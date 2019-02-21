Henry Golding Fangirls Over His Wife, Liv Lo

Talk about true love.

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding hardcore stanned his wife, fitness expert and TV host Liv Lo, during an interview with People. The actor, whose very first role was actually the hit summer rom-com, called Lo the “best woman in the whole universe.”

“She’s so strong, she’s extremely loyal, independent,” he told the outlet. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without her, so it’s wonderful to be able to have this success, but also, it’s wonderful to be able to share it with her.”

Golding previously explained to Harper’s Bazaar that he met Lo at a New Year’s party. She approached him, she told the outlet.

“It took a lot of guts, but I was just drawn to him. I feel that he draws a certain spontaneity and spark, and it’s obvious that it drives me as well,” Lo said. “I don’t even know why I did it in the first place, but I did and that’s what stood out for me.”

The couple, who married in 2016, have noted that they won’t be having kids anytime soon.