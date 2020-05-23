The Fonz is rocking some serious facial hair amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Henry Winkler, who played Arthur Fonzarelli on the hit sitcom “Happy Days,” impressed Jimmy Fallon with the beard that he’s been growing during lockdown on Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

“I used to grow it all the time,” said Winkler, revealing that he only removed it while shooting the show. He’s previously shared this headshot from 1969:

“Now we’re in the house,” Winkler added, recalling how he’d just started reading for the third season of “Barry” when the pandemic forced production on the HBO series to be postponed. “We went home and never came back.”

Check out the full interview here: