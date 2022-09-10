These 52 Travel Products Will Save You A Ton Of Headache

A — how do I put this? — GORGEOUS set of containers for storing your pills

Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon with the goal of eliminating single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic."I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect.According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day.These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."