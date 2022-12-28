Shopping
household

34 Deeply Helpful Products You Probably Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Anyone with a chaotic schedule is going to be quite pleased by this hands-free coffee cup holder and fast-dry hybrid scrunchie towel.
Emma Lord

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A set of soda can "lids" to spare you the despair of being half finished with your can of LaCroix or Coke on the way out the door
Reviewers also swear by these for keeping sand and dirt off the rim at picnics or the beach!

Promising review: "Biggest thing since sliced bread. Do you hate it when you when can’t finish your soda or maybe don’t have time? If you're driving somewhere it’s difficult to handle a can drink sometimes, you’re trying to take a sip and all a sudden you hit a pot hole. Soda up your nose, down your chin, on your clothes. It doesn’t have to be that way anymore — with these you can enjoy you soda just like it was in a bottle. I was skeptical at first, but sold as soon as I put it on the can. I use it every day." —Jonesy
$14.97 for a 6-pack at Amazon
2
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth! Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.

I personally just bought this at the recommendation of BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.

Here's what BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope has to say about them: "Growing up, I was the absolute worst at flossing and brushing my teeth. It was so bad, I ended up developing periodontitis, which is inflammation of the gums caused by a build up of bacteria. It causes your gums to separate and recede from your teeth. It's pretty bad. Well, now I obviously go to the dentist regularly, but still struggle to floss my teeth as often as I should. These toothbrushes are such a game changer for me! The bristles at the tip are sooo tiny, I can literally feel them cleaning between my teeth. My gums get red easily if I don't floss enough, and ever since I started using this twice a day, they're no longer red! They look so healthy, and I truly feel like I'm actually getting a good cleaning, compared to other manual toothbrushes. It's gentle enough for my sensitive gums, but gets in deep to prevent plaque. I'm obsessed!"
$9.90 for a 2-pack at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A "Lifty Loo" toilet seat handle to keep things germ-free
Lifty Loo is a small business that specializes in toilet lifting tabs that are made with recycled ocean plastic.

Promising review: "Works perfect for what I need it for. I just figured out where it would work best on my toilet, then I adhered it. It doesn't get in the way and my younger boys are able to pick the seat up without touching the seat." —SK
$11.97 for a 2-pack at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupuncture point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially car sickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. At one point I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie

Available in adult and children's sizes.
$8.54 for a 2-pack at Amazon
5
Amazon
A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher to turn virtually any device with a press-able "on/off" switch into smart tech in an instant
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!

Promising review: "Super great! Comes with clear instructions, the mobile app is clear and well designed, and it's super easy to set the whole thing up. Honestly I'm really happy with the product. Now I don't have to get up all the time when I inevitably forget to turn the lights off. I can just hit the button on my phone and VOOP the little arm comes out and presses the switch!" —Noah R.
$29 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A super absorbent hybrid scrunchie towel that dries hair faster
Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan

Available in eight colors and designs.
$14 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A set of ingenious double shower curtain hooks to make putting on the shower curtain and the liner so easy
Promising review: "I hate changing out the liner on my shower because it meant I had to remove the curtain too. Not any more! I saw this set of hooks in a TikTok review. Now I can swap out the liner with ease. The hooks also slide on the curtain rod very easily, no tugging." —Christina

Available in 10 colors.
$6.89 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer

Available in six styles.
$29.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.

Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget

Available in four colors.
$34.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A discreet rechargeable neck warmer
Promising review: "I am really happy with this portable neck warmer. I have other heated massage devices to help alleviate pain and other heated devices that work just for warming up the body. This device does both. It works like hand warmers, but it is designed to wear around your neck. Since I tend to carry tension in my neck, this provides relief. It is easy to charge and easy to use on the go. Good choice." —Jen C.

Available in three colors.
$43.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.

Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY

Available in six colors.
$39.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A set of Goody's "corkscrew" spin pins for your hair to give you the perfect, pain-free updo
Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina
$7 for a 3-pack at Amazon
13
Amazon
A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020.

Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
$19.99 for a 2-pack at Amazon
14
Amazon
A massaging foot scrubber for your shower
Promising review: "I wish I had ordered this foot scrubber earlier! After the delivery of my baby I been experimenting some backache and decided to give it a try! This foot scrubber is amazing, I don’t have to bend down to wash my feet anymore, I just drop some body wash on my feet and voila!! I scrub as much as I want, my feet feel clean! This would’ve been awesome during my pregnancy. I regret my decision of not getting one before." —Adriana Gonzalez
$21.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A MacBook shortcut keyboard cover
Promising review: "This keyboard cover is amazing! The colors are bright and the design is cute. The quick key cheat sheet (as I like to call it) is a lifesaver! All of my coworkers ask me where'd I get it and always are impressed by the cheat sheet's detail. I chose this product only because the color scheme would look good with the pack of stickers I selected to sticker bomb my laptop, but it turned out to be a much more valuable asset to a new Apple user like myself!" —Bee
$6.99 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll suck the gunk on your floors right up
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer

Available in four colors.
$129 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A super lightweight retractable folding stool that you can take anywhere
Check out a TikTok of the retractable stool in action.

