These 42 Travel Products Are Actual Lifesavers

Popular items from this list include:
-
An in-flight foot hammock that might seem a little extra at first, but will make you a believer after one use.
-
A refined leather electronics organizer for neatly storing your cables all in one place, no jumbled web of cords in sight.
-
A Trtl neck pillow that’ll actually keep you from awkwardly dozing off on your neighbor’s shoulder, thanks to its ergonomic design and soft fleece support.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An in-flight foot hammock
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"This is an amazing product. It's so simple but works incredibly to prevent swelling and pressure on legs while flying. I just flew the first leg of an international flight and used it, and I am on a layover now and had to pause to write this review. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!
It easily attached to the tray table, and I adjusted to my desired height. It is like a hammock for your feet. You just prop them up inside the thing/swing/hammock — which is very cushiony — and your feet are hoisted up comfortably. I'm a big girl and weight is no issue. DEFINITELY MUST HAVE ON ALL MY FLIGHTS NOW.
This thing is great!!" — Queen
A refined leather electronics organizer
Mr. Crafter is a small business that specializes in a personalized leather travel and tech accessories. Available in two sizes, in black or brown, and several engraving options.
Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful! The custom lettering came out perfectly and it can easily hold two battery packs and all the cords we could ever need for traveling with cellphones, iPads and our Switch. So pleased with the craftsmanship! Wonderful purchase.
A Trtl neck pillow
Available in black or gray.
Promising review:
"I can't stop recommending this pillow to all of my friends! It has let me comfortably sleep on flights that take place on the most uncomfortable airplane seats. On long flights, I always need to prop up my hand and I rest my head on it. But this method always ends with my arm falling asleep and I end up waking up every 30 minutes. Now this pillow provides that exact same support without needing my arms to prop me up! It's small enough to fit in your bag and doesn't take up much space.
" — Simona Krifman
A digital luggage scale
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements. Also available as a two-pack.Promising review:
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the 4th flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost must-have item for air travel." — RobertPromising review:
"Love it! Lightweight and easy to read! It even gives you the climate temperature (not that I need it but a neat feature). It reads in both kg and lbs. Definitely recommend if you're a frequent traveler and have weight requirements on luggage." — Patricia Velasquez
A luggage-mounted cup caddy
Available in 21 colors/patterns.
Promising review
: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor!
I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
A cute portable charger
Available in five colors.
Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers !!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11
. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
Away's popular The Carry On
Available with or without a USB charger and in nine colors.
Promising review:
"I was in Rome and Florence, Italy for nine days, and the Away Carry-On was just perfect. From being able to charge up my iPhone at the airport or on the train traveling from Rome to Florence, it worked perfectly. Stylish and very versatile. It also kept my belongings packed beautifully, plus the perk of a laundry bag for my dirty clothes.
Getting through security was a breeze, plus the added compliments of how beautiful it was. You have a customer for life. I was very happy and impressed." — Keith H.
A jewelry organizer lined with clasps
Available in two sizes and nine styles.
Promising review:
"Great product! First, it’s adorable. I love the color and fabric quilting, the gold zippers. Second, it is the perfect size for my jewelry when I travel. I don’t usually bring much jewelry so this is a good size for me. The necklaces stayed tangle-free, and there are enough small zippered compartments for my bracelets and larger earrings.
I was concerned about the organizer only having a snap closure and not zipping up all the way, but everything stayed secure and nothing fell out of place, so there’s that. Overall, a great product and I would assume the other sizes and varieties are of similar quality." — Emily
And to match, a waterproof toiletry bag
Available in two sizes and six colors.
Promising review:
"I. Love. This. Bag. Seriously, I had a cheap toiletry bag from Target that essentially did the same thing, only way worse. It was too small, the hook didn't rotate so you could only hang it at an angle, if anything ever leaked, it would seep right through the bag, etc. But THIS bag has NONE of those issues! It fits everything I need and then some, meaning I don't have to skimp on my 10-step Korean skincare routine when I travel anymore. It never leaks.And I love that the hook swivels so you can hang it anywhere, and your stuff hangs perfectly.
I also love the handle and the overall flatter shape. It makes it so easy to travel with! Cannot recommend this bag enough." — KaiEli
Or, an upright toiletry bag
It's got eight mesh pockets in the main compartment, four zippered pockets (three internal, one external), and six additional pouches to keep your bath products perfectly organized. Available in two sizes and 12 styles.Promising review:
"I bought this for a trip. I wanted a bag for my hairdryer, hairspray, and toiletries. This holds a full-sized can of hairspray, hairbrush, and my hairdryer with room to spare! Love the side pockets, zipper compartments, and organization this bag offers
. I'm also pleased it hangs up...which is great when there's not much counter space in the bathroom. Very nice quality." — Sally Nassoiy
A clever hoodie with a built-in eye mask
Pond Los Angeles is an Asian woman-owned small biz making luxurious travel products that'll make you feel like you're in first class, even if you're flying coach. Available in women's sizes XS-XL and three colors.Promising review:
"I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flights. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early-morning flight, and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over ear headphone fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER!
