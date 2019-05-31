Heineken Cuts Ties With Fresno Grizzlies Over Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Video

“Tecate has always been about togetherness and we do not support the views expressed in the video, that was aired during the Fresno Grizzlies game on Memorial day. We have ended this relationship effective immediately and have let the team know of our decision,” the brand said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Dos Equis said it was “disheartened to learn of the views expressed in the video.”

Heineken International also confirmed to The Fresno Bee that it had cut ties with the Grizzlies.