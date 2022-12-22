34 Things Here To Help You Tolerate Winter

Popular items from this list:
A rechargeable hand warmer for anyone whose hands are always cold
Promising review:
"This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater).
I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —RK
A cozy turtleneck sweater
Heads up that you should order a size down because this sweater runs large!Promising review:
"So soft and so comfortable. Runs a tiny bit big but I'm loving it." —anonymous
A jar of O'Keeffe's hand cream
Promising review:
"Does this product need another 5-star review? Nope. But I had to. This is truly a miracle product!! I have the driest skin in the winter
. To the point where I will look down at my hands to notice they are bleeding from all the various cracks. This product made a major difference after just one use!
Here I am weeks later, and my hands have no cracks, look younger, and are no longer red. Can O'Keeffe's fix potholes too!?!" —P. Neuber
An ergonomic two-handed shovel
Promising review:
"Saved my back! This was the best thing I purchased this winter. I'm 75 and have been overwhelmed in the past with the task of clearing my walkway and drive just to get my car out on the road. This shovel was a world of difference. It took so much less time, and more importantly, so much less pain, particularly in my back
. I was able to move a lot of snow with significantly less effort with this shovel. It was almost fun." —Daniel Miller
A pair of classic and comfy mini Ugg boots that are lined with sheepskin
Promising review:
“Can’t go wrong with Ugg boots! These are super comfortable and warm.
They hit just above the ankle which is super cute paired some rolled-up jeans. These fit as expected. I would definitely recommend!" —R. Warne
A super soft and hypoallergenic comforter
If hypoallergenic microfiber fill that won't make you sweat through your pajamas like traditional down sounds good to you, we highly recommend adding this duvet to your cart.Promising review:
"This comforter is awesome. The quality is great, especially for the price!
It is warm so I probably wouldn't use it in the summer months but definitely perfect for fall and winter. It is so comfortable, cozy, and warm, yet breathable and lightweight at the same time
. Perfect duvet insert." —Meghan O'Keefe
And a set of super soft organic cotton flannel sheets
The organic cotton flannel is supposed to soften with every wash and the fitted sheet has an extra deep pocket to accommodate larger mattresses. Promising review
: "I live in Dash Point Tacoma by the water where it gets cold, breezy even in summer, and this looks good with my bedding and is the softest flannel I’ve slept in. Definitely worth the buy. It will keep you warm and cozy
." —Natalie
A pair of opaque fleece-lined tights
Promising review:
"I do not know how I managed to live 39 years before discovering fleece-lined tights. I purchased a pair of black and navy to take home to Wisconsin for the holidays. They are incredible. The fleece is beyond soft and it doesn't add any bulk to the tights (which I was concerned about). I was able to wear dresses in 20-degree weather without my legs turning into icicles, and they really helped keep my feet warm as well.
I haven't washed them yet but I am confident that they will continue to wear beautifully." —Blondie, Esq.
A roll of adhesive weather stripping
You'll get two seals (totaling 16 feet) that are 9 millimeters thick. Promising reviews:
"Just received and installed. Quick and easy to install. One roll split in two covers one standard doorway. It works great at keeping the cold draft out. Stopped it completely. I’ll be using the other roll to fill gaps around a couple of window AC units. I would recommend this to friends and family." —Amazon Customer
"I recently bought an older house where all the windows are out of square. These strips have filled the gaps. I have no doubt that my next electric bill will be significantly lower after applying these to all my windows." —Nolan
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
The Amazon Coat, an oversized parka that is impressively warm
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer
has this. Here's what she has to say about it:
"I bought this on Prime Day allllll the way back in 2019 and it's SO WARM!!!! I truly live in it all winter, and so do half the people I know at this point."Promising review:
"Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst
Or a stylish quilted puffer jacket for a more cropped look
Check out a TikTok of the puffer jacket
.
Reviewers say to size down.Promising review:
"I wore this during a trip to NYC. Temps ranged from the mid-40s to mid-50s, and this kept me warm, was comfy, and was cute with all of my outfits. And the best part: It has ample pocket space, so I didn't have to carry a clutch!" —Kandace
A hydrating intense-therapy lip balm reviewers say is faster and more effective than other brands
Promising review:
"My lips usually crack and bleed in the winter no matter what I put on them. This is literally the first winter ever that my lips are perfect. This is the best product I've ever used!
