39 Deeply Helpful TikTok Products You Owe It To Yourself To Buy

Popular items from this list:
- A splurge-worthy bottle of EltaMD UV sunscreen
- A “flossing toothbrush” with two layers of bristles
- A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page.
A set of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets
Check out a TikTok of the mosquito-repelling bracelets
in action. Promising review:
"I moved last year from Southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer.
I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and un-touched.
Delivery was very quick so that was a plus. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." — Tracey Agopian
An undetectable mouse jiggler
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon Customer
A cleverly designed retractable window sunshade
Check out a TikTok of the sunshade
in action.Promising review:
"I purchased this windshield cover for our RV, it holds the heat out and covers the window completely! Well worth the money, it’s sturdy and the suction cups hold up for long periods of time!" — Allison
A splurge-worthy bottle of EltaMD UV sunscreen
Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy it. Recommended by at least three TikTok doctors (real ones, I promise) and was pleasantly surprised. Not greasy, no white cast, and doesn’t irritate my oily skin." — Victoria Caboa
"Because I have hated just about every facial sunscreen (especially you, Supergoop, lol) I’ve ever tried, the price for this product is honestly worth it. Doesn’t feel greasy, oily, or silicone-y. Doesn’t leave a white cast.
Doesn’t have a strong odor. It really just feels like I’m putting another layer of moisturizer on. If I go out with only this SPF with no makeup, my skin looks nice, dewy, and moisturized, but never oily or greasy. Most importantly, this keeps my rosacea in check!" — Christina Chetwood
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." — Kelsey B.
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
COSRX snail mucin serum
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done wonders with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores.
Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores.
After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing
, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results! Promising review
: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick
Promising review:
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
A genius invention that will spare you so much laundry drama if you own a lot of bras
Cup Claw
is a US-based, family-owned small business specializing in fashion tools. Promising review:
"After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life.
If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." — Wesley I.
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
A rotating rechargeable electric fly swatter
Check out a TikTok of the fly swatter
in action. Promising review
: "I was skeptical at first but will try anything to deal with gnats and flies. We leave them on and plugged up on the charger and turned on in the kitchen at night. Periodically hear the zap sound at night and find dead gnats on the counter. Gnats go to the light, and zap!!
During the day they are fun for killing flies and work very well. Great exercise as well. I can clear the patio in a matter of minutes without using spray.
The zap sound is morbidly satisfying lol!" — Jim Banks
A scoop colander
Promising review:
"Saw this on a TikTok! Love the versatility and ingenuity of the design! Great idea!" — barbara roth
"I love this scooper! Instead of using the big bowl to drain my pasta, I use this scooper straight from the pot to my baking dish. One less huge bowl to wash. The less mess the better I always say
. Less to clean too! Win win!" — Brandi
A makeup setting spray with a matte finish
Promising review
: "Love this spray. Like that it's small and portable. It does set your makeup matte, which I love. Keeps my makeup in place all day. I use it pretty much daily when it's summer.
It is great for when you travel to anywhere hot and humid and don't want your makeup to slide off." — Tina J.
"I had seen this on TikTok and thought it was a waste of money, until I tried it, and it works. It locks in your makeup. You just have to make sure your makeup is perfect and then spray your face." — Mary
A set of satin pillowcases
Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
An extendable tub and tile scrubber
Promising review:
"Definitely recommend! Found this on TikTok. It makes cleaning the bathtub/shower a lot easier on my back
. It gets in all the nooks and crannies no problem!" — Ally
A foldable, slip-resistant mat you can use to increase counter space
Sink Topper
is a small business that specializes in household-friendly organizing mats. Promising review:
"I was introduced to this item through TikTok and they weren’t joking when they place certain videos on your 'for you page,' because they knew that I NEEDED THIS. It is super helpful for small sinks and I love the material.
It doesn’t slide around, it’s wide enough for all my (at the moment) bathroom needs and I can easily fold it up and take it anywhere with me." — Allie West
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing
Bug Bite Thing
is a family-owned small business established in 2017 that specializes in bug bite relief products.
