Hello, It's The Funniest Tweets From Adele's Episode Of 'SNL'

Adele was rolling deep in praise after her first “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.

The 15-time Grammy winner showed off her many non-musical talents (OK, she did grace us with a few snippets from some of her greatest hits) on this weekend’s episode of the late-night sketch series.

Adele, who previously appeared as the musical guest in 2008 and 2015, made her hosting debut and left most of the singing to H.E.R., but she managed to more than make up for it, practically overflowing with charisma, charm and peak British sensibilities.

Ahead of the show, the singer said she was “so excited” and “absolutely terrified” as a long-time dream of hers was finally coming true.

“I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand-alone moment so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right,” she wrote on Instagram. “But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

Not all of the sketches hit the right note, but Adele’s up-for-anything attitude made quite the impression on social media users, who kept her name trending well into Sunday afternoon.

First, people couldn’t get over the shock of seeing Adele in all her (hometown) glory on their TV screens in the year 2020 after a prolonged absence from the spotlight.

BREAKING NEWS: I would still die for Adele. pic.twitter.com/BYaCTnJRYx — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 25, 2020

adele exudes “i murdered my rich husband” energy pic.twitter.com/ueRQH8qgp7 — grace dante (@misslefroy) October 25, 2020

Adele was bored and said I want an Emmy, so now we give her an Emmy. I don’t make the rules. pic.twitter.com/ZspXRgfRjL — Traci (@Traci_Zj) October 25, 2020

Adele really said “Death Becomes Her” pic.twitter.com/033ULFDYUi — Nieces For Kamala (@Dartagnan_Llore) October 25, 2020

ADELE LOOKS TF GOODT! DO YOU SEE THAT HAIR?! THAT MAKEUP!? THE WARDROBE!? THE SMILE!? PERIOOODDDDDD #SNL pic.twitter.com/1kJoeGvW83 — The Birds & The Brees (@sirachafierce) October 25, 2020

Adele looking at her only competition pic.twitter.com/pVyUmWRStU — ᴬᵈᵉˡᵉ ᶦˢ ᶜᵒᵐᶦⁿᵍ (@legendaryadkins) October 25, 2020

one thing about adele is that she will always serve FACE https://t.co/3t1R2R7yfo — foyin 🍯 (@foyinog) October 25, 2020

And when she did decide to bless us all with her world-famous belt, people had absolutely zero chill.

I love that #SNL put on a whole skit just so Adele could sing her hit songs. ❤️ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 25, 2020

Saturday Night Live basically is an Adele concert tonight #SNL pic.twitter.com/z8PYByUoos — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020

ADELE SINGING SOMEONE LIKE YOU IN 2020 IS ALL WE NEEDED TO SAVE THIS YEAR #SNL pic.twitter.com/kP29zSqQdK — z ♡ (@ULTKATY) October 25, 2020

Nothing, however, tickled viewers more than seeing Adele break character during a sketch with Kate McKinnon, in which she seriously struggled to keep it together.

Grammy and Oscar winning singer Adele breaking character and bursting into laughter live on SNL is one of the funniest things you’d ever see pic.twitter.com/8Dvp0NOp85 — nat (@clownforadelex) October 25, 2020

adele breaking character like pic.twitter.com/rs9FCg8e9w — mae ♡︎ (@killingjudy) October 25, 2020

Never seen anybody break character on SNL as bad as Adele 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/juyRvxVdLe — Gio probably (@Gio_Mars_) October 25, 2020

But ultimately, after everything was said and done, all people wanted was some new music.

Me: Adele where's the album?



Adele; pic.twitter.com/A1bBtE7eWN — ᴬᵈᵉˡᵉ ᶦˢ ᶜᵒᵐᶦⁿᵍ (@legendaryadkins) October 25, 2020

adele: hosts a tv program for an hour and a half, shows us her acting skills in 6 different skits, makes us laugh, serves looks, sings live



her fans: we asked for new music pic.twitter.com/PPVarpDc5r — nat (@clownforadelex) October 25, 2020