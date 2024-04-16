Henry Cavill Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill has revealed he’s about to go from superhero to super dad.
While attending the premiere of his new film, “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” in New York City earlier this week, Cavill told Access Hollywood that he’s “very excited” to welcome his first-ever child with girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
“I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” he told the outlet.
The “Superman” star and Viscuso, a television executive, first made their relationship Instagram-official in April 2021.
“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” Cavill wrote, alongside a photo of the couple playing chess.
Months later, Viscuso gushed about the “Justice League” actor in an Instagram post after Cavill landed on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter.
“I am so, so proud of you, Henry. You truly are the greatest man I have ever known,” she wrote in a November 2021 post. “The Hollywood Reporter did an incredible job with this cover story—it really is a great read. SO PROUD I’m literally crying. 🤣”
Cavill and Viscuso later made their red carpet debut at the “Enola Holmes 2” premiere in New York City in October 2022.
“The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” is in theaters now.