Like other reviews have said, it is big, so size down if you want something a little more snug. I have been wearing it every day at home and can’t wait to get the black and blush ones!" — Heather G.
A pair of Apple AirPods Pro with noise cancellation
Promising review
: "I’m thrilled. I love the fact there are multiple ear tips, and the small ones fit my ears great.
Thrilled with the noise-canceling feature while I stare at a family member yapping loudly on the phone, and I don’t have to crank my volume up to drown them out. The controls are easy. It pauses music when I take an earbud out, so I’m not fumbling to pause and then yanking an earbud out while yelling, 'what?'
I’ve never spent this much on headphones, but these are worth the sub-$200 I paid." — Pixie
And, an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter
Just plug it into the headphone jack to hear Meg Ryan say, "That caviar is a garnish!" the way it was meant to be heard. You can also connect up to two pairs of earbuds at a time, and it has 16+ hours of battery life for suuuper long flights. Also available in two other styles.Promising review:
"Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds
, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing!
It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry multiple headsets! Thank you!!!" — Ryan Malloy
A handy pack of Clorox wipes
Just a heads up, some reviewers say to pack these in clear zip-up bags to ensure TSA doesn't search your whole carry-on. Promising review:
"Great-sized packets and perfect for airplanes and the car. The scent smells clean and not overpowering. They give me peace of mind that my surfaces are clean." — Cindy A
An unassuming luggage strap
Available in five colors.
Promising review:
"I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." — Michele
An in-flight phone mount
Available in black or lavender, as well as a set of two.
Promising review:
"I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers.
However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
A portable white noise machine
It features 20 nonlooping sleep sounds, 32 volume levels, and a timer — plus, it weighs less than half a pound!Promising review:
"Wonderful sound machine. Compact enough for travel. We took ours on vacation and are so glad we did. This drowns out hotel noises perfectly! I like how small it is when on my dresser at home, too.
So thankful for the non-looping sound. Would recommend over and over again." — Hill.jess
A collapsible stroller
It's designed to hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds. Also available in three other styles and in black or blue.Promising review:
"Best stroller ever! WE LOVE THIS STROLLER! My husband originally purchased it because I was afraid to take our big stroller on the plane to gate check. I was traveling alone, so ease of use and portability was really important. I was amazed at how convenient it was to collapse and slide under my seat on the plane and it maneuvered well through the airport and throughout our trip.
I received multiple compliments and a few moms even asked me where to buy one. Since then, we have been on a few more flights and many excursions and are still in love with this purchase!" — Amazon customer
The cutest travel games set
Based in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Jonley Gifts is a small biz you should check out for home decor, personalized items, and cheeky T-shirts. Promising review:
"So adorable! Out of several similar travel game options, my kids liked this one best. The quality is amazing for the price." — Samantha Grace
A mini contact lens kit
It comes with a solution bottle, tweezers, stick connection, lens holder, and mirror. Available in three colors.Promising review:
"When I travel, I worry about misplacing my contacts, so this will hep me keep them in a safe place, easy to find."—Tamara G. Promising review:
"Great product for the price!! Super cute!! Small and perfect for traveling, in your car, purse, or pocket!! The tongs have a super soft silicone type grip on the ends so they won't hurt your lenses. I am very impressed!! I would recommend to everyone!! Great product, great price!! Will purchase again!!" — Loni H. Rhymes
Some in-flight earplugs
Promising review:
"Never fly without these! Before I found these, I endured excruciating pain in my ears upon descent and landing. Felt like a hot poker being driven into each ear. My ears would also be plugged up, and it would often take two to three days for them to resume their normal state of being. I insert them about an hour before landing, as the plane is making its slow descent. I'm comfortable, and the most discomfort I experience is a slight adjustment of pressure feeling in my sinus.
NO PAIN. NO TEARS." — K. Tombrella
A faux leather Béis seatback organizer
Béis is a woman-owned travel accessories company.Promising review:
"This is the perfect travel accessory I never knew I needed! I’m a travel dork that likes to get all situated and prepared for a long flight. I need my lip gloss and hand lotion in close reach at all times. And now hand sanitizer and wipes as well. All of the little pockets are great. Besides those items, I also packed my Kindle, earbuds, phone, moisturizer, and pens for our customs forms (because ultimately there’s going to be someone around you that forgot their pen!). No more reaching into the seat-back pocket and finding someone’s melted chocolate wrapper, gum, or dirty tissue. No more phone falling through a rip in the pocket. Every travel nerd needs this!!
