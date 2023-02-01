What's Hot

Tom Brady Retires From NFL 'For Good'

‘Daily Show’ Host D.L. Hughley Torches Tucker Carlson With A New Nickname

Drivers Ignore Roadblock Signs For Sinkhole And It Does Not End Well

Jordan Klepper Left Stunned By Bizarre New Conspiracy Theories At Trump Event

I Never Thought I'd Be A 40-Something Woman Freaking Out About A Doll But This One Is Different

Desi Lydic Shows How Painfully Close Fox News Is To 'Bulls**t' She Made Up

Andrew Tate Loses Appeal In Romania, To Be Held 30 More Days

Vermont Man Dies After Brawl Breaks Out At Middle School Basketball Game

Republicans Move To Remove Ilhan Omar From House Foreign Affairs Committee

Philadelphia Eagles Lineman Accused Of Rape Ahead Of Super Bowl

Damning Montage Exposes Trump’s Fifth Amendment Hypocrisy In Less Than A Minute

Biden: Congress Should Crack Down On Hidden Fees Attached To Concert Tickets, Phone Bills

EntertainmentNetflixthe crownhelena bonham carter

Helena Bonham Carter Reveals Why She Thinks 'The Crown' Should End

The actor, who starred in two seasons of the series, explained her reasoning in a new interview with The Guardian.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Despite starring in the award-winning Netflix series, Helena Bonham Carter doesn’t think “The Crown” should continue now that “it’s crashed into the present.”

“I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually,” Bonham Carter said in a recent interview with The Guardian.

“I’m in it and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now,” she continued. “When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them.”

The “Fight Club” actor previously said she felt the streaming giant had a “moral responsibility” to tell viewers that the content of the show was a mix of fact and fiction.

Helena Bonham Carter played Princess Margaret on two seasons of "The Crown."
Helena Bonham Carter played Princess Margaret on two seasons of "The Crown."
Mike Marsland via Getty Images

“I do feel very strongly because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ’Hang on guys, this is not… it’s not drama doc, we’re making a drama,” she said on the show’s official podcast in January 2020. “So they are two different entities.”

Bonham Carter portrayed Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, on the third and fourth seasons of the show.

She shares a real-life connection to Margaret: The actor previously revealed that her uncle, Mark Bonham Carter, once dated the princess.

“Uncle Mark escaped as a prisoner in Italy in the Second World War,” she said, according to The Sun. “They didn’t send him away again, they put him at Windsor and he guarded Princess Margaret an­d Elizabeth. I have photos of [Mark and Margaret] together. They looked dashing and remained good friends.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community