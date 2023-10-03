What's Hot

Politicswashington dcCapitol Hillus capitol

Texas Democrat Carjacked 1 Mile From U.S. Capitol

Rep. Henry Cuellar was unharmed and police later recovered his vehicle.
Nick Visser
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar (D) was carjacked at gunpoint on Monday night in Washington, D.C., about a mile from Capitol Hill, authorities said.

The lawmaker was unharmed and police later recovered his vehicle. Three armed robbers, at least one of whom had a gun, approached Cuellar in the city’s Navy Yard neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. before stealing the car and the congressman’s luggage. Politico was the first to report the news.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is seen after a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is seen after a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Tom Williams via Getty Images

His phone and tablet were also stolen. It’s unclear if the car, which had Texas license plates, identified the owner as a member of Congress, The Washington Post noted.

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the congressman and stole his vehicle,” his chief of staff, Jacob Hochberg, told media outlets. “Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the congressman’s vehicle.”

Nick Visser - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot