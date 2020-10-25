ENTERTAINMENT

Hello, It's The Funniest Tweets From Adele's Episode Of 'SNL'

Adele was rolling deep in praise after her first “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.

The 15-time Grammy winner showed off her many non-musical talents (OK, she did grace us with a few snippets from some of her greatest hits) on this weekend’s episode of the late-night sketch series.

Adele, who previously appeared as the musical guest in 2008 and 2015, made her hosting debut and left most of the singing to H.E.R., but she managed to more than make up for it, practically overflowing with charisma, charm and peak British sensibilities. 

Ahead of the show, the singer said she was “so excited” and “absolutely terrified” as a long-time dream of hers was finally coming true. 

“I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand-alone moment so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right,” she wrote on Instagram. “But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

Not all of the sketches hit the right note, but Adele’s up-for-anything attitude made quite the impression on social media users, who kept her name trending well into Sunday afternoon. 

First, people couldn’t get over the shock of seeing Adele in all her (hometown) glory on their TV screens in the year 2020 after a prolonged absence from the spotlight. 

And when she did decide to bless us all with her world-famous belt, people had absolutely zero chill.

Nothing, however, tickled viewers more than seeing Adele break character during a sketch with Kate McKinnon, in which she seriously struggled to keep it together. 

But ultimately, after everything was said and done, all people wanted was some new music. 