Promising review: "As an engineer, I am a sucker for smart designs. And this is so ingenious, I was blown away. At 2.4 lbs, it's probably the lightest way of getting a portable seat. And it opens up literally in two seconds. No extending metal legs or having to press on metal clips to collapse them, as with regular travel stools. And it feels pretty sturdy, not wobbly at all when I sat on it. The 10" seat is just the right size for being comfortable. And it collapses in a 10" x 2.5" cylinder (also literally in two seconds) that fits in the outside pocket of my carry-on. You do need both hands, but that's true of any folding chair. Perfect for my wife who cannot stand for long in security or immigration lines. And you need hardly any space to set it up (unlike folding chair/stools). So perfect to open up when standing in busy lines." —Serge
$27.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A rechargeable hair trimmer for anyone who is tired of razor bumps
Promising review: "I love love love this shaver. It works great. Easy to use. Its design is a comfortable fit in my hand. The side grips allow no slipping. The more I use it the smoother my legs are. I have coarse hair and trouble with razor burn and ingrown hairs. Thus unit feels like an exfoliant treatment each time I use it. Really great. No irritation. I highly recommend it." —Amazon Customer
$50 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A slim magnetic stove shelf that quickly and securely fastens right on the top of your stove
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.

Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.

Promising review: "There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and in five finishes).
$39.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A kitchen-safe locking container reviewers swear by for getting themselves motivated and focused
Check out a TikTok of the locking container in action.

Kitchen Safe is a U.S.-based small business that specializes in lockboxes to help curb distracting habits.

Promising review: "This product has saved me in many ways. I’ve been struggling with trying to focus studying for my classes. I’d always end up on my phone and barely get any work done. I have a bad habit of trying to find any distraction possible when it’s time to study or do work on my computer. Until I saw this product on a YouTube video. I had to fix this problem ASAP so I decided to try this product. It was pretty easy to set up. When I was done I locked my phone away and any other distractions for about an hour at a time. Instant game changer. Since there is no distractions I’m forced to do my work or just sit there doing nothing for an hour. I don’t like to waste time so I’m always gonna choose to do the work. This product has definitely increased my productivity by a landslide. I recommend this product if you sometimes just need a kick in the ass to get going and focus on your work." —Michael Okoro

Available in 18 styles.
$69.90 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser that keeps sandwich bread fresh
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser in action.

Promising review: "The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
$12.49 at Amazon
22
Useful Makes / Etsy
A fully customizable chore toggle chart to keep kiddos on track each day
Useful Makes is a Maryland-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in 3D-printed goods for homes and hobbies.

Promising review: "I got our order quickly with no problems. This is a perfect tool for my 19-month-old daughter who loves routine and helping us with tasks. I’m confident we’ll be able to adapt it for many years thanks to the 100 sticker options it came with." —Chanel
$29.95 at Etsy
23
www.amazon.com
A space-saving retractable clothes rack that easily mounts to the laundry room wall
Promising reviews: "MUCH better than the foldable floor type. It doesn't fold up and fall over like the other one we had did all the time. It stays out of the way and holds a lot of wet clothes for easy drying. VERY sturdy." —Elizabeth Sanders

Available in five colors and two sizes.
$37.99 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A pickle keeper and juice strainer
It tips over like an hourglass so you can drain the juices out of your pickles whenever you're feeling munchy and want to grab one. Reviewers love this for keeping sticky juices off their hands.

Check out a TikTok of the pickle juice strainer in action.

Promising review: "I love pickles and olives but hate the mess and pain of pickle/olive brine. I've been known to just drain it out of a jar immediately, even if that means having to throw away the pickles or olives sooner. I randomly discovered these containers from some online article, and knew right away I would be getting one. I now have two but plan on buying more. They're just great. The only thing is, you need to be 100% sure you've got the lids on completely or you will have a disaster on your hands. Check and double check each time you are securing them. The tongs are useful just to have around for anything, too." —Nick
$13.95 at Amazon
25
Amazon
An all-in-one measuring cube just as good at multitasking as you
Each cube can measure the following: 1 cup, 1/2 cup, 1/2 cup, 1/4 cup, 2 tbsp, 1 tbsp, 1/2 tbsp, 1 tsp, 1/2 tsp, 1/4 tsp, 120 mL, 80 mL, 60 mL, 30 mL, 15 mL, 7.5 mL, 5 mL, 2.5 mL, and 2 mL.

Promising review: "First of all I gotta say, I don’t cook much and if there’s something I hate after cooking is having to wash all the bunch of utensils I have to use once I use them. This cube has been amazing, I don’t have to wash a million utensils over and over, it’s very easy to use, easy to clean and it’s very handy to use for when I’m meal prepping for the week. I bought this out of curiosity and ended up enjoying it a lot. If a regular guy like me is enjoying it, I’m sure it would be a great tool for people who cook or bake on a regular basis." —Daniel Matajira

Available in three colors.
$24.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A set of laundry detergent sheets you might have already spotted on Shark Tank
Laundry Club is a family-owned, veteran-owned small business established in 2019 that specializes in eco-friendly cleaning and laundry alternatives.

