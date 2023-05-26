What's Hot

Mehdi Hasan Marks Henry Kissinger’s 100th Birthday In The Most Withering Way

The MSNBC anchor highlighted the former secretary of state’s “support for brutal dictators, brutal regimes, brutal wars, and war crimes” in a blistering monologue.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Mehdi Hasan on Thursday pulled no punches when he highlighted the upcoming 100th birthday of Henry Kissinger.

Hasan delivered a blistering monologue on the former secretary of state for former Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, saying he wanted to mark the diplomat’s landmark birthday this Saturday by talking about “some of the many, many people around the world who didn’t get to live till 100, or even 60, 70, or 80, because of Henry Kissinger, because of his support for brutal dictators, brutal regimes, brutal wars, and war crimes.”

Hasan noted Kissinger’s prolonging of the Vietnam War, backing of the 1976 military coup in Argentina, support of Indonesia’s 1975 invasion of East Timor among other actions estimated to have cost up to 4 million civilian lives.

“I could go on and on and on sadly,” Hasan lamented.

“So congratulations Henry, pat yourself on the back for living such a long life, and as a free man too,” Hasan concluded. “It’s a shame so many millions of victims of your policies can’t say the same.”

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

