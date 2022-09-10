These 52 Travel Products Will Save You A Ton Of Headache

Popular items from this list:
A cute portable charger, which really comes in handy when you’re at 19% battery and the plane hasn’t even taken off yet.
A Trtl neck pillow that’ll actually keep you from awkwardly dozing off on your neighbor’s shoulder.
A travel adapter and voltage converter, because is there anything worse than flying overseas, arriving at your hotel, and realizing you have no way of plugging your electronics into the outlets?
A very thorough travel checklist
The pad has 60 sheets, so it'll last a long time — even for frequent fliers.Promising review:
"A must if you travel a lot. An easy way to know you have everything you need for a trip! Great inexpensive gift for a traveler." — Keitha M.
A cute portable charger
Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11
. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+
(available in six colors) — don't forget to apply the coupon to save 10%!
A Trtl neck pillow
Promising review:
"I can't stop recommending this pillow to all of my friends! It has let me comfortably sleep on flights that take place on the most uncomfortable airplane seats. On long flights, I always need to prop up my hand and I rest my head on it. But this method always ends with my arm falling asleep and I end up waking up every 30 minutes. Now this pillow provides that exact same support without needing my arms to prop me up! It's small enough to fit in your bag and doesn't take up much space.
" — Simona Krifman
A travel adapter and voltage converter
There are also four USB ports, and it converts 220/240 V to 110/120 V. Plus, it comes with a handy travel pouch.Promising review:
"Worked perfectly on a recent trip to England and France. I used it to power a MacBook Air, a Windows laptop, two iPhones, and two portable chargers. I like the design of the case. The form factor is so much sleeker than most of the other travel transformers available. One thing I didn't realize when I ordered it (because I was in a hurry and didn't read the specs thoroughly) is that this device has a fan to dissipate heat from stepping down the voltage. While the fan is not extremely loud, neither is it silent. I found it a pleasant source of white noise that actually helped me sleep at night, but you might not." — Lake Mist
A flight attendant-approved off-shoulder jumpsuit
Promising review:
"I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." — AKSunshine
And a clever hoodie with a built-in eye mask
Pond Los Angeles is an Asian woman-owned small biz making luxurious travel products that'll make you feel like you're in first class, even if you're flying coach.Promising review:
"I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flights. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early-morning flight, and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over ear headphone fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER!
Like other reviews have said, it is big, so size down if you want something a little more snug. I have been wearing it every day at home and can’t wait to get the black and blush ones!" — Heather G.
A box of Mighty Patch pimple, blemish, and zit patches
Leave them on for at least 6–8 hours, then remove once they turn white (aka filled with gunk). They can be used on any skin type, and are UV-sterilized, nontoxic, and allergy-tested. Plus, they're all natural, drug free, cruelty free, and vegan friendly.Promising review
: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were shocking.
Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." — Adg
A classic pair of ultra-comfy Allbirds sneakers
P.S. They can be tossed in the washing machine when they start to get smelly, and they're made with renewable materials!Promising review:
"Just spent a week in Paris and these were the most comfortable shoes for hours of sightseeing and trekking around the city every day!
My feet were happy, and they looked so cute with jeans and casual skirts, and were easy to keep clean, too. My new favorite shoes!" — Jessica G.
Or a bestselling Adidas running shoe
Promising review:
"So comfortable. Walked around London for seven to eight hours and my feet were not the least bit sore!
I recommended them to a friend who was taking a two-week vacation in Italy and she said the same...comfortable after hours and hours of walking!" — Christina
A portable white noise machine
It features 20 non-looping sleep sounds, 32 volume levels, and a timer — plus, it weighs less than half a pound.Promising review:
"Wonderful sound machine. Compact enough for travel. We took ours on vacation and are so glad we did. This drowns out hotel noises perfectly! I like how small it is when on my dresser at home, too.
So thankful for the non-looping sound. Would recommend over and over again." — Hill.jess
An in-flight foot hammock
Promising review:
"This is an amazing product. It's so simple but works incredibly to prevent swelling and pressure on legs while flying. I just flew the first leg of an international flight and used it, and I am on a layover now and had to pause to write this review. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!
