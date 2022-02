A tough, extendable snow brush with a squeegee and ice scraper

It also comes apart for storage or individual use if you prefer!"This brush is by far the best brush I've ever had! I like that it extends so I can easily brush off my roof and the bristles are dense enough to move a good amount of material. The bristles are soft though so I don't have any worry about scratching my car.The ice scraper works very well without having to apply too much pressure and the squeegee part pushes water away easily. If you keep this in your car all year long it's even good to push water off your side windows from rain or morning dew!" — Leftymaggoo