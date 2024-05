An ergonomic trowel

This trowel features an ergonomic handle and a patented blade to make breaking and digging soil easier on hands and wrists. Especially beneficial for anyone that deals with arthritis, carpel tunnel or limited hand strength, this trowel also comes in different blade types like a scooper cultivator and transplanter "This thing actually feels nice in your hand so the way you can hold the tool isn't completely horizontal. The curved grip is bigger than expected, so I could choose how/where I wanted to hold it. Then I tried to dig up a large weed, in super dry/dense soil. Oh my gosh, this thing went into the ground WAY easier than I thought since I can only use one hand to dig and the other on cane for balance. & this is where I also really noticed the ergonomics of the tool. Not only does it cut into the ground without a ton of force, but the handle lets you bend it back pretty easy which raises it up. Some weeds were large and I had to dig around it in about 3 places. The roots come out as well. It was so easy and fascinating that my mom laughed me as I kept saying "wow" moving from weed to weed quickly." — A.A. (This review has been edited for length. Read the full review .)