Helen Hunt's SUV Rolls Over In Los Angeles Crash

Helen Hunt was involved in a frightening car crash in Los Angeles on Wednesday, but is recovering after a brief hospital stay, People reported.

An SUV with Hunt riding in the back seat was slammed by another vehicle at an intersection, causing the SUV to roll over on its side, TMZ reported. (See video below.)

Hunt and others involved in the wreck were taken to a hospital, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told People. The “Mad About You” star was discharged later in the day.

A rep for Hunt told TMZ the Oscar-winning actor was shaken, but didn’t have major injuries.

Police said no one has been charged in the crash.

Hunt, 56, starred in the NBC hit sitcom “Mad About You” from 1992 to 1999, and is shooting a limited reboot of the series with co-star Paul Reiser. She won a Best Actress Oscar for the 1997 film “As Good As It Gets.”

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from a rep for Hunt.

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Helen Hunt was shaken but did not sustain serious injuries in the wreck, a rep said.