The Items On Amazon That Can Make Gardening Easier And More Comfortable

Shop items that stop you from having to bend over, make kneeling less painful and more.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

As therapeutic and rewarding as gardening can be, it can also be taxing on the body. Between the kneeling, bending over and rigorous digging in the hot sun, planting this season’s batch of tomato plants or tending to unruly weeds may not be possible, especially for someone with chronic pain or limited mobility.

While there’s no one magic tool to eliminate all of your gardening woes, several items do exist to make yard work easier and more comfortable — and they all happen to be conveniently located on Amazon.

If you’re intrigued by the back-saving benefits of a standing weeder or the ease at which one arthritis-friendly set of clippers can cut through the most fibrous stems, keep reading on to the robust collection of products ahead.

1
Amazon
A versatile gardening bench
This versatile garden bench made with a solid steel frame can be adjusted between various kneeling and seated positions and the ultra-thick kneeling pad is made from a supportive EVA foam. There are also plenty of pockets to keep tools and seeds within arm's reach and it compactly folds flat when not in use. Make sure to click the 10% coupon option on the product page before checking out.

Promising Amazon review: "This makes gardening so much easier. Ability to use it as kneeling or bench allows for multiple gardening projects. Light enough to carry, folds up for easy storage. The tool bags are like having extra hands. No more problems getting up." — Karen NH
$45.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A popular standing weeder
With well over 36,000 5-star ratings, this standing weeder is made specifically to effectively remove weeds without kneeling or causing strain on necks or backs. The simple design features a metal claw that grabs weeds from the root with just a tilt of the weeder and the leverage of your foot.

Promising Amazon review: "I cleared a whole garden full of fleabane, amongst perennials i didn't want disturbed. It worked perfectly. The dream. You don't even need to bend down to pick it up after it's been pulled. Just bring a bucket. It's the only weeder that is easy to use. Requires no bending. Can quickly do plant after plant. Doesn't hurt any other plants. And gets the whole root of bulb out quickly and easily. It seems be stable and well designed and made. Couldn't be happier." — Amazon customer
$44.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A back-saving handle attachment
Owning one of these attachments could allow you to transform any number of your existing gardening or yard tools into something that's more ergonomic and less straining to use. The universal and adjusting base slides down and secures to the middle of any long-handled stick to offset a load and reduce back bending by 30%, according to the brand. (It also comes in yellow.)

Promising Amazon review: "So simple. Yet so helpful. Makes a big difference when you use this on a straight-handled shovel. This is intended and marketed for snow but it could go onto any shovel I imagine and be used for lots of stuff so long as it’s not extremely heavy. This could likely be used for yard work too. I’m happy with it." — random person
$9.94 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A pair of long thorn-proof gloves
Available in three sizes and several colors, these elbow-length gloves are designed to protect skin against thorns and other pokey plants, while also promising a breathable wear that won't have hands feeling sweaty and uncomfortable.

Promising Amazon review: "I love these! I misplaced my old rose bush gloves and was desperate! They are still a little stiff and the size runs a little large. I purchased the medium and will probably get another pair in small. The leather/swede is excellent quality and will probably last a long time. The material will soften with use. I've already used them to prune rose bushes and they are perfect for protecting my arms. No snagging or scratches from thorns!" — Rita
$15.64 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A strain-reducing garden shovel
Another strain-reducing tool is this full-standing garden shovel. It features a spring-loaded assist handle to add leverage and make shoveling heavy loads of dirt much easier compared to traditional shovel designs. Available in a few different handle lengths and also versions specifically for snow shoveling, the brand claims using this tool can improve posture and prevent extra back bending.

Promising Amazon review: "I bought this to scoop live oak leaves on my 1 acre in Florida. The original that migrated back home with me from Kansas did the job, but thus new one with the lower handle causes far less back strain from the repetitive motion of scooping the leaves. It's sturdy, reliable, and makes the job 10x easier. Highly recommended." — TCH
$34.87 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An extra-supportive foam kneeling pad
Made from a high-density and shock-absorbing foam, this pad (available in 10 colors) claims to offer a superior level of cushioning for knees, even when placed over gravel, dirt or concrete. Measuring over an inch in thickness, the pad is both slip- and water-resistant.

