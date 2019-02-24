Henry Golding Explains 'Crazy Rich Asians' Significance On Oscars Red Carpet

Though summer blockbuster hit “Crazy Rich Asians” got snubbed by the Oscars ― with no nominations ― its star Henry Golding says that the film has won in other ways.
The actor stepped out on the Academy Awards red carpet, dressed in a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label tux, and chatted with Giuliana Rancic about the film’s cultural impact.
“You know, it’s wonderful to be able to stand next to everyone having a film like ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ makes such a big impact and goes to show we’re worthy of the cinema ― so more to come, I hope,” he said.
“Crazy Rich Asians,” which marked Golding’s very first acting gig, has been praised as the first Hollywood contemporary title to have an all-Asian cast in more than two decades. Golding previously explained to HuffPost why he believes diverse representation is crucial.
“People look to cinema to spread the word and to tell these wonderful, outrageous stories or true-to-life documentaries,” he said. “It’s such an important format for us to put our faces on and normalize. It’s so influential in terms of society.”