It's nice and soft, not greasy. I've bought it for several coworkers who also suffer like I do. I hope they never stop making this!" —Mel Belle
Some smartphone-friendly thermal gloves
Promising review:
"I love these gloves. I live in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and today’s high was 22 degrees, and my hands didn’t get too cold.
I had my gloves on and I could still use the functions on my phone. It also has a pretty good grip, as well." —Calvin
And a waterproof backseat protector
Promising review:
"We go to the dog park a lot, and every so often it’s muddy. Now I don’t worry about my car seats. This protects them great. She’s also an avid car rider, and with the snow, rain, and whatever — again my seats are protected!!
Love it!!"—Angela
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers
Promising review:
"I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry
A Mr. Coffee mug warmer
Promising review:
"This device is a must for me. The temperature for the last few days has been about 16 degrees where I am, and there's nothing better than warming up with a hot cup of coffee or tea in the afternoon. Normally, the coffee cools down to room temperature within a few minutes, but with the Mr. Coffee mug warmer, my coffee stays around 118 degrees for hours
(I did testing with an IR thermometer). I was pleasantly surprised considering how cheap this was. Make sure to put the mug on the warmer as soon as your drink is made to maintain the temperature and you'll be set." —Tess Stickles
Or a compact, waterproof coffee mug warmer that comes in a variety of colors
Promising review:
"One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now!
This truly kept my coffee warm for literal hours. And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" —ADR80
Cozy handmade mittens here to warm your icey paws
Ornute
is a small business based in Minneapolis that sells cozy handmade fashion accessories and home decor.Promising review:
"These were so well made! My daughter needed mittens that were warm during the cold walks on campus. These made me think of the mittens my grandma used to make me every year. Thank you!" —kate405
A tough, extendable snow brush with a squeegee and ice scraper
It also comes apart for storage or individual use if you prefer!Promising review:
"This brush is by far the best brush I've ever had! I like that it extends so I can easily brush off my roof and the bristles are dense enough to move a good amount of material. The bristles are soft though so I don't have any worry about scratching my car.
"The ice scraper works very well without having to apply too much pressure and the squeegee part pushes water away easily. If you keep this in your car all year long it's even good to push water off your side windows from rain or morning dew!" —Leftymaggoo
Or a windshield cover
It wraps around your wheels so it won't come off or let snow underneath.Promising review:
"This is the best thing I could have ever bought! I bought one for myself, my mom, and my sister. New England just got slammed with a Nor'easter, and let me tell you...this thing works!
It only took about five minutes to put on my car, and like five seconds to get it off this morning. No snow or ice anywhere on the wiper well or windshield. I highly recommend this!" —Shelley
Fuzzy earmuffs
Promising review:
"So cozy and comfortable!! They’re exceptionally soft, and they fold up for easy storage! I love them so much. Highly recommend!!" —MS
A powerful but gentle silicone paw cleaner
Promising review:
"UPDATE: I’ve been using this for a few weeks, and I love it. It cleans the salt off my dogs’ paws so easily.
When it’s super dirty and the streets are covered in salt, I’ll refresh the water supply. I add a few drops of their doggie shampoo, and it works great. Don’t believe the negative reviews. I don’t see how they can possibly not know how to use this gadget. It is so easy to use. And the pictures of the German shepherds and their mess, I find it impossible that this gadget could possibly create that mess. I guess if they are covered in thick mud, then they have to be hosed down, and this product is not a replacement for a bath. I have four dogs in NYC. I have to wash their feet after every walk because the streets are so filthy. It would take me about 10–15 min to clean their paws with a spray bottle and towel. Now it takes about five minutes.
And the towel doesn’t end up filthy. The dirt gets caught in the cup. Plus the dogs seem to like it. The silicone bristles must feel good. A huge thumbs-up!" —Sandra
A suede-and-nubuck-cleaning brush
You can totally use it with another cleaner or spray if you want, but it seems like reviewers have success without! It just takes some elbow grease.Promising review:
"I got this product recently to clean multiple pairs of suede boots I have. All the salt and snow of winter did quite a job on making my boots look dirty and unkempt.
This brush is easy to use and has multiple styles of brushes to clean the various parts of the boot. I cleaned three pairs of boots and they look like new.
