34 Deeply Helpful Products You Probably Haven’t Heard Of Yet

A set of soda can "lids" to spare you the despair of being half finished with your can of LaCroix or Coke on the way out the door





Promising review: "Biggest thing since sliced bread. Do you hate it when you when can't finish your soda or maybe don't have time? If you're driving somewhere it's difficult to handle a can drink sometimes, you're trying to take a sip and all a sudden you hit a pot hole. Soda up your nose, down your chin, on your clothes. It doesn't have to be that way anymore — with these you can enjoy you soda just like it was in a bottle. I was skeptical at first, but sold as soon as I put it on the can. I use it every day." — Reviewers also swear by these for keeping sand and dirt off the rim at picnics or the beach!