Really effective dental cleaning tablets
I also use these to clean mold off my toothbrush holder! It's pretty much good for any small items with hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.Promising review:
"Bought this based on the reviews and I gotta say it 100% works. I had my Invisalign retainers for 10 years and was placing them in a cup of water with mouthwash. Over time, the retainers got gunked up and started turning my retainers with a brown tint that couldn't be removed even with brushing. I was thinking about replacing my retainers until I came across this product and gave it a shot. At first, the first tablet did clean it some and removed a lot of the brown tinting from my retainers. But after a couple of my uses, my retainers are crystal clear again. It removed 10 years of filth in a couple of treatments. I highly recommend this product if you want to keep your retainers clean." — Herman L.
Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $22.81.
A bath oil spray for an instant shot of hydration right after washing
Bonus: Most reviewers say they use this as an effective and good-smelling bug repellant!Promising review:
"Every winter, this product saves my skin from being itchy and irritated. I always use it right after a shower and it absorbs quickly and leaves my skin very soft. Highly recommend." — Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $14.45.
A jet cleaner to evict all that gross brown goo lurking just out of view
Promising review:
"Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huge germaphobe and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on!" — AnnGet it from Amazon for $16.99.
Big enzyme pacs
It's basically like flushing a tiny plumber down your toilet once a month.
Promising review:
"Before you splurge on a plumber or septic company, you HAVE TO TRY THESE. We bought our home in November and in March our toilets starting 'gurgling' and losing water when the washing machine would drain. Over the next few weeks, they gurgled more and more — when the dishwasher drained or we took a shower. I did a lot of research and none of the potential problems were going to be cheap to fix. Everything I read required having professionals come diagnose and repair our plumbing issue. I bought these and prayed for the best. I was SHOCKED. After one month, the toilets hardly made any more gurgling noises or lost water. After using these for three months now, the problem has 100% disappeared. I can't imagine the $ we saved by simply adding enzymes to our septic tank! Added bonus: Our 8-year-old enjoys flushing the packet down the toilet each month, LOL." — Jamie Smith
Get six pacs from Amazon for $11.96.
A waterproof notepad for all your best shower thoughts
This notepad comes with super-strong suction cups so it can adhere to any surface, as well as a pencil (also complete with its own suction cup). Promising review:
"I was a little skeptical about buying this at first, but now that I got it and started using it? I can't figure out how I went so long without one!" — Kindle customerGet it from Amazon for $9.95.
A pack of Magic Erasers
These melamine eraser sponges are super tough on stains, but won't damage the surface underneath said stain. Promising review:
"I never thought I'd be able to get the weird pink soap stains out of my tub. Picture someone scrubbing with cleaning products until their arms were sore, to no avail. But this worked with no effort! It's unbelievable. Please never let this go off the market!" — Catherine King
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $21.39.
And some rust stain remover
Promising review:
"Holy wizardry! Seriously it was more work to clean the mirror over the vanity than use this product. I definitely suggest wearing a mask or bandana and running the ventilation fan if spraying in an enclosed area. Great product!" — Jessica B
Get it from Amazon for $4.19.
Toothpaste tabs
Promising review:
"Feels like such a small amount per tablet compared to a glob of paste, but these little tabs are mighty! After use, your teeth feel all polished. I have extreme sensitivity, so I need fluoride. There aren't many options for that in a tab, so I was happy to find these. I use a prescription fluoride toothpaste at night, and one of these tabs in the morning to start my day. It's a perfect combo! And, as a total bonus, they've also whitened my teeth! Get 'em!" — JemBravo
Get it from Amazon for $10.39.
A bathtub caddy
Get set up with all the entertainment or ambiance-creating items you need for an excellent five-hour bath.
Promising review:
"I can finally take time away from the kids and spend time reading a book or on my iPad. The caddy fit perfectly in my tub — it's adjustable and expandable to fit most. I am not sure how we all survived without it." — Stacy P.
Get it from Amazon for $49.97.
Fancy, eco-friendly toilet paper
Reel is a Black-owned business that offers one-time purchases or subscriptions so you never run out of toilet paper. Get 12 rolls from Target for $18.29 or 24 rolls from Reel for $29.99.
A long-handled brush
For getting those hard-to-reach places on your back without too much effort. Bath time is for relaxing, after all.Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
A drain cover so you can fill your tub all the way to the tippy top.
Promising review:
"Can I give this thing 10 gold stars? I have a four-foot bathtub (so small it should be illegal) so I used to bring a towel in the tub to cover myself just to keep warm because the water was so shallow. I've used this drain cover three times and now I literally bask in my Epsom salt baths. The silence is wonderful; I used to seethe at hearing the precious bath water drip-drop down the overflow drain. Buy it, hands down a peace preserver." — M. Smith
Get it from Amazon for $8.15 (available in four colors).
A wineglass holder that suctions onto any flat surface
Promising review:
"I love this thing! The suction cup is hardcore and it holds all kinds of things, and it's small enough to throw in my backpack. I put my cocktail cup in it at the hotel pool and was the envy of other guests. Guess whose drink didn't get tossed out by accident... mine." — Flippy
Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (available in six colors).
A padded bath pillow
Promising review:
"Don't let the pictures deceive you — this pillow is deceptively soft. I've used a lot of bath pillows over the years and this is by far my favorite. It's very robust and the suction cups are strong and don't slide around (it's best to use your fingernails to lift the suction cups off individually)." — Gary
Get a two-panel pillow from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three styles).