" — Shelby D.
An off-shoulder jumpsuit
Available in women's sizes S–3XL and 31 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitecase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." — AKSunshine
And, a classy wrinkle-resistant top
If you don't have room for a travel steamer
, you'll want this stat! Available in women's regular sizes XXS—3X, tall sizes S–XL, petite sizes XS–L, and in four colors — not all colors available in all sizes.Promising review:
"Great for travel. Lightweight and doesn't wrinkle. Can be worn casually or more dressy." — anonymousPromising review:
"LOVE this blouse — comfortable, stylish, washes like a dream. Looks great with tights or Brooklyn pants but works great as a swimsuit cover-up too, so it's fabulous for travel — versatile and does not wrinkle." — Jude B
A luxe-looking passport and vaccination card holder
It's made by Henney's Boutique, a small biz based in LA specializing in handy leather goods. Available in 13 colors.Promising review:
"I love this! I bought one for myself, then one for my husband, then I've been sending the link to everyone who asks me where I got it... They're the best for keeping both your passport and your vaccine card safe for travel." — Paige Devlin
An all-encompassing travel blanket
It's got a neck strap to keep it from slipping off of you during naps, and if you fold it inside out, it turns into a travel pillow. Promising review:
"Used this on my recent air flight and LOVED IT!!! I could use it as a pillow, and then when I got cold, opened it, stuck my feet in, and snapped the snap...stuck my head though and slept for the first time EVER on a plane!!
Then, when landing, easily stuffed it back into a pillow and snapped to onto my under seat bag, and off on my adventure I went!!!" — Stacy S.
A sneaky anti-theft backpack
It's got lots of zippered pockets and compartments inside and out, plus it comes with two bottle holders. Available in five styles.Promising review:
"This is a great backpack for travel or everyday use. I love that it is not heavy and bulky. It is a perfect size! This bag not only keeps your valuables secure, but it also has great organized areas to keep your things neat without falling to the bottom.I also love the fact that it has a back, zip pocket so your wallet can be secure against your back.
I love this bag and I know I will use it over and over without the heaviness of a bulky backpack on my back." — Dawn
Or, a chic nylon anti-theft backpack
Available in two sizes and six colors.
Promising review:
"I bought this backpack to use as a purse while on vacation, and it worked perfectly. The main pouch is protected when you’re walking around because the zipper is protected by your back. There are also two side zippered pockets, one of which kept my phone and the other perfect for sunglasses and a few other items that I wanted to access more easily.
I loved that I could wear it as a purse to dinner but use it as a backpack during the day so that my shoulder didn’t get tired. I highly recommend this item!" — Allison
A classic pair of ultra-comfy Allbirds sneakers
They can be tossed in the washing machine when they start to get smelly, and they're made with renewable materials.
Available in women's sizes 5–11 and 13 styles.Promising review:
"Just spent a week in Paris and these were the most comfortable shoes for hours of sightseeing and trekking around the city every day!
My feet were happy, and they looked so cute with jeans and casual skirts, and were easy to keep clean, too. My new favorite shoes!" — Jessica G.
Or, a bestselling Adidas running shoe
Available in women's sizes 5–12 and 30 styles.
Promising review:
"So comfortable. Walked around London for seven to eight hours and my feet were not the least bit sore!
I recommended them to a friend who was taking a two-week vacation in Italy and she said the same...comfortable after hours and hours of walking!" — Christina
Some biodegradable hypoallergenic wipes
These are made with natural tea tree oil, peppermint and ginseng and come individually wrapped, so they're easy to fit in your carry-on. Promising review:
"I purchased this product for a recent trip to China so that I could freshen up between flights and also so that I could clean up as needed. I predominantly used these to wipe my body between my long-haul flight and my connecting flight to a local destination. This was a nice alternative to a shower when one simply wasn't available. It just made me feel cool, refreshed, and slightly descuzzed.
