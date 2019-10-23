Henry Thomas Of 'E.T.' Found Passed Out At Wheel, Charged With DUI

Henry Thomas, child star of the movie “E.T.,” was charged with DUI after police said they found him passed out behind the wheel of his car in Tualatin, Oregon, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Officers jailed the actor, now 48, overnight Monday and released him Tuesday morning to await a Nov. 1 court date on the misdemeanor charge.

Tualatin police said Thomas’ idling car sat through several traffic light cycles at an intersection. Police, responding to a call reporting a car that wasn’t moving, took Thomas into custody after he failed a field sobriety test, according to The Associated Press.

Thomas mentioned to officers his acting career and his role in director Steven Spielberg’s 1982 movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” in which he played a boy who attempts to hide a homesick alien, Sgt. Nate Cooper told The Times, a local Tualatin-area paper.

“He told officers that at different times during their time with him,” Cooper said.

Thomas later appeared in 1994′s “Legends of the Fall” and has been a regular on the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House.”

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from reps for Thomas.

