Amazon An ergonomic trowel, a pair of clawed gardening gloves and a raised gardening bed.

As therapeutic and rewarding as gardening can be, it can also be taxing on the body. Between the kneeling, bending over and rigorous digging in the hot sun, planting this season’s batch of tomato plants or tending to unruly weeds may not be possible, especially for someone with chronic pain or limited mobility.

While there’s no one magic tool to eliminate all of your gardening woes, several items do exist to make yard work easier and more comfortable — and they all happen to be conveniently located on Amazon.

If you’re intrigued by the back-saving benefits of a standing weeder or the ease at which one arthritis-friendly set of clippers can cut through the most fibrous stems, keep reading on to the robust collection of products ahead.