I'd recommend them for this purpose. As they are perfumed, I wouldn't recommend using them as a toilet wipe for fear of throwing off a critical pH balance for women, but as an overall body cleaner, they are great. :)" — Magdalene Sikora
A collapsible water bottle
It's lead-, latex-, and BPA-free, is dishwasher safe, and can be used for hot or cold drinks. Available in eight colors.Promising review:
"Well this is the coolest thing ever! I travel quite a bit, and I usually don't take a bottle with me because they are big and bulky and I usually lose them! This collapsible water bottle is a perfect traveling accessory. It stays collapsed until after security, and then I fill it up for the trip. It's a good size and fits in my side compartment in my travel backpack, and the cap screws in securely so I don't have to worry about it opening accidentally and spilling all over the place
. I follow the instructions on how to clean it and it works just fine." — M. Lyons
A portable espresso maker
Just fill with ground coffee and hot water, pump and pour!Promising review:
"This works so well for camping for a quick coffee craving! Took this camping over the weekend and used it a few times at the office. Depending on the grinds you use, it's good for a light single espresso shot or if you reuse the same grinds and purge three capfuls of water through the filter, you'll get a full cup of coffee. Works great without lugging a glass press around in your backpacking or camp gear! Easy to clean and store away with the retractable priming handle." — WallyMonkey
A Mary Poppins-esque Brevite camera backpack
Based in Brooklyn, New York, Brevite is a family-owned small business that makes both camera and everyday backpacks that don't sacrifice style for functionality. Available in two sizes and 11 colors.Promising review:
"Everything I've been looking for! I've purchased three or four camera backpacks over the past three years because I couldn't find one that had everything I need. This backpack has it all! So many pockets and so much space!
I will definitely be purchasing another one!" — Taliena K.Promising review:
"AMAZING! I've always complained about how I never seem to have my camera on me when I find myself in a situation with opportunities for incredible photos, but now I'll be able to carry my camera alongside everything I usually carry and always be ready! There's plenty of space inside, I love the color, and I love how it looks like a totally unsuspecting campus-type backpack so I'm not running around with a camera bag slung over my shoulder.
Consider this to be my new favorite carry-on bag!!!" — Charles M.
A sleek folding travel mirror with adjustable brightness levels
It comes with a rechargeable battery. Available in five colors.Promising review:
"Absolute must for travel. Hotels and Airbnbs rarely have both good lighting and a good mirror to sit down and do your makeup at. With this guy though, you won't have that worry. The different lights are wonderful for different settings; the mirror is sturdy and lightweight. It does not feel cheap at all, in fact, it is the best travel mirror I have purchased.
I am now using this on a daily basis, so I think it was an awesome find, not just for traveling but also for every day! It also is really slim and fits in your carry-on easily." — Alexandra
A set of Cadence containers
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon with the goal of eliminating single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. Available in many customizable labels and seven colors.
A handy mesh shoe pouch
Available in nine styles.
Promising review:
"I love this shoe bag for traveling. It's so cute and durable. It can fit sneakers, a pair of flats, and slippers. Also can fit a few pairs of socks in the small pocket. I highly recommend this shoe bag for anyone who is traveling." — Marje
A discreet lint roller
Available in five colors.
Promising review:
"I love that this lint roller has a close option to prevent it from picking up everything in my bag and wasting papers. It's such a nice size that I keep one in my work bag and one in my travel bag and it doesn't take up any space!" — Kehad
A pair of compression socks
Available in sizes S–XXL and 13 colors.
Promising review:
"With three weeks of international travel coming up, I purchased these to combat swelling in my feet during the flights. I had noticed swelling after three-hour domestic flights, so I was worried about what almost 30k miles would do! I wore these on every leg of the trip and never noticed any swelling — even after the 10–15 hour flights. They are very comfortable, too!" — J. Beaty
A travel adapter and voltage converter
There are also four USB ports, and it converts 220/240 V to 110/120 V.Promising review:
"Worked perfectly on a recent trip to England and France. I used it to power a MacBook Air, a Windows laptop, two iPhones, and two portable chargers. I like the design of the case. The form factor is so much sleeker than most of the other travel transformers available. One thing I didn't realize when I ordered it (because I was in a hurry and didn't read the specs thoroughly) is that this device has a fan to dissipate heat from stepping down the voltage. While the fan is not extremely loud, neither is it silent. I found it a pleasant source of white noise that actually helped me sleep at night, but you might not." — Lake Mist
A genius garment bag that folds up into a little carrying case
Available in black or navy.
Promising review:
"It works great! Lots of pockets and storage. It actually fits perfectly under the seat if needed. I fit a full gown, cocktail dress, and tux with three pairs of shoes and accessories and still had a ton of room
. I am stoked about this product." — Erin Feeney
A portable Tushy bidet
It comes with a handy hook to latch onto your bag, or you can keep it tucked away in the included carrying case if you want to be discreet. Available in three colors.Promising review:
"OMG! This product is the 💩! I mean that in a good way! I never thought I could leave my house after getting a bidet for my toilet, but now? That portable Tushy is AMAZING! I go overland camping and I now have the cleanest bum in the woods! It is EVERYTHING IT CLAIMS TO BE!
I can’t live my life without my travel Tushy…ever! Best product ever!" — Cathleen K. Promising review:
"Love having my travel Tushy! It’s very compact and easy to pack.
Also, works great. Just fill it up and give it a squeeze. Worth the investment and a great substitute to have ready for travel." — Jay E.