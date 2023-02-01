Helena Bonham Carter Reveals Why She Thinks 'The Crown' Should End

Despite starring in the award-winning Netflix series, Helena Bonham Carter doesn’t think “The Crown” should continue now that “it’s crashed into the present.”

“I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually,” Bonham Carter said in a recent interview with The Guardian.

“I’m in it and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now,” she continued. “When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them.”

The “Fight Club” actor previously said she felt the streaming giant had a “moral responsibility” to tell viewers that the content of the show was a mix of fact and fiction.

Helena Bonham Carter played Princess Margaret on two seasons of "The Crown." Mike Marsland via Getty Images

“I do feel very strongly because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ’Hang on guys, this is not… it’s not drama doc, we’re making a drama,” she said on the show’s official podcast in January 2020. “So they are two different entities.”

Bonham Carter portrayed Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, on the third and fourth seasons of the show.

She shares a real-life connection to Margaret: The actor previously revealed that her uncle, Mark Bonham Carter, once dated the princess.