, ‘Well, if you date Spencer, you’re off the show,’ and I’m like, ‘What? You are not the friend that I am to you, like why would you do that to me? I can’t even believe you’re doing this to me right now.’”

“How dare you, and I’m not your dog,” Montag added. “Yeah, I appreciate you getting me on this show, but that doesn’t mean you own me and you can tell me what to do in my life. I just don’t appreciate that.”

Conrad has yet to respond to Montag’s many pointed jabs, seemingly content to have moved on from all the drama years ago. Back in 2017, the 35-year-old entrepreneur told HuffPost that it’s highly unlikely she’d pop up on reality TV again. “I don’t think I would do another show that involved my family,” she said. “I spent a lot of years on a show focused on my personal life, so I don’t think I’d do it again.”