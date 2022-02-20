Shopping

24 Things To Make Driving A Car Less Of A Nightmare This Winter

You might actually hate driving during the winter a little less with these helpful products.
Jonathan Mazzei

Popular items include:

  • A windshield de-icer because the last thing you feel like doing at 8 a.m. is standing out in the freezing cold chipping away at the solid block of ice that has formed around your car.

  • A triple-layered vacuum-insulated S’well stainless-steel water bottle that keeps hot drinks hot for 12 hours and cold drinks cold.

  • A car seat warmer and massager in case you want the added option of a vibration massage you’ll be thankful for when sitting uncomfortably in traffic for what feels like forever.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A windshield de-icer
Promising review: "Tested this on a trip to Yosemite in late November. Temperatures at 6 a.m. were 28.4 degrees F, and the windshield of the car was totally frozen, as in hard ice that you couldn't take away with a credit card/hands. The instant I sprayed this one, it started melting. Great stuff to carry in the cold." —Cyberpunk

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $20.49.
2
Amazon
A windshield cover if you wanna skip the snow removal
It wraps around your wheels so it won't come off or let snow underneath!

Promising review: "This is the best thing I could have ever bought! I bought one for myself, my mom, and my sister. New England just got slammed with a Nor'easter, and let me tell you...this thing works! It only took about five minutes to put on my car, and like five seconds to get it off this morning. No snow or ice anywhere on the wiper well or windshield. I highly recommend this!" —Shelley

Get it from Amazon for $26.95+ (available in two sizes).
3
S'well
A triple-layered vacuum-insulated S'well stainless-steel water bottle
Promising review: "Best thermos ever!Review by Sofie on Dec. 26, 2020 stating Best thermos ever! I've been trying different brands many years and finally found S'well few years ago. It became my everyday companion since. I was really impressed how many hours it could keep temperature cold or hot. I highly recommend!" —Sofie

Get it from S'well for $35+ (available in three sizes and a variety of colors and patterns; the bottles can also be personalized).
4
Walmart
A heated seat cushion
Promising review: "I am so grateful for this heated seat cushion! I park outdoors and in the winter is it cold out there and frequently I have to scrape frost, ice or snow off before I can drive. Getting in and within a minute this seat is warm and feels so good. The heat in the truck takes a little longer to come on, but there is nothing like having heat right on your body. I am so glad I found this! And what a terrific value!! Highly recommended." –sunny

Get it from Walmart for $16.
5
amazon.com
Or a car seat warmer and massager
It has six vibration modes and two heat levels.

Promising review: "It works fine. I love how soft and comfy it is. It is a memory foam so it feels amazing. One more thing I like is that it can be plug-in to your car and perfect for long drives. Warning: this is not your typical massager that you see. It does Not give you the tapping or rolling or kneading kind of feel. It gives you lots of vibrations though from head to your thighs." —Moonlight

Get it from Amazon for $69.96.
6
amazon.com
A waterproof backseat protector
Promising review: "We go to the dog park a lot, and every so often it’s muddy. Now I don’t worry about my car seats. This protects them great. She’s also an avid car rider, and with the snow, rain, and whatever — again my seats are protected!! love it!!"—Angela

Get it from Amazon for $31.96.
7
Amazon
A wet and dry vacuum
This vacuum holds 2.5-gallons and includes a six-foot hose and 10-foot cord.

Promising review: "This is the vac you are looking for, if you are looking to keep your car clean. Easy-open clips make emptying a breeze. It is lightweight for ultra-portability. The best, most unexpected surprise are the attachments. They actually fit into BOTH the nooks AND the crannies of your car. We have two dogs. This picks up about 95% of the dog hair (I would estimate that the average shop vac picks up 85% of dog hair). There will always be a stray hair that has somehow bonded at the molecular level with the car mat. Finally, it's not painfully loud to operate." —MJKeys

Get it from Amazon for $63.80.
8
Amazon
Or some smartphone-friendly thermal gloves
Promising review: "I love these gloves. I live in Minneapolis, Minnesota and today’s high was 22 degrees, and my hands didn’t get too cold. I had my gloves on and I could still use the functions on my phone. It also has a pretty good grip, as well." —Calvin

Get them from Amazon for $11.99 (available in sizes M–XL and in 12 colors).
9
Amazon
A pair of lightweight and durable escape tracks
Promising review: "These traction pads are amazing! For anybody who's never used them, essentially you jam them against your drive tires in slick conditions or if you're stuck in sand, and your tires grip them and pull you right out! The bright orange makes them easy to see after digging them into the mud, and the knobs are durable enough to withstand a very large truck's beating. For the price, the quality, the durability, and the hundreds of uses, you can't go wrong with these. If I could give them 6 stars I would have!" —sean

Get them from Amazon for $139.95+ (available in three colors and four sizes).
10
Amazon
A tough, extendable snow brush with a squeegee and ice scraper
It also comes apart for storage or individual use if you prefer!