It easily attached to the tray table, and I adjusted to my desired height. It is like a hammock for your feet. You just prop them up inside the thing/swing/hammock — which is very cushiony — and your feet are hoisted up comfortably. I'm a big girl and weight is no issue. DEFINITELY MUST HAVE ON ALL MY FLIGHTS NOW.
This thing is great!!" — Queen
A refined leather electronics organizer
You can have it personalized with your initials.
Mr. Crafter is a small biz that specializes in personalized leather travel and tech accessories.
Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful! The custom lettering came out perfectly and it can easily hold two battery packs and all the cords we could ever need for traveling with cellphones, iPads and our Switch. So pleased with the craftsmanship! Wonderful purchase.
A digital luggage scale
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements. Promising review:
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the 4th flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low cost must have item for air travel." —RobertAnother promising review:
"Love it! Lightweight and easy to read! It even gives you the climate temperature (not that I need it but a neat feature). It reads in both kg and lbs. Definitely recommend if you're a frequent traveler and have weight requirements on luggage." — Patricia Velasquez
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A nifty gadget called the Bug Bite Thing
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice and more.Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and I have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness, and I am convinced it works! I have been recommending it to my family and friends.
Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
Some in-flight earplugs
Promising review:
"Never fly without these! Before I found these, I endured excruciating pain in my ears upon descent and landing. Felt like a hot poker being driven into each ear. My ears would also be plugged up, and it would often take two to three days for them to resume their normal state of being. I insert them about an hour before landing, as the plane is making its slow descent. I'm comfortable, and the most discomfort I experience is a slight adjustment of pressure feeling in my sinus.
NO PAIN. NO TEARS." — K. Tombrella
A luggage-mounted cup caddy
Promising review
: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor!
I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
A faux leather Béis seatback organizer
Béis is a woman-owned travel accessories company from Shay Mitchell.Promising review:
"This is the perfect travel accessory I never knew I needed! I’m a travel dork who likes to get all situated and prepared for a long flight. I need my lip gloss and hand lotion in close reach at all times. And now hand sanitizer and wipes as well. All of the little pockets are great. Besides those items, I also packed my Kindle, earbuds, phone, moisturizer, and pens for our customs forms (because ultimately there’s going to be someone around you that forgot their pen!). No more reaching into the seat-back pocket and finding someone’s melted chocolate wrapper, gum, or dirty tissue. No more phone falling through a rip in the pocket. Every travel nerd needs this!!
" — Shelby D.
Away's popular carry-on bag
Promising review:
"I was in Rome and Florence, Italy for nine days, and the Away Carry-On was just perfect. From being able to charge up my iPhone at the airport or on the train traveling from Rome to Florence, it worked perfectly. Stylish and very versatile. It also kept my belongings packed beautifully, plus the perk of a laundry bag for my dirty clothes.
Getting through security was a breeze, plus the added compliments of how beautiful it was. You have a customer for life. I was very happy and impressed." — Keith H.
A jewelry organizer lined with clasps
Promising review:
"Great product! First, it’s adorable. I love the color and fabric quilting, the gold zippers. Second, it is the perfect size for my jewelry when I travel. I don’t usually bring much jewelry so this is a good size for me. The necklaces stayed tangle-free, and there are enough small zippered compartments for my bracelets and larger earrings.
I was concerned about the organizer only having a snap closure and not zipping up all the way, but everything stayed secure and nothing fell out of place, so there’s that. Overall, a great product and I would assume the other sizes and varieties are of similar quality." — Emily
And to match, a waterproof toiletry bag you can hang in the hotel bathroom
Promising review:
"I. Love. This. Bag. Seriously, I had a cheap toiletry bag from Target that essentially did the same thing, only way worse. It was too small, the hook didn't rotate so you could only hang it at an angle, if anything ever leaked, it would seep right through the bag, etc. But THIS bag has NONE of those issues! It fits everything I need and then some, meaning I don't have to skimp on my 10-step Korean skincare routine when I travel anymore. It never leaks.And I love that the hook swivels so you can hang it anywhere, and your stuff hangs perfectly.
