British actor Helen McCrory has died at 52 after “an heroic battle with cancer,” her husband, fellow actor Damian Lewis, said in a statement on Friday.

Lewis tweeted that he was “heartbroken” to announce his wife’s death. He said she “died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly,” wrote Lewis. “God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Lewis and McCrory had been married since 2007 and shared two children together: a daughter Manon, and a son Gulliver.

McCrory was well known for her work in television, film, and theater, having taken on memorable roles like Narcissa Malfoy in the iconic “Harry Potter” franchise, and as Aunt Polly in the British crime drama “Peaky Blinders.”

She twice played Cherie Blair, wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, in “The Queen” and TV movie “The Special Relationship.” In her time on stage, she portrayed Lady Macbeth in “Macbeth” at Shakespeare’s Globe, Olivia in “Twelfth Night” and Rosalind in “As You Like It,” both in the West End.

Last fall, she starred in the television thriller “Roadkill,” opposite Hugh Laurie.

Outside of her acting prowess, McCrory was philanthropic. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she and Lewis raised more than £1 million ($1.38 million) to provide National Health Service workers with meals.

Many who knew McCrory or worked with her remembered her talent and generosity:

I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2021

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy with such depth and brilliance in the Harry Potter film series. She was a wonderful actor and a very dear friend; Harry Potter fans will miss her very much. pic.twitter.com/wXexuxFNyG — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray



All our love and thoughts are with Helen’s family.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HBEg4Hz2Up — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory will be remembered not just for her remarkable stage and screen performances, but also for her selflessness and generosity. She and Damian were the motor driving FeedNHS, working tirelessly during the pandemic to raise millions for others. What a tremendous loss. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) April 16, 2021

Awful news about Helen McCrory. A sublime talent, and, from the couple of brief moments our paths crossed whilst battling Hogwarts, a very lovely person. 52 is no age. Xxx — Chris Rankin (@chrisrankin) April 16, 2021

We're devastated to hear that Helen McCrory has died and will miss her terribly.



Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/Eo2dmviKik — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) April 16, 2021