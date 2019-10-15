HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

If learning a new language in 2019 was at the top of your list of New Year's resolutions, there's still time with the right tools.

Learning a new language can have a positive impact on both your brain and your life. Researchers have reported that simply knowing another language can enhance your critical thinking skills and memory.

Beyond boosting your brainpower, language skills can look great on the old resume and, for the wanderlust among us, give you another reason to hop on a plane.

Though technology has come far, we still haven’t yet made it possible to snap your fingers and learn a new language overnight. In fact, just the thought of starting on a language journey can be intimidating, but all the best things in life can be a little scary at first.

Language apps are getting better

Newcomers often abandon their training because they don’t know how to learn a language in a way that works for them. While rote memorization may help a select few, it’s usually too dull for others to catch on. A traditional classroom environment is time-consuming and inconvenient for most of us in the 9-to-5 workforce. The overall difficulty of learning a new language is enough to make you quit.

Fortunately, it’s 2019, and there’s a better way. Whether you want to expand your mind for personal or professional reasons by learning a new language, there are language apps out there like HelloTalk VIP to help you get it done and get it done right.

Rather than struggling through a classroom environment or fumbling with outdated language apps that only teach you how to ask where the bathroom is, why not take a spin through the world of modern language apps like HelloTalk VIP that help you learn a new language in a way that actually works.

Chatting with native speakers is the best way to learn

HelloTalk is one of the most efficient ways to learn a new language because you’ll dive right in by conversing with native speakers. Here’s how it works: The app connects you with native speakers to chat via text, voice recordings, voice calls, video calls and more to help you learn new languages by having real conversations.

Say you’re an English speaker hoping to expand your Spanish-speaking skills beyond what you learned in high school. When you log in to HelloTalk, you’ll immediately find a list of native Spanish speakers who are looking to learn English. They’ll help you learn Spanish while you help them learn English, and you’ll make a new friend in the process. It’s like those old-school conversation partner meetups but for the 21st century.

Like other language apps, HelloTalk also includes built-in aids for translation, pronunciation, transliteration and corrections, so you can build a foundation and your language exchange partner can walk you through your learning journey.

The app itself is free to download, but VIP members who sign up for just $29 get extra perks like access to more than one language and the ability to search for language exchange partners by native language, city, distance from you, age, gender and more. You’ll also have the ability to contact more partners each day, learn three languages instead of one, and have access to unlimited translation tools.

We live in a time when convenience is key. With HelloTalk VIP, you can learn on your own time, on your device of choice and meet some new friends in the process.

