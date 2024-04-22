ShoppingBeautyMakeup

23 Helpful Products For People Who Think They Suck At Makeup

If your fairy godmother could put together a list of foolproof products to get you looking flawless for the ball, this would be it.
Gabriela Manjarrez
Amazon/Getty
Popular items on this list include:

1
Amazon
A Neutrogena makeup-correcting stick
Promising review: "Perfect for travel or quick touch-ups. I was looking for something nonliquid to take when I travel and this is PERFECT! It's very small and slim and works great. Easily removes makeup and works well on my sensitive skin." — sandy
$9.99 at Amazon
2
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
A volumizing brow gel
Available in seven shades.

Promising review: "Great, easy to use product. Goes on quickly, looks natural but fills everything out. Good for a natural makeup day or something more dramatic depending on how much you layer." — May-Rose R.
$20 at Glossier
3
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A popular long-lasting eyeliner stamp
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye, and is available in three sizes. The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.

Promising review: "Got this before a trip I took a few days ago. I have never been able to do wing eyeliner properly so I was excited to try this. It's very pigmented and goes on beautifully! I've tried other liquid eyeliners before and they were so watery and not close to a dark black I wanted at all but this product was great. I did my makeup and put this eyeliner on at 9 am, traveled two hours, walked around a city for about three hours and it was warm so I was sweating, and then went to an NBA game. After all that time (about 16 hours!), the eyeliner was just as perfect as I had put it on! I love this product and can't wait to use it more often!" — Elizabeth
$14.98 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A touch-up razor and dermaplaning tool
It comes with a precision cover to help you shape your brows to the exact shape you want. Or leave them just how they are. Remember, removing facial hair (or any hair) is optional, not necessary. This is. a three pack.

Promising review: "Plucking the more egregious of my thick black hairs is at least a 2–3x/week effort. I opened these rather hesitantly — I mean, they are sharp blades going on your face — took a sip of Prosecco for courage, washed my face and started shaving. I could not believe how easy and quick it was. After a couple of swipes down my cheek, I noticed that it was done. I thought it was going to take a lot more skill and time. First complete face shave (full cheeks, upper lip, lower lip, jawline) over and done with in less than three minutes with outstanding results. So much easier than tweezers and depilatories!! Wow." —Tara D.
$5.94 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A soft and dense foundation brush
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok. I’m a middle aged woman, so it’s difficult for me to admit that. I. LOVE. IT! It gives a flawless finish with little product. I have a compact foundation that comes with its own applicator sponge. I almost threw it out because I didn’t like the coverage. I tried this brush with it, and it’s perfect! It also comes in a plastic case, which is great because I travel a lot with my work and my other brushes get damaged sometimes." — Thayel M. Caison
$9.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A sheer and skin-perfecting BB cream
Available in five shades.

Promising review: "Personally, I never liked a liquid form of makeup it was hard to use in my opinion. But this completely changed my mind and I love using it. Super easy to apply for first time make up users." — Rene
$7.99 at Amazon
7
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed
,
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer
Available in 18 shades.

Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." — Liela Lee
$8.80 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
An eight-piece set of glamorous reusable magnetic lashes
Promising review: "I don't have very long or thick lashes and I suck with makeup. I was never able to wear false lashes outside the house. Ever. And this was not my first time trying magnetic lashes. But these ones were so, SO easy to put on. The liner is very liquid so it was easy for me to apply and fill in. I used the last set from the natural lashes side for the look in the pics." — Mona
$19.96 at Amazon
9
Sephora
A dual-sided precision brow brush
Life Hack: A dry spoolie is also great for removing mascara that's transferred to your lid during application. I do this all the time!

Promising review: "I don't really know how to shape and draw my eyebrows until I use this brow brush! The width of the bristle just fits my eye brow's original shape. It's also easy to apply with brow powder for a natural effect. Love it!" — YoyoZ
$18 at Sephora
10
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
An eyebrow stencil kit
The kit comes with 30 different eyebrow stencils, a shaping razor, and a double-sided waterproof eyebrow pencil. Available in three colors.

Promising review: "Really great! Surprisingly! I bought these expecting the worst and they were awesome! There are tons of different eyebrow stencil options. I found one closest to my eyebrow shape. I struggle with drawing my eyebrows to match. Their shapes are naturally quite different. This set did a great job. I used my own brow pencil however because the light brown color is very crayon brown. I like a more taupe color for my brows." — Chls
$14.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
Eyeshadow removal sponges
Promising review: "This product makes it even easier for me to be lazy when it comes to cleaning my brushes. It also allows me to use the same brush for a makeup look since I can swish away a previous shadow and move on to the next. Great buy. Super easy to wash. I'm not going anywhere anytime soon, but when I do finally travel again, I'm sure this will be excellent to travel with and make it so that I only need to bring one or two brushes." — Azaleah Bumpus-Barnett

$5.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A creamy eyeshadow stick
Available in 53 colors.

