Henry Golding Explains 'Crazy Rich Asians' Significance On Oscars Red Carpet

Though summer blockbuster hit “Crazy Rich Asians” got snubbed by the Oscars ― with no nominations ― its star Henry Golding says that the film has won in other ways.

The actor stepped out on the Academy Awards red carpet, dressed in a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label tux, and chatted with Giuliana Rancic about the film’s cultural impact.

“You know, it’s wonderful to be able to stand next to everyone having a film like ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ makes such a big impact and goes to show we’re worthy of the cinema ― so more to come, I hope,” he said.

“Crazy Rich Asians,” which marked Golding’s very first acting gig, has been praised as the first Hollywood contemporary title to have an all-Asian cast in more than two decades. Golding previously explained to HuffPost why he believes diverse representation is crucial.