Promising review: "At first I was skeptical. How can this little sheet clean as well as my Gain? It just took one wash to change my mind. Not only are these little guys lightweight and extremely convenient, but they clean better than the heavy jugs or the pods that I never bought because I didn’t want worry about my kid ingesting one. They are like magic, throw one in the wash and it begins to dissolve and the only thing it leaves behind is environmentally safe cleansing. Now I can trust my seven-year-old to start the laundry because I’m not worrying about a massive overflow of detergent! Hello one less thing to do! I went to the website and you can get all kinds of scent boosters, dish soap, shampoo, also. Pretty cool little sheets!!" —Trish
$16.14 for a 50-pack at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A self-cleaning broom and dust pan set designed with pet owners in mind
The bristle cleaner installed in the dust pan makes it super easy to dislodge pet hair into the dust pan so you're not sweeping the floor with it all jammed up in there.

Promising review: "This is my new favorite broom and dustpan set. It is made with high quality strong plastic and metal. I have never seen a dustpan with the built in comb. It combs everything from the broom so I don’t have to use my hands for this! The dustpan and broom connect together nicely. The dustpan lies flat on ground for easy pick up also! Makes sweeping a little more enjoyable when you have a nice broom and dustpan to do the work. Assembly was so simple, I just twisted handles on. This is a strong set and I am ordering one for outside as well!" —THEONLY1

Available in three colors.
$23.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap
Promising review: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily. So glad they come with more than one but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." —Kimberly C.
$9.95 for a 3-pack at Amazon
29
Amazon
A see-through toaster so you can watch your toast get to your precise level of doneness
In addition to the glass sides for easy viewing, this toaster also has wide slots so you can easily toast bagels, specialty breads, waffles, and more. It comes with seven browning levels for making the perfect toast and an auto-shut off feature to prevent overheating.

Promising review: "I LOVE THIS TOASTER! It makes great toast. I can’t believe that I’ve gotten so excited over a toaster. I haven’t been able to find a durable, reasonably priced toaster that could accommodate long slices or bagels, etc. Additionally, I have had to be gluten-free for the last 10 years and gluten-free bread has to be carefully toasted in order to be good. All the toasters I have ever owned had those fragile, thin wires that heat up and glow to toast the bread. And when they broke, which they inevitably did, the bread toasted unevenly. THIS TOASTER has unique coils in the bottom, so that you would expect unevenly toasted bread. BUT NO! It’s the most perfectly toasted bread I’ve had in 30 years." —Byron Trist

Available in four colors.
$40 at Amazon
30
Duviad
A duvet cover-changing helper
Promising review: "Duvaid is a game changer. I hate when my wife asks me to change our duvet cover because it's such a pain to do it by yourself. You're trying to hold the end at the head of the board in place while pulling the cover down to the other end of the bed without the comforter shifting and sliding. Impossible. Until Duvaid. It works effortlessly — just put one grip under the mattress, lock in the corner of the comforter and cover into the other grip, repeat for the other side, and you can easily slide the cover over your comforter. It's like magic. Doing this household chore will never be the same." —DC and Valerie
$19.49 for a 2-pack at Amazon
31
Amazon
A cocktail shaker with recipes
Promising review: "Great for hosting. This cocktail shaker will make you feel like a pro mixologist, lol. The fact that is has some suggested ingredients on cocktails is awesome. Made a mojito for the first time for family and they loved it. Great product." —Liliana
$17.99 at Amazon
32
Amazon
"The Clean Ball," which is a nifty little gizmo you can stick in your purse or bag to pick up all the crumbs and debris that settle down there
Promising review: "Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." —Wenhether

Another promising review: "This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot of lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" —dj3biggs

Available in two colors.
$12.99 at Amazon
33
https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3H35JQYL8IMXN/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B005OSQGN8
A fog-less LED mirror reviewers swear by for cutting down on shaving time
Promising review: "This deluxe shaving mirror saves me about 15 minutes in the morning. If you're anything like me, 15 minutes in the morning is like an hour in daytime hours. I really like not having to keep up with and apply the anti-fog sprays to the mirror, which only temporarily work (so I hear). Filling the back with water that goes in the back of the mirror only takes about 10 seconds and discarding the water after shaving takes about five seconds. Shaving in the shower with all the steam makes your shaving experience much closer and comfortable, I find. Like I said, when I wake up in the morning, I stumble to the shower FIRST. No more going to the sink, washing my face, shaving, AND THEN stumbling to the shower. Excellent way to start the day... and with much less stumbling, my chances are much greater in making it to work... LOL" —Nicholas
$39.95 at Amazon
34
Amazon
A handy dandy cup rinser so you can thoroughly (and quickly!) clean glasses on demand
Check out a TikTok of the cup washer in action. To install, you can use the instructions and materials provided to easily hook it up to the hot water line. Note that this won't install on sinks without a flat edge!

Promising review: "Never knew I needed one until I saw it on TikTok, and with water bottles and toddler cups it is essential to my household!" —Gayla Brink
$23.99 at Amazon