I would recommend this item." —Celeste
A jetted tub cleaner
Promising review:
"They don't call this 'Oh Yuk' for no reason. I previously used Jacuzzi's two-part system, and this worked sooo much better. I was totally embarrassed not to mention grossed out at how much funk came out. It was NASTY! It definitely cleans your tub.
You will probably have to clean the sides of your tub after it's finished because of how much stuff might come out. I swear I clean my tub on a regular basis, but I was amazed at how much better this worked. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer
A sherpa sweater
Promising review:
"I love this sweater so much that I purchased the gray and pink colors! I will be purchasing every color in this sweater. They’re amazing and I find any excuse to wear them. The sweater is baggy and it looks super cute partially tucked into your jeans. 100% comfortable and if comfort is your style, this is YOUR sweater!" —Amazon Customer
A super-cozy faux fur blanket
Comma
is a small business based in Oceanside, New York, whose goal is to make your home feel like a peaceful sanctuary. In order to work toward their mission of spreading this feeling to all, Comma donates 10% of their sales to local organizations that help those dealing with homelessness.
And a travel shawl
Promising review:
"I purchased this because I travel weekly for work. It is so soft and warm on a cold plane yet it folds up super small to fit in my computer bag
. I ended up pulling it out in the office too. Great purchase. Will likely get more colors. Washes well too! I put it in the dryer on delicate with a fabric softener sheet." —Amazon Customer
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey
Promising review:
"Lovely in tea. This is my new sore throat reliever. Stirred into hot tea, it’s not intensely hot at all, but adds a soothing warm sweetness that really helped." —CAM
And read former BuzzFeed editor Bek O'Connell'sfull review of Mike's Hot Honey
for more about why this stuff is so great.
A blanket scarf
Here's why BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga
loves this:
"I have one of these scarves and love wrapping it around myself on cold days for an extra layer of warmth and an added touch of style. They usually contain a whole bunch of colors in it so a single scarf coordinates nicely with an array of my outfits."Promising review:
"This is a lot nicer than I thought it would be: It's really really soft and, because it's so big, it's warm, too, if you wrap it around your neck a few times. It's also really versatile: The first time I wore it I ended up using it as a blanket. I wear it nearly every day and have gotten a lot of compliments on it.
I might get another one (or two). Love this thing." —madison
Mid-calf lace-up boots perfect for when the snow, ice, and low temps arrive
Promising review:
"I love these boots! My feet are always cold at work but I stand for nine hours straight every day so I have to be comfortable. These are the first boots that I have found that I am comfortable in standing all day. They have fur on the inside and are soft. The boot has a little wiggle room so I can wear thick socks without them being tight. They have good traction for walking around outside in snow or ice. I can’t say enough about how great these boots are!
You won’t be disappointed!" —MamaMoRx
A small but powerful personal space heater that'll make drafty rooms more comfy
Promising review
: "I bought this to use under my desk to keep my feet warm. It's perfect and as you can see it's little (about the size of a medium coffee), so it's not in the way of me hitting it with my feet. There's a safety button on the bottom so the heater stops working when it's tipped over, picked up, or not on a level surface. I like that feature a lot.
Definitely recommend purchasing if you need a little heater at a decent price!" —Ta2dmom
And a soothing hot water bottle for those nights when you're still freezing
This hot water bottle cannot be microwaved. We recommend this one
if you need a microwavable option. Promising review:
"Perfect for cold winter nights! We got two hot water bottles, one for me and one for my husband. We love them! It takes the chill out of the bed.
We used to fight over who would get in first to warm up the bed. We just heat water in the kettle and pour it in. It stays warm until the morning. (And the little sweater covers are so cute!) Our cat likes to lay on it too! Only be careful as you pour the water into the bottle." —Dale Ann
A faux sheepskin area rug
Promising reviews:
"LOVE!! Nicer than the other one I have. Definitely worth the price. It kinda reminds me of a warm, fuzzy dog. It’s more like fur than fuzz. Doesn’t shed too bad." —Cyndi G.
"I loooooove it! It’s such a nice material. It looks more expensive that what it actually is. It looks great in my living room." —Silvia Gallegos
And finally, an oversized knitted sweater vest for those chilly nights
Promising review:
"Love this! Well worth the price! I ordered a medium so that it wouldn’t be too oversized and look awkward. And it fits perfect!! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item...it’s very soft and thick. Which wasn’t what I expected at all. My only real complaint is the price of the item. However, this item is very trendy, so I understand. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" —Jon Evans