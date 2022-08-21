These 42 Travel Products Are Actual Lifesavers

Mr. Crafter / Etsy

A refined leather electronics organizer

Mr. Crafter is a small business that specializes in a personalized leather travel and tech accessories. Available in two sizes, in black or brown, and several engraving options.



Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful! The custom lettering came out perfectly and it can easily hold two battery packs and all the cords we could ever need for traveling with cellphones, iPads and our Switch. So pleased with the craftsmanship! Wonderful purchase.