A pretty shower caddy with bendy hooks
Promising review:
"What a pretty shower caddy. It provides ample storage and then some. It's a smart design: There are two holes on each side of the shelves so you can flip your bottles upside-down when they start to run low." — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.79+ (available in three colors).
A heat-resistant styling station
You can hang it on a towel rack so all your tools are ready to go at a moment's notice.
Promising review:
"I have a ridiculously small bathroom and a super small vanity. After too many instances of my dryer and straightener falling to the floor, I went searching for an option to get them off the non-existent counter and onto the towel holder next to my sink. This product has done the trick — it helps me keep my counter space organized and provides me with a great, heat-resistant holder to place them in while I'm working through my hair.
Highly recommend!" — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.88 or check out an over-cabinet styling station.
A shower curtain with mesh pockets
To keep your stuff in arm's reach but your tub rim clutter-free. It measures 70 by 72 inches.Promising review:
"This liner may be the most useful product I've ever purchased! It allows you to organize all your various bath products in conveniently sized mesh pockets. The pockets are strong enough to hold full shampoo and conditioner bottles without tearing away from the liner.
No more worries about cluttered edges causing things to fall off the sides of the bathtub. No more nasty soap scum from bars of soap resting on the edge of the tub. No more rust circles from cans of shaving cream. It's brilliant!" — G. Allen
Get it from Amazon for $15.
A foaming lavender bath with pure Epsom salt
While you're in that extra deep bath, you might as well go all out and add some bubbles. Promising review:
"I love this stuff soooo much. I have had some rash issues on my fingers ever since I got a full body rash from Downy Unstopables (the worst product ever!!) and had to take prednisone to get rid of it. Ever since I started regularly soaking in the tub with this, I have had hardly any flareups.
Something about the ingredients in this particular combination makes my skin sing. Plus, it smells amazing and provides top notch bubbles. Worth every penny.
"— Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $4.87.
A two-piece makeup storage set to take back control of your messy sink area
What is it like to have actual space around the bathroom sink? Only organized people would know.Promising review:
"It's bigger than it looks! It held all of my makeup. I like how the top detaches. It keeps my bathroom neat, and it helps to keep you from having to search through a makeup bag just to find what you want!
Also, the drawers come completely out, so I set them out as I'm doing my makeup." — Alison Baker
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).
A little sheep who's happy to keep your TP rolls organized
Admit it, you want it baaadly.
Promising review:
"It’s practical and cute how can you go wrong! We opted to mounting it because of limited bathroom space and it was really easy to install. It’s holds a lot of toilet paper and you can stack much more and it just looks like a super fluffy sheep! Looks great in our bathroom and helps in storage if extra toilet paper." — Chezi Z.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
A grout pen so you can easily cover up unsightly tile grout
It works like white-out for your floors!Promising review:
"I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. I'm very happy with this product!" — Jenelle
Get it on Amazon for $8.99 (available in three colors).
A cute and soft bath spout cover
Promising review:
"We spent way too long researching different spout covers for our daughter. We found issues for nearly all the other ones available on Amazon and I can assure you, this one is the best one that fits the most amount of faucets; while still covering the underside sharp edges of the spout." — Daniel
Get it from Amazon for $8.44.
A set of very effective drill brushes
The set comes with a 2-inch flat brush, a 4-inch flat brush, and a round brush. The drill isn't included, but you can grab a basic Black and Decker one ($27.83
on Amazon) that'll do the trick. Promising review:
"I thought my hard water stains would never come off my shower doors, but I bought this awesome brush set, and it's amazing! I’ve tried all the hacks — drier sheets, clean erasers, lemon, vinegar — nothing works like this brush!
I used Zep shower cleaner
with it! In the picture, the side on the right is the part of the door I cleaned, and I still have to clean the left side." — Traci D.
Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).
A wall suction that you can fill with peanut butter
So your dog will have something to distract themselves with from the unimaginable horror of bath time. Freeze before use so it takes Fido longer to lick up all the peanut-y goodness. And get the cool hand-washer shown in the picture here
!Promising review:
"Tried this with our lab puppy when I needed to sweep and vacuum the floors. This kept her busy for a while so I could clean in peace! I filled it with peanut butter and placed it on the refrigerator door. She loves it! Also used this when we had company to keep her busy so she wouldn't be such a pest." — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
A set of three adorable Disney-themed toys
Promising review:
"These are cute little bath squirters. If you want them to last longer, convert them to nonsquirting toys by using hot glue to seal the holes. That will make them so they float and can be played with in the tub, but won’t mold on the inside, as squirting toys tend to do. They came in a little mesh bag." — Lindsey Jane
Get three toys from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five varieties)
A poop-shaped toilet bomb that will fizz away tough stains and odors.
So you barely even have to scrub! Because listen, a clean toilet is a happy toilet.Get it from on Etsy for $0.61.
A pack of shower curtain clips
Promising review:
"We live in a small apartment that is a converted attic space. As such we have slanted ceilings throughout different spaces. One such space was in the shower, where at the end there were 6 or so inches that the shower curtain did not reach. It was not a huge issue in the summer because it was hot, and I needed a little fresh air; however, as it started to cool down, I was losing precious steamy warm air out this giant gap. I saw this product in a BuzzFeed article, and it was exactly what I was looking for! The adhesive is very strong but the curtain itself is easy to remove to open.
I only used one, and it was strong enough to keep the whole side of the wall blocked." — Starvingcollegestudent
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.99.