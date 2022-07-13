How To Help 15 Middle School Teachers: Shop Their Amazon Wish Lists

Molly is a sixth through eighth grade special education and life skills teacher, and wants their students to have anxiety relief workbooks and brain games.

"My class is sixth through eighth grade special education and life skills in Philadelphia, PA. My students have been tossed around from teacher to teacher in the last few years, as the school couldn’t find anyone to stay longer than one year with the program. When I accepted the job, it was with the contingency that I could create my own curriculum and bring resources into the school myself. This is because when I toured the classroom, the only books were first grade level, for sixth through eighth graders!! The materials were so below age appropriate, and the few books they did have were torn and worn down. Every one of my students gets school meals, and most often their winter clothes, backpacks, and notebooks are school-provided. My only goal coming into this school year is to bring these students into a classroom that is stocked with books, materials, games, toys, and more. I want to show these students that I have invested in them because they deserve that. They deserve to see that their teacher is rooting for their success and that their classroom reflects that. My community has been incredible in donating supplies, but the neighborhood I am in struggles with poverty and opioid addiction — most resources go to keeping the neighborhood safe and keeping schools open. I am so excited to get into this program and build it up from where it is now. These kids have been shuffled through a system that has failed them and underestimated their ability due to their differences. My classroom will be a place where they can invest in themselves and their education and know that they are valued and trusted with materials and resources of their own!"