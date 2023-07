39 Deeply Helpful TikTok Products You Owe It To Yourself To Buy

A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover

"The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in both directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.""My cat sheds and I saw this on TikTok and very much thought of it as an impulsive purchase at first for its price tag.Does it pick up every single hair leaving everything completely hairless, not really, it can be difficult to pick up hair from difficult crevices/corners and hair that's trapped within woven fabrics/upholsteries — HOWEVER — it does a wayyy wayyy better dang job than a lint roller or other products that rival this. My mother picked up something from a competitor and it did not clean up the hair as well as this did.It's a durable product too, I've had mine for about a year now and it still works like it used to and it's fairly easy to clean the inside." — Connie