I also love the handle and the overall flatter shape. It makes it so easy to travel with! Cannot recommend this bag enough." — KaiEli
An unassuming luggage strap
Promising review:
"I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." — Michele
An in-flight phone mount
Promising review:
"I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers.
However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97
(available in two colors and as a set of two).
And a pair of Apple AirPods Pro with noise cancellation
Promising review
: "I’m thrilled. I love the fact there are multiple ear tips, and the small ones fit my ears great.
Thrilled with the noise-cancelling feature while I stare at a family member yapping loudly on the phone, and I don’t have to crank my volume up to drown them out. The controls are easy. It pauses music when I take an earbud out, so I’m not fumbling to pause and then yanking an earbud out while yelling, 'what?'
I’ve never spent this much on headphones, but these are worth the sub-$200 I paid." — PixieAnd here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping's Emma Lord:
"I have a pair of these, and they're not playing around. Once they're securely in your ear, you can toggle the headphones between noise-cancelling and regular sound, depending on your situation. I've been working from home, and the noise canceling is so effective that I can work next to a window where my neighbor is doing heavy construction and I don't hear anything louder than a faint buzzing. It's quieter than if I'd just plugged my ears with my own fingers. I'm also a runner, and these don't budge when you're sweating, which is nice. It's also handy that these toggle out of noise-cancellation mode, because I feel better being able to hear traffic and other people around me when I'm out and about. The TL;DR is: I love these so much I have zero interest in owning another pair of headphones for as long as I live.
"
Plus an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter
Just plug it into the headphone jack to hear Meg Ryan say, "That caviar is a garnish!" the way it was meant to be heard. You can also connect up to two pairs of earbuds at a time, and it has 16+ hours of battery life for suuuper long flights. Twelve South
is a husband and wife-owned biz based in Charleston, South Carolina, and has just 20 team members! They've been designing accessories inspired by and made for Apple products since 2009.Promising review:
"Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds
, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing!
It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry multiple headsets! Thank you!!!" — Ryan Malloy
A 100% waterproof, satin-lined Hairbrella
Hairbrella
is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats that both look cool and protect hair from the elements. Promising review
: "Awesome hat, a must-have for hairdos. I get my hair done often and don’t want to destroy a great hairdo. I have been out in a rainstorm and taken it on the log ride into the splash down, hair stayed nice and dry.
Love it so much I fold it up and keep it in my purse! It even has a ponytail pouch hidden in it." — applekoolaidAnother promising review:
"This hat arrived just in time for my trip to Niagara Falls. I have braids and this hat protected my hair completely. The visor provided excellent protection on The Maid Of The Mist as well as the walk behind the falls. This is a must have." — sandra l darrett
A sneaky anti-theft backpack
It's got lots of zippered pockets and compartments inside and out, plus it comes with two bottle holders!Promising review:
"This is a great backpack for travel or everyday use. I love that it is not heavy and bulky. It is a perfect size! This bag not only keeps your valuables secure, but it also has great organized areas to keep your things neat without falling to the bottom.I also love the fact that it has a back, zip pocket so your wallet can be secure against your back.
I love this bag and I know I will use it over and over without the heaviness of a bulky backpack on my back." — Dawn
Or a chic nylon anti-theft backpack
Promising review:
"I bought this backpack to use as a purse while on vacation, and it worked perfectly. The main pouch is protected when you’re walking around because the zipper is protected by your back. There are also two side zippered pockets, one of which kept my phone and the other perfect for sunglasses and a few other items that I wanted to access more easily.
