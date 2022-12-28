34 Deeply Helpful Products You Probably Haven’t Heard Of Yet

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A set of soda can "lids" to spare you the despair of being half finished with your can of LaCroix or Coke on the way out the door
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
A "Lifty Loo" toilet seat handle to keep things germ-free
A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupuncture point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea
A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher to turn virtually any device with a press-able "on/off" switch into smart tech in an instant
A super absorbent hybrid scrunchie towel that dries hair faster
A set of ingenious double shower curtain hooks to make putting on the shower curtain and the liner so easy
An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home
A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids
A discreet rechargeable neck warmer
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before
A set of Goody's "corkscrew" spin pins for your hair to give you the perfect, pain-free updo
A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer
A massaging foot scrubber for your shower
A MacBook shortcut keyboard cover
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll suck the gunk on your floors right up
A super lightweight retractable folding stool that you can take anywhere
A rechargeable hair trimmer for anyone who is tired of razor bumps
A slim magnetic stove shelf that quickly and securely fastens right on the top of your stove
A kitchen-safe locking container reviewers swear by for getting themselves motivated and focused
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser that keeps sandwich bread fresh
A fully customizable chore toggle chart to keep kiddos on track each day
A space-saving retractable clothes rack that easily mounts to the laundry room wall
A pickle keeper and juice strainer
An all-in-one measuring cube just as good at multitasking as you
A set of laundry detergent sheets you might have already spotted on Shark Tank
A self-cleaning broom and dust pan set designed with pet owners in mind
A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap
A see-through toaster so you can watch your toast get to your precise level of doneness
A duvet cover-changing helper
A cocktail shaker with recipes
"The Clean Ball," which is a nifty little gizmo you can stick in your purse or bag to pick up all the crumbs and debris that settle down there
A fog-less LED mirror reviewers swear by for cutting down on shaving time
A handy dandy cup rinser so you can thoroughly (and quickly!) clean glasses on demand