Promising review: "This is my fifth color. This is the best thing to happen to makeup. I can do a smokey eye or a natural one in under a minute. I suck at makeup. This makes it so easy. I am also 51. The Coco color has some shimmer. It does not crease or define my wrinkles. Putty and Clay are amazing." — kristyn
$16 at Amazon
13
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
,
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
A color-changing blush oil
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.

Promising review: "This blush product is awesome. For me it only takes two very small dabs on both cheeks for desired result. I also dab on my lips for a great under-color base! I hope they never stop making this product!" — Elise F.
$36 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A 120-pack of self-adhesive eyeshadow shields
Promising review: "I've been a certified makeup artist for 12 years. Used for my cousin's wedding makeup, and they worked really well as far as catching fallout and shaping goes, but taking them off, they really stick so just be gentle. Still great." — Andrea
$6.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
Or a silicone reusable eye makeup shield
Promising review: "This moon slice is perfect and everything I’ve ever wished for. I wanted an eyeshadow shield that a) wasn’t sticky, and b) was reusable. This particular gadget gets bonus points for being made of silicone, which is stiff yet flexible and fits comfortably — and pleasantly — under the eye. I also feel the grippy nature of the silicone helps catch eyeshadow fallout better than, say, a business card. All in all, this is an amazing little tool." — Kat
$14.01 at Amazon
16
Ulta
A self-sharpening and shaping clear lip liner
Available in 18 other colors.

Promising review: "I like that you don't have to sharpen this liner! It stays on good and helps my lipstick last longer." — SoonerGal
$8.49 at Ulta
17
www.amazon.com
A creamy Maybelline matte liquid lipstick
Available in 30 shades.

Promising review: "Personally, I absolutely swear by this lipstick to the point that I haven't used anything else in years (my favorite is the muted pink 'Seductress'). I'm pretty bad at applying anything matte, but this formula and the applicator make it close to foolproof. It lasts a long time and my lips never feel chapped or dry. I also like that when it does fade, it does it in a gradual way that doesn't look obvious or patchy and require an immediate touch-up." — Emma Lord, BuzzFeed
$9.18 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A non-greasy, agave-based tinted lip butter
Available in 11 colors.

Promising review: "I love these sticks. The colors are really nice and can be put on lighter or heavier for desired coloring. They aren't too dark, which I really appreciate and they're buttery soft and don't leave my lips dried, streaked, or blotchy looking." — Alyssa V
$15 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A fine-toothed eyelash comb
Promising review: "Love brushing out my lashes with this after applying mascara. Gets rid of lumpy clumpy lashes and fluffs them to a natural voluminous finish. If you use drugstore mascara that is giving mediocre results, try out this lil device. A huge difference for a small price." — Sierra Jill
$4.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
An eyeshadow-extending eye primer
Promising review: "My skin is oily and at the end of the day my eye makeup looks bad. I started using your primer and what a difference. Now my eye makeup still looks good when I get home from work. Can’t believe the difference. I love it!" — Deb Rubin
$13.99 at Amazon
21
Guide Beauty
,
www.youtube.com
An easy-to-use guide wand and eyeliner duo
Guide Beauty is a woman-owned small biz founded by makeup artist Terri Bryant after her own Parkinson's diagnosis made some once-routine makeup techniques more difficult. So she set out to listen to the most common makeup struggles and develop tools to make application easier for everyone.

Promising review: "I have extremely hooded Asian eyelids and shaky hands so eyeliner has kind of always been insurmountable to me and I had pretty much given up on it before trying this. I bought it with hopes it would work but it's now an actual game changer in my makeup routine.Upon first attempt I was able to do winged eyeliner for each eye in under five min. and the eyeliner has not budged since application. I haven't worn it out yet, but it feels like a pretty strong hold. Overall I'm in love with this product." — Hailey
$50 at Guide Beauty
22
www.amazon.com
A light-up makeup mirror
Promising review: "The suction is awesome; I have moved this mirror every which way and it hasn’t come off once. I’m really pleased with how well it has held up on my vanity mirror. Bending over the counter top to apply my makeup in the morning was driving me wild. It took me a day or two to get used to the magnification but that has actually be super helpful with applying mascara. I’m very pleased." — Jade
$24.99 at Amazon
23
Olive And Lace Studio / Etsy
,
Olive And Lace Studio / Etsy
A digital makeup lesson guidebook
Olive and Lace Studio is a woman-owned Etsy shop run by Amanda, a wife, mom, and veteran makeup artist creating digital resources to aid your own hair and makeup journey, whether you're a hobbyist or professional.

Promising review: "I got this for my mom to provide an easy to understand foundation to makeup — she loved it! I love the design and graphics too, very elegant and streamlined." —Tara McMahon
$22.20 at Etsy
