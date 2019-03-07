Hello Kitty Is Getting A Hollywood Movie

CaoChunhai via Getty Images Sanrio has partnered with New Line Cinema to develop the first English-language film for Hello Kitty.

Hello Kitty is headed for the big screen.

The Japanese firm Sanrio, which owns the feline-like character, just closed a film deal with Warner Bros.’ New Line Cinema, the entertainment company announced on Tuesday. It will be the first English-language movie for Hello Kitty, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Shintaro Tsuji, Sanrio’s 91-year-old founder, said in a statement that the character stands as a “symbol of friendship.”

“I am extremely pleased that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters will be making their Hollywood debut,” he said.

While the film’s plot is still up in the air, Sanrio said in a statement that the search for writers and other creative talent will “commence immediately.” According to The New York Times, the entertainment property will be able to use some 20 Sanrio characters, including Gudetama, the lazy, ambivalent egg with the cute butt. The deal also includes potential spinoff projects and merchandise rights, the outlet said.