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!). Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few times to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends.
Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
A set of disposable air fryer liners
Promising review:
"Love these liners I saw on TikTok! What a time saver!" — Angie
"I was skeptical but I was also tired of cleaning my air fryer of crumbs all the time. I have a PowerXl air fryer
and one of these fits perfectly in there. I can do French fries or any other fried food and discard the liner and the fryer is still nice and clean
. I use two when I do juicy items, hot dogs, chicken breast, sausage and when I'm done I take out the meat and lift out the liners and all the gross juice comes out with it leaving the fryer ready to clean in the sink with hot water, no gross juice to pour out or get in the sink. I highly recommend.
" — Kevin M. Harer
A magnetic acrylic weekly planner for the fridge
Check out a TikTok of the magnetic acrylic planner
in action.
Each planner also comes with six colorful markers! Promising review
: "I love the bright colors of the markers that it comes with it and it’s super helpful to remember what we’re having for dinner for the week! Comes with markers, an eraser, a little cloth, and some little sticky pads to put on the back of the magnets so that it doesn’t scratch your fridge up, love that!" — Krista Paige
A rapid cold brew maker
Check out a TikTok of the rapid cold brew maker
in action. Promising review:
"I like cold brew year-round, which may be my favorite method/machine yet! It’s so easy to assemble, use, and clean. In about 15 minutes, I was impressed with how rich and bold the brew was, with no grounds like others I’ve tried.
It looks great on my kitchen counter. It’s lightweight and stable with the base suction cups. It makes a little noise but much less than I expected (and less than my Nespresso machine)." — Liz
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean
." — Lauren
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A small compost bin/trash can
Promising review
: "So I saw this tiny trash can on TikTok, and I was moving into a tiny studio apartment and thought this would be perfect. Turns out it's one of the best things I've ever bought
. I installed mine with the over-the-cabinet hooks (also comes with adhesive stickers) on my kitchen island, and it is so convenient I can't even express with words. The lid is on this nifty hinge so you can open it by flipping the lid up, or by sliding it forward and it folds down out of the way.
I usually keep it open while I'm cooking but I can close it super quickly if I see the dog coming. There is a little pull tab for easy opening. It is so easy to use and easy to clean. It's also so cute!
I use my plastic grocery bags as trash can liners for this and they fit perfectly. It comes with a roll of bags as well. The lid lifts off easily to change bags out. Clicks back on easily over the new liner. Can't recommend this enough!! This is going on my list of 'best things I've ever spent my money on.'
" — Ginger
A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Fullstar
is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
in action. Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon Customer
A jar of internet-beloved Pink Stuff
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover
Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say about it:
"The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in both directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds." Promising review:
"My cat sheds and I saw this on TikTok and very much thought of it as an impulsive purchase at first for its price tag. But no, this is a very very necessary item in my day to day life.
Does it pick up every single hair leaving everything completely hairless, not really, it can be difficult to pick up hair from difficult crevices/corners and hair that's trapped within woven fabrics/upholsteries — HOWEVER — it does a wayyy wayyy better dang job than a lint roller or other products that rival this. My mother picked up something from a competitor and it did not clean up the hair as well as this did. I keep getting these for my pet-having friends as gifts because it's truly a holy grail product. I like that it picks up human hair too because as a long hair haver I can shed about as much as my cat does.
It's a durable product too, I've had mine for about a year now and it still works like it used to and it's fairly easy to clean the inside." — Connie
A durable waterproof and sandproof Bluetooth speaker
Check out a TikTok of the Oontz speaker
in action.
This also easily connects to smart devices like Alexa and Google Home, if you want to listen to the news or certain playlists outside while your devices stay indoors! Promising review:
"This is a seriously awesome speaker! We live in Florida and spend 90% of our weekends at the beach or by the pool.
