Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Launch Affordable, Plant-Based Baby Line

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have collaborated on film sets, at commercial shoots and of course, in their own home as parents. Now the Hollywood power couple are flexing their entrepreneurial muscles with a new line of affordable, plant-based baby products.

Bell and Shepard on Monday announced Hello Bello, “a line of premium baby products at non-premium prices.” The celebrity brand will be sold exclusively at Walmart and includes diapers, wipes, shampoo, lotion, laundry detergent and bubble bath.

A Walmart press release says prices range from $1.88 to $23.94 (with the majority under $8), which gives Hello Bello the vibe of an Honest Company for parents on a tighter budget. And, of course, it has some on-brand touches for Shepard and Bell ― including diapers with a sloth-print.

“As a mom of two, I know how beautifully messy parenthood can be, and that’s why we created Hello Bello ― a line of premium, super-effective baby care products to take care of your kids from head-to-butt-to-toe,” Bell noted in the press release. “Our products are fresh and fun. More importantly, we use plant-based ingredients and organic botanicals that are better for our kids and better for our world.”

Hello Bello Hello Bello offers products like wipes, lotions and even sloth-print diapers.

Bell and Shepard have two daughters, 5-year-old Lincoln and 4-year-old Delta.

They teased the new product line back in January with an Instagram post that shows the couple on their way to “a photo shoot for something really special” that they’d been working on for over a year.