I loved that I could wear it as a purse to dinner but use it as a backpack during the day so that my shoulder didn’t get tired. I highly recommend this item!" — Allison
Plus an unassuming money belt with a secret zip-up pocket
Promising review:
"I purchased this for a trip to Cuba, where I needed to carry all of the money I needed for that week in cash. Although I am not typically worried/normally cautious when traveling, the idea of carrying that much cash on me made me nervous. Traditional money belts/fanny packs just didn't seem like a fit for me. I was worried they would become uncomfortable in the hot sun. This security belt was perfect. It allowed us to carry most of the money for the trip hidden within the belt and carry in my purse the money I needed for that day. It also worked like a breeze with no issues getting through security.
I'm not sure how much I'll use this in the future, but it was perfect for our needs for a trip to Cuba." — fendi
And a super smart travel pouch that clips right onto your bra
Promising review:
"This was a LIFESAVER while traveling. I kept my cards and cash in it and had no stress about thieves lifting my essentials while traveling heavily pickpocketed cities. I loved it so much, I actually continued to use it when I got home instead of carrying a purse! The top flap did start to unravel after about six months — but this was also after six months of everyday use." — Krista Hinz
A low-key brilliant Alleyoop Pen Pal
BuzzFeed Shopping's Jasmin Sandal loves this thing:
"I didn't realize I'd ever use a makeup product in my 20s that had the ability to transport me back to something I used in sixth grade, but here we are; and here I am using a multitool pen...for my face. I gotta say, I love the concept of the Pen Pal from Alleyoop
! After using all of the functions (eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, eyebrow pencil) and as someone who LOVES makeup but was applying as little as humanly possible during lockdown, I think it’s a great tool for anyone looking to streamline their routine. It's ideal to use for touch-ups come the end of the work day, or a subtle, minimalist way to apply makeup in the a.m.
The brow pencil is particularly soft and pigmented, and filled in my eyebrows quickly. I just adore the ease of application of each product, and appreciate the universal, does-it-all-for-you concept. Plus, it saves me so much room in my already overflowing makeup bag!"Promising review
: "Such a time saver to have this 4-in-1 tool! I use it daily and love that it is so compact." — Lauren F.
A collapsible stroller that folds up so small
Plus, it weighs less than 10 pounds and comes with a handle for easy carrying when it's not in use. It's designed to hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds. Promising review:
"Best stroller ever! WE LOVE THIS STROLLER! My husband originally purchased it because I was afraid to take our big stroller on the plane to gate check. I was traveling alone, so ease of use and portability was really important. I was amazed at how convenient it was to collapse and slide under my seat on the plane and it maneuvered well through the airport and throughout our trip.
I received multiple compliments and a few moms even asked me where to buy one. Since then, we have been on a few more flights and many excursions and are still in love with this purchase!" — Amazon Customer
A portable espresso maker
Just fill with ground coffee and hot water, pump, and pour!Promising review:
"This works so well for camping for a quick coffee craving! Took this camping over the weekend and used it a few times at the office. Depending on the grinds you use, it's good for a light single espresso shot or if you reuse the same grinds and purge three capfuls of water through the filter, you'll get a full cup of coffee. Works great without lugging a glass press around in your backpacking or camp gear! Easy to clean and store away with the retractable priming handle." — SocKeTPupPet
A set of Sea Bands to wear on your wrists when you wanna kick nausea to the curb
Promising review:
"I’ve always been kind of sick. I throw up on long car rides, I can’t read in the car, I get horrible migraines 24/7, etc.
Recently I changed medications and because of that, my migraines came back with a vengeance. Thinking there was nothing I could do I kind of gave up, until, I was looking at BuzzFeed and saw this in their recommended. I thought it could help with any car sickness that I would get but man I was not giving these enough credit! Since I have bought them I wear them ALL. THE. TIME. I wear them in and out of the car, to bed, and just around the house.
I no longer feel nauseous and my migraines are almost non existent. Whoever invented these are a freaking god! I don’t know think I could ever live without these! BUY THESE!!
