Texas Democrat Carjacked 1 Mile From U.S. Capitol

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar (D) was carjacked at gunpoint on Monday night in Washington, D.C., about a mile from Capitol Hill, authorities said.

The lawmaker was unharmed and police later recovered his vehicle. Three armed robbers, at least one of whom had a gun, approached Cuellar in the city’s Navy Yard neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. before stealing the car and the congressman’s luggage. Politico was the first to report the news.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is seen after a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams via Getty Images

His phone and tablet were also stolen. It’s unclear if the car, which had Texas license plates, identified the owner as a member of Congress, The Washington Post noted.