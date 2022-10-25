Henry Cavill Confirms He's Back As Superman: 'I Wanted To Make It Official'

Henry Cavill addressed fans on Monday with an announcement: “I am back as Superman.”

“I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you the chance to watch ‘Black Adam,’” Cavill said in a video posted on Instagram, referring to his mid-credits cameo in the new DC Extended Universe film. “But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official — that I am back as Superman.”

“The image you see on this post and what you saw in ‘Black Adam’ are just a very small taste of things to come,” Cavill said in his Instagram post. “So there’s a lot to be thankful for and I’ll get to that in time. But I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience.”

Fans have clamored for another stand-alone Superman film since Cavill’s debut in 2013’s “Man of Steel.” The Hollywood Reporter revealed in 2018 that his role in future movies was uncertain, but new Warner Bros. leadership has changed that.

Johnson reportedly fought hard for a Superman cameo in “Black Adam,” but former DC Films boss Walter Hamada rejected the idea. Before production wrapped, however, the star found allies in new Warner Bros. bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, who approved the credits scene.

“There is new leadership about to happen in Warner Brothers,” Johnson told ComicBook. “This new era in the DC universe is we listen, man. We listen to the fans … I’m so happy the fans are losing their minds over it. And I’m so happy that there is a new shift in this DC universe. And Superman is back.”

No writer or director has been attached to a Superman solo project with Cavill. The star, however, seems ready to go. He revealed last year he still has his character’s outfit.