They're so worth it." — JohnDz
And a roll-on migraine stick
Promising review:
"This stuff is my go-to fix when I feel a migraine coming on. I suffer from sinus headaches and migraines usually once or twice a week. This product I put on each temple, under my nose and on my wrists when I feel the pressure starting and it cuts the pain to a minimum. It seems to stop the worst pain before it has a chance to start.
Thank you for a great product! I will buy again and again!
" — Brenton1985
CeeBee's Cases LLC / Etsy
An iPhone adapter case that attaches to a keychain
CeeBee's Cases LLC is the small, Chicago-based business behind this genius product.Promising review:
"I love it. I’m always losing my cord or leaving it in my other jacket or pants pocket. Now, all I have to do is put it back on my keyring. Brilliant!!!" — Mel
A pair of compression socks
Promising review:
"With three weeks of international travel coming up, I purchased these to combat swelling in my feet during the flights. I had noticed swelling after three-hour domestic flights, so I was worried about what almost 30k miles would do! I wore these on every leg of the trip and never noticed any swelling — even after the 10- to 15-hour flights. They are very comfortable, too!" — J. Beaty
A collapsible water bottle
Plus, it's lead-, latex-, and BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and can be used for hot or cold drinks.Promising review:
"Well this is the coolest thing ever! I travel quite a bit, and I usually don't take a bottle with me because they are big and bulky and I usually lose them! This collapsible water bottle is a perfect traveling accessory. It stays collapsed until after security, and then I fill it up for the trip. It's a good size and fits in my side compartment in my travel backpack, and the cap screws in securely so I don't have to worry about it opening accidentally and spilling all over the place
. I follow the instructions on how to clean it and it works just fine." — M. Lyons
A — how do I put this? — GORGEOUS set of containers for storing your pills
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon with the goal of eliminating single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. BuzzFeed Shopping's Abby Kass is a fan:
"I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount.
According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time. SMH).
These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."
A beautiful luggage tag that'll set your all-black suitcase apart
It has a slot for an address card or business card as well as a privacy flap. Promising review:
"I purchased these for a trip to Hawaii. I love the design and was primarily wanting them to differentiate my luggage from other travelers on the luggage belt. But little did I know they would be so much more effective in locating my luggage elsewhere
. My connecting flight was delayed, and for some reason the airline left my luggage at the airport, while I went on to my destination in Hawaii, the luggage didn't follow. When I realized this, I alerted baggage claim and they had me fill out all the paperwork. The one question they had, is whether my luggage looked different than other dark colored mid sized pieces. Yes it did, it had these luggage tags on it, and that's what the luggage claims administrator put as the distinguishing feature. By that night, they had found my luggage and flown it from California to Hawaii on the next flight.
I was relieved to have had these attached to my bags. I would highly recommend these for your luggage as well." — TX Divemaster
A luxe-looking passport and vaccination card holder
It's made by Henney's Boutique, a small biz based in LA specializing in handy leather goods. Promising review:
"I love this! I bought one for myself, then one for my husband, then I've been sending the link to everyone who asks me where I got it... They're the best for keeping both your passport and your vaccine card safe for travel." — Paige Devlin
A beautiful Tory Burch ballet flat specifically designed for travel
Promising review:
"I got these for a trip and love them! Tory's travel ballets are a beautiful soft leather, very comfortable, and will fit anywhere when traveling
. I like all the fun colors but got black ones...will be getting another pair!" — lheff
Or if you're looking for a less splurgy option, a lovely flat that comes in many gorgeous colors
Those 32,000+ five-star ratings don't lie.Promising review:
"I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters
. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half like Tieks and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" — Kate
A handy mesh shoe pouch
Promising review:
"I love this shoe bag for traveling. It's so cute and durable. It can fit sneakers, a pair of flats, and slippers. Also can fit a few pairs of socks in the small pocket. I highly recommend this shoe bag for anyone who is traveling." — Marje
An all-encompassing travel blanket
P.S. It's also got a neck strap to keep it from slipping off of you during naps, and if you fold it inside out, it turns into a travel pillow.Promising review:
"Used this on my recent air flight and LOVED IT!!! I could use it as a pillow, and then when I got cold, opened it, stuck my feet in, and snapped the snap...stuck my head though and slept for the first time EVER on a plane!!