We had one of those old speakers where you have to plug your phone in and I was getting sick of not being able to use my phone when at the beach/pool because it was plugged in. This was the perfect solution! Not only can I use my phone now because it's Bluetooth, BUT it's waterproof and sandproof. No more crackly speakers. This one has super clear audio and can get really loud too!
Can you tell I'm not a tech nerd :). Because it's waterproof we can leave it on our patio all the time too. We obviously have super high humidity and torrential downpours all the time so I don't have to worry about this. When we're ready to party all I have to do is turn it on and put the play list on! Plus you seriously can't beat the cost!" — Lindsey R.
A plastic bag dispenser
Check out a TikTok of the plastic bag dispenser
in action. Psst — these come with optional sticker labels
so you know which size bag you're grabbing! YouCopia
is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. Promising review:
"I like it very much. Not so large. Lightweight. Would look nice on top of the counter. What I like is that you do not have to wrangle the box into the slots. Simply pick up the roll of bags from their packaging and put them in the designated slot." — Amazon Customer
A set of Wonder Hangers
Check out a TikTok of the Wonder Hangers
in action. Promising review:
"These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" — Therese Van Heuveln
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser to keep sandwich bread fresh
Buddeez
is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes in unique household products.
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser
in action. Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A silicone oven push rack tool for avid bakers, cooks, and toast lovers
Check out a TikTok of the heat-safe grabbing tool
in action. Infraovens
is a small business specializing in accessories for ovens and air fryers. Promising review:
"Very sturdy and has many built in functions — pulls out heavy oven racks, pulls out baking dishes. So easy to cover or add to your dish and easily pushes back the rack and tray! Love this product." — Amazon Customer
A magnetic microwave cover
Check out a TikTok of the microwave cover
in action. Promising review:
"If you live in a small space like I do, this will seriously change your life. No longer do I have to struggle to find somewhere to put my cover if I'm heating up a cup of coffee.Just attach it to the roof of your microwave.
Hopefully, you have a flat surface; check before you buy. There is a slight learning curve as to where to put it or the force or lack thereof needed, but after a couple of times it's second nature. Love, love, love this product.
I'm probably going to get some for Christmas presents next year, it's one of those items that you wouldn't necessarily buy for yourself but it will change your life
." — Rachel
An egg bite maker so you can flex on Starbucks and Costco
Check out a TikTok of the egg bite maker
in action.
Psst — a lot of folks also use these for pancake and protein pancake bites! Promising review:
"I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it multiple times and have had excellent results each time.
I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer that suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." — April124
A fast-drying coffee mat
Check out a TikTok of the coffee mat
in action.
Psst — reviewers love this for underneath pet bowls as well! Promising review:
"I doubted this would work. I was wrong! Works great, can be cut to shape.
I bought it to place in a cookie sheet on my counter to hold coffee pot, coffee and a couple of cups. That way Dad's coffee mess is contained. Works great. I plan on throwing it in the laundry every couple of weeks to a month to wash it. The new coffee pot is not as messy as the old one!" — Sandra Wheeler
A set of stainless-steel color-coded magnetic cups
Check out a TikTok of the magnetic cups
in action. Promising review:
"Perfect for multiple kids. We have all different kinds of cups. But even my 3-year-old can get off the side of the fridge
and then fill it herself, and it’s a game changer. We tell them to pick the color you want, and that’s your cup for the rest of the day.
Love it 🥰." — Tiffany Gebers
A nifty leakproof, portable dog water bottle
Promising review
: "I saw this on a TikTok video and checked on Amazon and ordered it. My toy poodle loves it and drank out of it with no hesitation. With the heat wave we are having in California right now, I want to be sure she is well hydrated
. Before I leave the house, I fill the holder with ice and water, and I am set. Easy to clean, and no spilled water in the car. Easy to throw in my purse and have it when we are out walking around.
I know what people with dogs are getting for Christmas this year." — Amazon Customer
An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack
Promising review
: "TikTok told me this compared to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." — Jolie