Promising Amazon review: "This is a great product!! I had a knee replacement and still have issues with the knee area. This pad has made it so much easier and more comfortable doing gardening. The Mrs. loves it and we have gotten a second she uses for cleaning and such." — John J.
$17.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A pair of ergonomic and arthritis-friendly garden clippers
If you have limited dexterity or lack the hand strength required to cut through fibrous stems, branches or vines, this pair of ergonomic clippers might be worth the $22. The clippers use a lever-ratchet design for easy cutting and precision steel blades that are extra sharp. And to ensure safe storing, there's a slider safety lock. These clippers are available in a few different colors and several different styles like pruners and Japanese-style shears.

Promising Amazon review: "I like the ratchet type mechanism for this thick branches. Made it easy to cut and they’re sharp. Wiped up easy when I was done and ready for next job. Handle is different from most pruners and was comfortable in my small hands that I often get cramps or pain in. They are easy to lock shut when not in use." — Kem
$21.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A highly rated electric tiller and cultivator
Tilling and prepping soil manually is incredibly labor-intensive, but this Sun Joe electric rototiller is equipped with a robust 12-amp motor to power through and aerate soil with little to-no-effort on your part. It features six durable steel blades and a three-position wheel to make maneuvering easier and covers up to 16 inches of ground in seconds. It's also available in 2.5-amp and 13.5-amp options.

Promising Amazon review: "This motor is sooo powerful and nothing short of impressive. It effortlessly breaks through tough soil, weeds, roots and whatever else is in the ground saving me considerable time and effort with my gardening tasks. Whether I'm cultivating a new area or preparing the soil for planting, this tiller handles the job with thee absolute best efficiency.
The tilling width covers a substantial area in each pass. This not only expedites the tilling process but also ensures even coverage, creating a well-prepared planting bed.
It’s also surprisingly easy to maneuver. The rear wheels facilitate smooth movement, allowing me to navigate around obstacles and tight spaces effortlessly. This feature is particularly handy in my compact garden layout.
Operating the tiller is a breeze, thanks to its user-friendly controls. The instant start button eliminates the hassle of dealing with pull cords, and the adjustable handlebar height accommodates users of varying heights, ensuring comfortable operation." — Erica M (This review has been edited for length. Read full review.)
$149.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A pair of gel-cushioned knee pads
Another knee-protecting option is this pair of knee pads that combine both gel and high-density EVA foam to cushion joints on a variety of rough and pointed surfaces. The design uses adjustable straps and hard external caps for an extra layer of durability.

Promising Amazon review: "I have multiple sclerosis and I'm on my knees a lot because I cannot stand. I was starting to bruise my knees really put pressure on him and every time I got on my knees before too long it really hurt. I got some knee pads that I thought I would like but they didn't fit me correctly. I reached out to the company and they wanted to give me the knee pads. I would enjoy. They had a couple that were almost similar. I had a gel knee pad and it was self velcro so you had the greatest way to make sure your knee pads will not come down. This was such a good way to alleviate the problems I had with multiple sclerosis. If I do have to walk on my knees which is a lot, these feel like I'm walking on air and I'm up in the clouds. Five stars. Well done." — Crystal the Awesomeness
$29.99+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
A pair of sharp-clawed gardening gloves
Rather than straining your fingers to pull up stubborn and deeply lying roots and weeds, these gardening gloves feature securely attached claw tips that can do the tedious work for you. The gloves are made with a breathable and puncture-resistant material and come in a few color options.

Promising Amazon review: "One of the first things to go on my gardening gloves is always the fingertips because I tend to dig with them, but these are perfect for that! Surprisingly, they don't even get much in the way of doing regular stuff with them on, except for maybe picking up small things. Very useful, especially for planting seeds or annuals." — advocatus leonibus
$7.96 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A raised garden bed
If you want to elevate your garden beds to prevent excessive kneeling and bending, we found this weather- and water-resistant planter box with nearly 6,800 5-star ratings that stands at the ideal ergonomic height. Available in three sizes and finishes, the garden bed is made from cedar wood and has proper drainage to prevent plants from becoming over-watered.

