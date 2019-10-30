Helena Bonham Carter Dating New Man After Getting 'Bored Of Grieving' Tim Burton Split

Helena Bonham Carter always finds magic on-screen whether she’s playing a deliciously deranged witch or second in line to the throne, but now she’s saving a little bit for herself.

After splitting with director and frequent collaborator Tim Burton after 13 years together in 2014, she’s found love again with Rye Dag Holmboe. Bonham Carter, 53, and the 32-year-old Norwegian writer were first linked in October 2018, and the pair made their debut as a couple at Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London this month.

“You break up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving, and then you finally move on,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK about her split with Burton. “I’m very happy with someone else. It’s been a bit of unexpected magic in my life.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Helena Bonham Carter and Rye Dag Holmboe attend the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2019.

The “Crown” star also revealed that she and Holmboe share a “fur baby” — Pablo the Tibetan terrier.

“Mother and dog are doing very well,” she said.

Bonham Carter and Burton, of course, have quite a history together after first meeting on the set of 2001′s “Planet of The Apes,” partnering on projects like “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” They share two children together: daughter Nell, 11, and son Billy, 16.

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Helena Bonham Carter and director/husband Tim Burton arrive at the Oscars in 2013.

After years of rumored relationship troubles, the actor and director announced in 2014 that they “separated amicably earlier this year and have continued to be friends and co-parent their children.”

She’s spoken fondly of Burton in the years since they called it quits, explaining their relationship will remain “something very precious” a year after the split and that “it’ll always remain special.”

“The mark of a successful relationship shouldn’t be whether you’re there forever after,” she told Red magazine back in 2015. “Sometimes you’re not meant to be forever together.”

Now, Bonham Carter is happily partnered with Holmboe, although in the article, the writer notes that the actor was “vocal in her irritation that paparazzi shots of her with her new partner ... recently appeared in the papers.”

And the future has never been so bright as an actor, she noted, as roles in television, like her upcoming turn as Princess Margaret in Netflix’s royal drama, have provided exciting opportunities.

“When I turned 50, I worried it was downhill all the way, but it’s quite the opposite,” Bonham Carter said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been happier or more fulfilled.”