Popular items include:
A windshield de-icer because the last thing you feel like doing at 8 a.m. is standing out in the freezing cold chipping away at the solid block of ice that has formed around your car.
A triple-layered vacuum-insulated S’well stainless-steel water bottle that keeps hot drinks hot for 12 hours and cold drinks cold.
A car seat warmer and massager in case you want the added option of a vibration massage you’ll be thankful for when sitting uncomfortably in traffic for what feels like forever.
A windshield de-icer
A windshield cover if you wanna skip the snow removal
A triple-layered vacuum-insulated S'well stainless-steel water bottle
A heated seat cushion
Or a car seat warmer and massager
A waterproof backseat protector
A wet and dry vacuum
Or some smartphone-friendly thermal gloves
A pair of lightweight and durable escape tracks
A tough, extendable snow brush with a squeegee and ice scraper
Or a heated ice scraper to melt away all that stubborn snow and ice
A set of all-season rubber floor mats
Blind spot mirrors designed to help you merge a little more safely
A phone power bank
A car seat cover
A heated blanket
A phone holder so you can keep both hands on the wheel
Or a cup holder phone mount you can stick directly into your cup holder
A set of car hooks for your bags and winter coats
Or an expandable hanger bar
A pet-friendly ice melt
A set of bamboo charcoal air purifier bags
A rechargeable hand warmer
A durable and super-warm weatherproof outdoor blanket