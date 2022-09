These 52 Travel Products Will Save You A Ton Of Headache

And a pair of Apple AirPods Pro with noise cancellation

: "I’m thrilled.Thrilled with the noise-cancelling feature while I stare at a family member yapping loudly on the phone, and I don’t have to crank my volume up to drown them out.I’ve never spent this much on headphones, but these are worth the sub-$200 I paid." — Pixie "I have a pair of these, and they're not playing around. Once they're securely in your ear, you can toggle the headphones between noise-cancelling and regular sound, depending on your situation. I've been working from home, and the noise canceling is so effective that I can work next to a window where my neighbor is doing heavy construction and I don't hear anything louder than a faint buzzing. It's quieter than if I'd just plugged my ears with my own fingers. I'm also a runner, and these don't budge when you're sweating, which is nice. It's also handy that these toggle out of noise-cancellation mode, because I feel better being able to hear traffic and other people around me when I'm out and about.