Then, when landing, easily stuffed it back into a pillow and snapped to onto my under seat bag, and off on my adventure I went!!!" — Stacy S.
A mini contact lens kit
It comes with a solution bottle, tweezers, stick connection, lens holder, and mirror. Promising review:
"When I travel, I worry about misplacing my contacts, so this will hep me keep them in a safe place, easy to find."— Tamara G. Another promising review:
"Great product for the price!! Super cute!! Small and perfect for traveling, in your car, purse, or pocket!! The tongs have a super soft silicone type grip on the ends so they won't hurt your lenses. I am very impressed!! I would recommend to everyone!! Great product, great price!! Will purchase again!!" — Loni H. Rhymes
The cutest travel games set
Based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Jonley Gifts is a small biz you should check out for home decor, personalized items, and cheeky T-shirts. Promising review:
"So adorable! Out of several similar travel game options, my kids liked this one best. The quality is amazing for the price." — Samantha Grace
And a Kindle Paperwhite
Promising review:
"I LOVE my Kindle Paperwhite! I recently upgraded from an old Kindle that didn't have a backlight, and what a difference. I really love being able to read in bed at night without needing to have a light on. The battery life is fantastic. The Kindle is great for travel, so you don't have to dedicate luggage space to multiple books
, but also great for just keeping with you or having around the house. It's so lightweight and thin
. I recommend for any avid reader!" — Marissa T
Some vacuum storage bags
BuzzFeed Shopping's Jasmin Sandal says:
"I swear by these bad boys not only for general storage purposes, but also if I know I'm going to be traveling for an extended period of time. As someone who tends to pack for every eventuality (who doesn't like to be prepared?!), I have learned that it's better to travel with them than without — especially since it's more or less a guarantee that my clothes are gonna take up a substantial amount of room in my suitcase.
And if I can use something that's gonna shrink the size of my bulky hoodies and/or big tees in order for me to create more space, I'm sure as heck gonna do it. Plus, the satisfaction is indeed guaranteed because when you see those chunky layers flatten into a pancake...it's just *chef's kiss*
."Promising review: "
I've used these bags before and they are so helpful. Even used the medium one for travel and I have tons of extra suitcase room. The clothes don't come out wrinkled at all as long as you fold them nicely before placing in the bag
, then the air sucks out keeping them safe and sound and very compact. Arrived on time, would use this seller again." — Susie Kochsmeier
A stylish travel belt
You can also personalize it.
Cincha Travel is a small BIPOC-owned biz based in Oakland, California, specializing in adjustable vegan leather travel belts. The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase to help reunite migrant families.Promising review:
"Such a simple yet brilliant solution for the ever falling bag when trying to juggle all your luggage. It definitely made traveling less stressful." — Samantha
A set of portable soap paper sheets
Promising review:
"I first saw these on TikTok and I LOVED the idea of carrying around sheetlike soap with me! Fulfills my dreams of becoming Monica Geller." — Erica
And a handy pack of Clorox disinfecting wipes
Just a heads up, some reviewers say to pack these in clear zip-up bags to ensure TSA doesn't search your whole carry-on. Promising review:
"Great-sized packets and perfect for airplanes and the car. The scent smells clean and not overpowering. They give me peace of mind that my surfaces are clean." — Cindy A
And finally, a sleek folding travel mirror with adjustable brightness levels
It comes with a rechargeable battery.Promising review:
"Absolute must for travel. Hotels and Airbnbs rarely have both good lighting and a good mirror to sit down and do your makeup at. With this guy though, you won't have that worry. The different lights are wonderful for different settings; the mirror is sturdy and lightweight. It does not feel cheap at all, in fact, it is the best travel mirror I have purchased.
I am now using this on a daily basis, so I think it was an awesome find, not just for traveling but also for every day! It also is really slim and fits in your carry-on easily." — Alexandra