Promising Amazon review: "Lots of screws but good instructions. I can see a lot of thought went into the making of this planter box. Very sturdy. I am pleased with this wood planter box. It's high off the ground so I don't have to bend down while planting or tending to my small vegetable garden." — Rosalie
$89.99+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
An ergonomic trowel
This trowel features an ergonomic handle and a patented blade to make breaking and digging soil easier on hands and wrists. Especially beneficial for anyone that deals with arthritis, carpel tunnel or limited hand strength, this trowel also comes in different blade types like a scooper, cultivator and transplanter.

Promising Amazon review: "This thing actually feels nice in your hand so the way you can hold the tool isn't completely horizontal. The curved grip is bigger than expected, so I could choose how/where I wanted to hold it. Then I tried to dig up a large weed, in super dry/dense soil. Oh my gosh, this thing went into the ground WAY easier than I thought since I can only use one hand to dig and the other on cane for balance. & this is where I also really noticed the ergonomics of the tool. Not only does it cut into the ground without a ton of force, but the handle lets you bend it back pretty easy which raises it up. Some weeds were large and I had to dig around it in about 3 places. The roots come out as well. It was so easy and fascinating that my mom laughed me as I kept saying "wow" moving from weed to weed quickly." — A.A. (This review has been edited for length. Read the full review.)
$14.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A sun-blocking hat with UPF50+ protection
If gardening in the hot sun is keeping you from reaching your yard goals, this wide-brimmed hat is designed to make you more comfortable. It has a vented and cooling design, a moisture-wicking sweatband and is made with UPF50+ material for extra sun-blocking protection. Although this hat is only available in one size, the headband and under-chin strap are fully adjustable and you can find it in seven colors.

Promising Amazon review: "This hat has a very large brim which provides the much needed protection from the Florida sun. We work in our yard a lot. Great product for the price. And most of all it is functional." — Melvin Tate
$24.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A six-pack of terracotta watering spikes
If you're someone who’s struggling to find the perfect amount of water for your plants or can't be bothered standing for manual watering sessions, these terracotta spikes can come in handy. They work by slowly releasing water into the soil based on the specific need of your plant. A one-liter bottle of water placed upside down in the spike could keep your plants sufficiently watered for up to 10 days.

Promising Amazon review: "I bought these last year and used them throughout the growing season in planters on my patio and in spots through my garden. They worked well and I live on the Mississippi Gulf Coast where summers are torrid and plants dry out fast. That didn't happen with these devices." — Starr.Light
$19.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
An electric trimmer and lawn edger
This multi-purpose electric tool can easily trim the edges of unruly lawns and then seamlessly convert to a traditional weed trimmer — no bending or manual weed pulling required. The 90-degree tilting head also means this trimmer can tackle hard-to-reach areas and sloped terrains while the ergonomic handle can make it less straining to hold and operate.

Promising Amazon review: "I am a single female who has an unfortunate amount of yard work. I gave up on the gas-powered weed trimmer that was a leftover from my former marriage. I spent more time figuring out the line than trimming. It killed my back and shoulders. Last but not least, with gas powered yard machines I never know how much oil to mix, what kind of gas to put in and so forth. I am not mechanical. So, my quest for an easier and lighter weed trimmer began. I landed on this Worx Trimmer due to Amazon reviews and popularity, along with other marketplace reviews. I have used the weed trimmer after three mowing cycles. So far: no regrets. It is economical. So how does it perform? I love it. A friend stopped by the other day and complimented me on how nice the yard looked. The trimmer is lightweight, and I have a health issue that causes chronic pain at forty-something. The weight, or lack thereof, is a huge relief compared to the gas trimmer collecting dust and spider webs in the garage. " — Kimber (This review has been edited for length. Read the full review.)
$122 at Amazon