Promising review: "This brush is by far the best brush I've ever had! I like that it extends so I can easily brush off my roof and the bristles are dense enough to move a good amount of material. The bristles are soft though so I don't have any worry about scratching my car.The ice scraper works very well without having to apply too much pressure and the squeegee part pushes water away easily. If you keep this in your car all year long it's even good to push water off your side windows from rain or morning dew!" —Leftymaggoo

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
11
The Sharper Image
Or a heated ice scraper to melt away all that stubborn snow and ice
Promising review: "I normally have a hard time when ice forms on my car window. But with this gadget, it made it easier for me to do the task without wasting any time." —Nicholas

Get it from The Sharper Image for $49.99.
12
amazon.com
A set of all-season rubber floor mats
They're also equipped with anti-slip backing and won't curl, crack, or harden during cold weather. They can also be trimmed if they are too big for your car!

Promising review: "This rubber turned out to be the perfect fit for the front seats of our Toyota SUV. No trim or adjustment necessary. I prefer these much more than the basic carpet mats that came with the vehicle. It looks and feels more durable, easier to clean, and better to protect the flooring from footwear dirt or other nastiness. The two backseat floor seat pieces are good fits, too." —Heavy Muscle

Get it from Amazon for $22.78+ (available in three colors and four styles).
13
amazon.com
Blind spot mirrors designed to help you merge a little more safely
Promising review: "I purchased this one because there is no bezel that takes up space when the rear view mirror is already so small and you'll need whatever space you can get. The angle is also adjustable. Of all the ones I've purchased, this seemed to fit and look the best."—literofpeter

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.97 (available in four shapes and packs of four).
14
Amazon
A phone power bank
Promising review: "You can charge and iPhone X from start to finish three plus times in full with this charger before you need to charge it. It is compact, durable, and just a fantastic overall device. The device comes with the charger itself, a mesh bag to carry/store it in, and a cord to charge the device." —Andrew Peterson

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in four colors).
15
amazon.com
A car seat cover
Promising review: "We've been using this consistently since things turned cold in New England. We have a two-month old who is very sensitive to temperature. She does not like to be too warm. This is great because she wears her normal clothes, we tuck in a swaddling blanket with her, zip her in, and she's nice and toasty. Once we're inside the car/store/restaurant/house, we unzip her so she doesn't overheat. So much easier for us than having her in a one-piece snowsuit or fleecy onesie. Fits our Chicco Keyfit 30 carrier snugly." —Deanna

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
16
amazon.com
A heated blanket
It's easy to use: simply plug it into your car's 12V outlet.

Promising review: "I don't care how much my family and friends make fun of me, guess who is warm on the drive into work and guess who isn't!? Only thing I noticed is there is no "Low-Med-High" settings, there is only an option to have it on for 30 or 45 mins. I end up plugging it in for like 10–15 mins to let it warm up, then unplugging and it stays warm for my 45 min drive into work. Plus... I feel like a lumberjack. :D" —Senista

Get it on Amazon for $33.06+ (available in two colors).
17
Amazon
A phone holder so you can keep both hands on the wheel
Just attach it to any horizontal vents, and you're ready to go!

Promising review: "Am happy to say it holds the iPhone 6s inside an OtterBox cover, even though the OtterBox’s thickness exceeds the two bottom feet of this holder. Squeeze the two sides really hard to ensure that they grip the Otter box tightly. I have already made a long trip of nearly 1,000 miles without the phone falling out. Really love the ball-and-socket joint since you can angle the phone just right to avoid glare. " —maiji

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
18
amazon.com
Or a cup holder phone mount you can stick directly into your cup holder
Promising review: "I had to travel by myself across four states in an emergency situation. This cell holder worked perfectly. I am older and wanted it for eye level. It fit the cup holder and the ones between the bucket seats. Comes with extenders for larger cup holders, too. I was on so many highways with horrendous pot holes and bumps. This holder never wavered or bounced out. I had the neck fully extended and it was perfect for me. It can be set sideways and can be charged while in the holder. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
19
Amazon
A set of car hooks for your bags and winter coats
Promising review: "Everyone who has gone into my car loves these hangers. So useful to hold purses, plastic bags, jackets, 40-ounce water containers, etc.! They have remained where I hooked them no matter." —L.H

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
20
Amazon
Or an expandable hanger bar
Promising Review: “We got this bar for a move to a new apartment 15 miles away from our old one. It was so easy just loading our already hung clothes onto this and driving it over in loads than taking everything off hangers, storing, and then having to rehang items. Since the move, we have used the bar numerous times for vacations, events, and even just to pick up dry cleaning!” —Alan Blankstein

Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
21
Amazon
A pet-friendly ice melt
Promising review: "Today in Chicago it snowed throughout the day, not blizzard, but a normal 5ish inches. I live in the city and have to keep my sidewalks clean, so I shoveled midday to break up the torturous foot-traffic-packed snow that builds up, and broke a decent sweat (shoveling about 15 feet of sidewalk). I said 'see you later' to my neighbors who were also shoveling. I put this salt down over the remnants of my hardship, figuring it’d make round two easier. It has been six hours and my sidewalk is clear — no random patches of ice, clear — while my neighbors already had a solid new layer of snow to shovel. I will not be joining the next round." —Kate

Get it from Amazon for $13.83.
22
amazon.com
A set of bamboo charcoal air purifier bags
Promising review: "I put some of them in my new car for several days. It is useful to reduce the odor in cabinets of car. Excellent quality and reasonable price." —ZZll

Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $24.95.
23
Amazon
A rechargeable hand warmer
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g. sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —Riva Kupritz

Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in a variety of colors and patterns).
24
Rumpl
A durable and super-warm weatherproof outdoor blanket
Rumpl is a Portland, Oregon-based small business that was inspired by warm and snuggly sleeping bags, and how much better the material retains heat compared to traditional bedding. The idea of a "sleeping bag blanket" was born, and Rumpl with it. They use only 100% post-consumer recycled materials and are now recycling over 5 million discarded plastic bottles through their supply chain every year. They also offset all their carbon emissions with carbon credits!Promising review: "I've used it in Wisconsin to continue having outdoor hangouts with my friends during corona-time. It's that extra cozy layer for patio dining and porch sitting. Packs down tight to keep in the car for impromptu outdoor happy hour!" —Julie K.

Get it from Amazon for $99+ (available in four colors).
An absorbant machine-washable mat

Indoor Door Mats To Stop Tracking Snow Through Your House

shoppinghomeWinterCars

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

Games Like Wordle You Can Play Over And Over And Over

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

8 Tips For Working Through A Hard, Sad Breakup

Relationships

Kanye West’s Behavior Is Triggering For Anyone Who’s Been Harassed By An Ex

Food & Drink

Bad News For Anyone Who Uses The ‘Sniff Test’

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make At National Parks

Wellness

Your Risk Of A Mental Health Disorder Increases After COVID

Shopping

Jump On The Balaclava Bandwagon With This Year's Biggest NYFW Trend

Shopping

9 Travel Pet Carriers That Are Completely Airline-Complaint

Shopping

'Going-Out Masks' Are A Thing. Here Are 17 You Need Now.

Wellness

When You Should Go To The ER If You're Pregnant And Have COVID

Shopping

12 Tiny Umbrellas And Foldable Ponchos For When You're Caught In The Rain

Relationships

If Your Sex Life Is Stale, It's Probably Missing This Key Ingredient

Parenting

A New Reason To Take Childhood Sleep Problems Seriously

Food & Drink

How To Order From A 'Secret Menu' Without Feeling Like An Idiot

Parenting

4 Benefits Of Kids' Sports (That Have Nothing To Do With The Sport Itself)

Style & Beauty

Does Dry Brushing Do Everything Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks? Here's What Science Says.

Wellness

WTF Is Tongue Scraping And Should I Be Doing It?

Shopping

5 Razors That Will Make You Say Goodbye To Cheap Plastic Ones Forever

Shopping

33 Products To Prove You Don't Have To Live In Chaos

Relationships

Study Finds That Men Are Viewed As 'More Entitled To Orgasms' Than Women

Parenting

37 Hilarious Quotes From Kids To Brighten Your Day

Food & Drink

Is There An Ideal Time Of Day To Eat Dinner? Here's What Experts Say

Shopping

A Cheap And Easy Way To Up Your Dinner Party Game

Style & Beauty

TikTok's Latest Lip-Plumping Technique Could Signal The End Of Lip Injections

Shopping

11 Black-Owned Swimwear Brands You'll Want To Shop From Right Now

Wellness

What COVID Breakthrough Infections Might Look Like In The Future

Relationships

8 Signs You're In A Toxic Friendship (And What To Do About It)

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This $110 Cult-Favorite Face Oil Is Worth The Price

Shopping

11 Tiny Kitchen Appliances That Save Space In Small Kitchens

Style & Beauty

Wear A Protective Hairstyle? It Needs This Extra TLC In Cold Weather

Relationships

8 Signs Your Friendship Is Built To Last

Shopping

22 Products That'll Make A Big Difference In Your Daily Parenting Routine

Shopping

63 Ingenious Home Storage Ideas You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

Shopping

20 Parenting Products So Effective Reviewers Called Them A 'Miracle'

Work/Life

5 Things COVID Experts Need To See Before They'll Go Maskless At The Office

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

How Much Does One-Way Masking Protect You From COVID?

Travel

Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2022

Shopping

11 Of The Most Highly Rated Coffee Makers That People Love